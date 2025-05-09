Football fan alleges discrimination, collusion in NFL draft against Shedeur Sanders: Lawsuit

Football fan alleges discrimination, collusion in NFL draft against Shedeur Sanders: Lawsuit
(Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A football fan is suing the NFL for $100 million, claiming the league worked together to prevent quarterback Shedeur Sanders from being picked early in this year’s draft, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Atlanta by someone identified only as “John Doe,” who says he’s a big fan of Sanders from his time playing college football at Colorado.

Sanders was widely expected to be one of the first players chosen in the 2025 NFL draft. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper ranked him as the second best quarterback available and predicted he would be picked in the top five.

Sanders’ completion percentage for the 2024 college football season was 74%. He completed 353 of 477 passes, which led college football and helped the Colorado Buffaloes to their first nine-win season since 2014.

However, Sanders wasn’t picked until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns passed on Sanders six different times and even chose another quarterback, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, in the third round. Kiper had ranked Gabriel as only the eighth-best quarterback in the draft.

Sanders’ unexpected drop became the biggest story of draft weekend. The drama led to record TV ratings for the draft’s final day, while the average of 7.5 million viewers per day made it the second-most watched draft ever, according to ESPN.

“The NFL’s actions and the spread of harmful statements about Sanders have caused me severe emotional distress and trauma,” the fan claims in the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Doe lives in Georgia and is a “dedicated fan of Colorado football” who attended the Colorado vs. TCU football game in 2023. That was the debut of Sanders after he transferred from Jackson State University. The Buffaloes won 45-42, with Sanders throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

The lawsuit claims that reports about Sanders’ interviews with NFL teams “unfairly hurt his reputation and chances as a player.”

The lawsuit accuses the NFL of breaking three different laws. First, it claims NFL teams worked together to push Sanders to a later round, which would violate the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The suit also suggests racial discrimination might have played a role in Sanders’ draft position, which would violate the Civil Rights Act. Finally, it claims the NFL misled fans about how the draft process works and how players are evaluated, which would violate consumer protection laws.

The case was filed in federal court in Atlanta. The NFL has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 4/24/25
Scoreboard roundup — 4/24/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Knicks 118, Pistons 116
Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
Nuggets 83, Clippers 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Panthers 2, Lightning 0
Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2
Golden Knights 2, Wild 5
Jets 2, Blues 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
White Sox 3, Twins 0
Mariners 4, Red Sox 3
Rockies 4, Royals 7 (Doubleheader, game 1)
Rockies 2, Royals 6 (Doubleheader, game 2)
Brewers 5, Giants 6
Orioles 2, Nationals 1
Pirates 3, Angels 4
Rays 7, Diamondbacks 4
Rangers 3, Athletics 4

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 2/27/25
Scoreboard roundup — 2/27/25

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Warriors 121, Magic 115
Nuggets 112, Bucks 121
Hornets 96, Mavericks 103
Pelicans 124, Suns 116
Timberwolves 102, Lakers 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Islanders 2, Bruins 1
Sharks 3, Canadiens 4
Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 2
Flames 0, Lightning 3
Oilers 3, Panthers 4
Blues 5, Capitals 2
Sabres 2, Hurricanes 5
Flyers 4, Penguins 5
Jets 1, Predators 2
Wild 1, Utah Hockey Club 6
Blackhawks 5, Golden Knights 7
Canucks 2, Ducks 5

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Asphyxiation ruled out as cause of death for former Yankees player Brett Gardner’s son: Costa Rican National Police
Asphyxiation ruled out as cause of death for former Yankees player Brett Gardner’s son: Costa Rican National Police
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Asphyxiation has been ruled out as the cause of death for the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Authorities determined Miller Gardner didn’t die from asphyxiation because his respiratory tract was clear, police said.

This comes one day after a Costa Rican government official had said Miller Gardner may have died from asphyxiation due to “food intoxication.”

More tests are being done to determine his cause of death, the Costa Rican National Police said Tuesday. It could take up to three months to complete the autopsy due to the significant demand in the country because of its high murder rate, police added.

Authorities said they do not believe his death to be suspicious at this point in the investigation.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning while the family was on vacation in Costa Rica, according to the family and the State Department.

The Gardner family was staying at the exclusive Arenas Del Mar Resort in Manuel Antonio.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement. “The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.”

Police from the town of Quepos are leading the investigation and will be questioning the hotel employees on Tuesday, authorities said.

Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, said their youngest child died “after falling ill along with several other family members.”

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point,” the Gardners said on Sunday in a statement released by the Yankees.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Brett and Jessica Gardner said in the statement. “He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees and retired after the 2021 season. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016. He was also on the team that won the World Series in 2009.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief,” the Yankees said in a statement. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support,” the team said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.