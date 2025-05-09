Pope Leo XIV: How his views compare to those of Pope Francis

Pope Leo XIV: How his views compare to those of Pope Francis
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(ROME) — Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen as Pope Francis’ successor on Thursday, taking the papal name Leo XIV. The world is wondering how the first American pope compares to his predecessor.

In his first public remarks, Pope Leo XIV called for unity.

“We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming,” he said.

The 69-year-old Chicago native, known for being reserved and private, brings a different style to the papacy compared to his predecessor, according to Time. While Francis was famous for his outgoing personality and spontaneous interactions with crowds, Leo is described by those who know him as more cautious and measured.

Before becoming pope, Leo played a key role in the church, leading Francis’ team that chose new bishops. He made history by adding three women to the group that recommends bishop appointments to the pope — a major change in church tradition, according to the Associated Press.

Many Catholics are watching closely to see how Leo will handle important issues that Francis championed during his time as pope. Francis took progressive positions on many issues, including allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples in December 2023 and strongly defending immigrants’ rights.

The contrast between the two leaders’ styles is already clear. While Francis was known for blessing babies and engaging with crowds until his death last month, Leo reportedly takes a more reserved approach.

“He does not have excesses,” the Rev. Michele Falcone told the New York Times about Leo. “Blessing babies, yes. Taking them in his arms, no.”

LGBTQ+ issues and role of women in the church

Leo’s past statements suggest he may take different positions on some social issues than his predecessor did.

In 2012, he expressed concern about Western media promoting what he called “beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel,” including same-sex relationships, according to the Times. As a bishop in Peru from 2015 through 2023, he opposed teaching gender studies in schools, stating that “gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist.”

That appears to mark a departure from Francis’s more welcoming approach to LGBTQ+ issues. Francis famously asked “Who am I to judge?” when discussing gay clerics, and made headlines with his decision to allow same-sex couple blessings.

In other areas, like women serving in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, Leo has taken a more progressive stance.

In a 2023 interview with Vatican Media, Leo XIV highlighted his experience with having women in church leadership, particularly discussing the three women appointed to help select bishops — a reform he oversaw under Francis.

“Their opinion introduces another perspective and becomes an important contribution to the process,” he told Vatican Media, emphasizing that their roles represent “real, genuine, and meaningful participation.”

Immigration and treatment of migrants

During his time in Peru, Leo earned praise for supporting Venezuelan immigrants, the Times reported.

Francis had been particularly vocal on this issue, recently condemning the Trump administration’s deportations of migrants in the U.S. after the president’s second inauguration, calling it a “major crisis.”

In an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Pope Leo’s brother John Prevost cited his brother’s missionary work.

“I think because he was trained in missionary work in South America for so many years, I think he will be looking out for the disenfranchised,” John Prevost said. “He will be looking out for the poor. He will be looking out for those who don’t have a voice.”John Prevost also said immigration is an important issue for his brother.

“I think because the way our country is going, I don’t think he necessarily will always agree [with] what’s happening. I think a big thing for him is immigration and is it right — what’s going on? I think that will be a challenge for him, because I think he’ll say something about it, too.”

Church sexual abuse scandals

Questions have emerged about Leo XIV’s handling of abuse cases in both the U.S. and Peru. In Chicago, activists raised concerns about his role in a case involving a monastery placement, the Times reported.

When discussing the ongoing challenge of sexual abuse in the church, Leo acknowledged there is “still much to learn” in handling these cases. He stressed the importance of supporting abuse victims, saying “silence is not the solution” and emphasized the need for transparency.

“We must be transparent and honest, we must accompany and assist the victims, because otherwise their wounds will never heal,” Leo told Vatican Media in 2023, adding that cultural differences often affect how abuse cases are handled in different regions.

The new pope’s more recent comments indicate he plans to continue addressing the abuse crisis that has plagued the church, while maintaining the reforms started under Francis’ leadership, though with his characteristically more measured approach.

Leadership style

Those who know Robert Prevost before he became Pope Leo XIV describe his communication style as more measured than Francis’, the Times reported.

“Where Francis might immediately speak his mind, Cardinal Prevost holds himself back a bit,” the Rev. Moral Antón, who succeeded Leo as leader of the Augustinian order, said.

Despite these differences in style, some expect Leo to maintain certain aspects of Francis’ legacy.

The Rev. Mark R. Francis, who knew Leo XIV as a classmate, told the Times he believes the new pope will continue Francis’s practice of including regular Catholics in church discussions.

“I know that Bob believes that everybody has a right and a duty to express themselves in the church,” he said.

Details of US-Russia talks on Ukraine won’t be published, Kremlin says
Valeria Zarudna/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC “UA:PBC”/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The details of talks between the U.S. and Russia that took place in Saudi Arabia on Monday will not be made public, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“After all, this is about technical talks,” Peskov said, as quoted by Russia’s state-run Tass news agency. The discussions, he added, went “into details so, certainly, the content of these talks will not be made public for sure. This is something that should not be expected.”

“Currently, the reports made [by the delegations] to their capitals are being analyzed, and only later it will be possible to speak of any understanding,” Peskov added.

Monday’s closed-door talks in Riyadh lasted for 12 hours, a source told Tass. A source told the RIA Novosti state media agency that a joint statement on the negotiations was to be issued on Tuesday.

Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, who took part in the talks in Riyadh, told Tass that “the dialogue was detailed and complex but quite useful for us and for the Americans.” Karasin added, “We discussed numerous issues.”

The talks were expected to include discussions on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. That proposal, Peskov said, came from President Donald Trump and was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A proposed pause in long-range attacks on energy and other critical infrastructure targets was also expected to be part of discussions. Though Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to the proposal in principle last week, cross-border strikes have continued.

U.S. and Ukrainian representatives held talks after the American meeting with the Russian team concluded, a source familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

On Monday, responding to another round of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that “the war was brought from Russia and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed back. They must be the ones forced into peace. They are the ones who must be pressured to ensure security.”

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched one missile and 139 drones into the country, of which 78 drones were shot down and 34 lost in flight without causing damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down five Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea.

ABC News’ Anna Sergeeva, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.

At least 59 killed in ‘catastrophic’ North Macedonia nightclub fire
ABC News

LONDON and BELGRADE — Dozens of people were killed in a fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia’s southern city of Kocani, local authorities said Sunday.

At least 59 people — all aged 18 to 23 — were killed, Pance Toshkovski, North Macedonian minister of interior, said during a news conference on Sunday. Among the victims was a police officer, who was in the nightclub on duty, Toshkovski said.

Dr. Kristina Serafimova, the head of the Kocani General Hospital, told ABC News that those who perished were killed by smoke inhalation, burns and a stampede triggered by the fire. Serafimova said there was only one exit from the nightclub.

Another 155 people were injured in the incident, all of whom are aged between 14 and 24, Serafimova and Toshkovski said. Around 10 of those injured are in critical condition and on respirators fighting for their lives, Serafimova said.

The most serious cases have all been transferred to hospitals in other parts of the country or abroad, Serafimova said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four people, said Toshkovski, who declined to provide further information. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and possible safety violations.

Toshkovski said the Ministry of Economy and Public Prosecutor’s Office are collecting documents related to the nightclub and those alleged to have been responsible for the tragedy.

A switchboard operator at one of the hospitals treating victims told ABC News, “It’s a catastrophic tragedy.”

The manager of the band DNK, which was performing at the nightclub when the fire broke out, told ABC News that the venue had a maximum capacity of 500 to 700 people.

The band, which consists of eight members, was performing at the time of the fire and some of them were among the injured, the manager said.

As more details of the incident emerged, the families of the young people who attended the concert — some of them underage — appealed for information on social media, sharing phone numbers and personal details in the hope that those still missing can be found.

Serafimova told ABC News that only around half of the victims were carrying identification. Family members of the missing have been asked to come to Kocani hospital to help identify their loved ones, she added.

The blaze began around 2:35 a.m. local time, according to Interior Minister Toshkovski, who said the venue’s roof was set on fire by pyrotechnics used by clubbers.

Toshkovski said police arrested one man, but did not give any further details.

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X, “The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

“The government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy,” Mickoski added. “In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility.”

Among those offering condolences from abroad was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” he wrote in a post to X. “Ukraine mourns alongside our [North] Macedonian friends on this sad day.”

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his nation was ready “to provide any assistance that may be needed.”

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on X that she was “deeply saddened” by the “terrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

4 US Army soldiers go missing during training exercise in Lithuania, vehicle recovered
(PABRADĖ, Lithuania) — Search and recovery efforts are underway for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, according to the Army and the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius.

The soldiers, who the Army said are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said.

The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time has been found submerged in water in a training area, the Army said on Wednesday.

“The 3rd Inf. Div. is continuing to keep families of the Soldiers informed on the status of search efforts,” the Army said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

