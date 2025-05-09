Kerry Washington is a ‘bada** mom’ in new action movie, ‘Shadow Force’

Lionsgate

Kerry Washington plays a secret agent who’ll stop at nothing to protect her son in the thriller, Shadow Force, out in theaters Friday. She says she was drawn to the film because it balances action and emotion.

“It’s this incredible opportunity to do action and stunts and weapons training and all of that,” she tells ABC Audio of her role as Kyrah in Shadow Force, which marks her first time in the driver’s seat of an action movie. “But at the heart of it, it’s really about these two parents who love each other and love their child so much that they’re willing to do everything and anything to protect him.”

Kerry notes she was also drawn to the shift in gender roles that’s portrayed in the film between Kyrah and her son’s father Isaac, played by Omar Sy.

“I really love that you get to see this bada** mom who’s kind of out conquering the world but also this really nurturing dad who’s doing the primary parenting and super present and connected with his son,” she explains. “To see a Black dad and son in that light, I think is so important and really beautiful in the culture.”

As a mother in real life, she says her character is an exaggerated reflection of mothers all over the world.

“I do think, to some extent, every mom I know is a bada** mom,” Kerry says. “We’re not all walking around with AK-47s and killing people for a living, but to be a mom requires an enormous amount of courage and strength and discipline and also love and nurturing. So that balance I think is part of what motherhood really is and Kyrah just does it sort of at the extremes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host TV’s biggest night.

The comedian will host the 77th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. CBS will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Bargatze “one of the hottest comics in the business,” saying his brand of humor “deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 77th Emmys will be announced on July 15. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

Gayle King chooses to ‘focus on the positivity’ of space trip, reveals crew’s next group activity
Gayle King chooses to ‘focus on the positivity’ of space trip, reveals crew’s next group activity
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The women who traveled to space aboard the Blue Origin capsule earlier in April have since faced relentless criticism of the trip: It’s been called tone-deaf, a waste of money and worse. But at the TIME100 gala in New York City on April 24, mission member Gayle King told reporters she’ll never get sick of answering questions about it because she thinks the trip had a positive impact.

“I’ll never be tired of it. I feel so proud. I feel so brave. I know the message that it’s sending to young women and girls and boys, too, of all ages,” King insisted. She then spoke about meeting a little girl during Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day on Thursday.

“She had on a NASA T-shirt that she wore just for me,” King shared. “Because, she said, ‘I saw you and you look so afraid and you did it anyway. And it made me think it’s OK to do stuff that scares you.'”

“I know the difference it made,” she asserted. “So I focus on the positivity.”

King added that while the focus has been on the more famous members of the crew, like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, it was more than just celebrities in space.

“To me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists and astrophysicists and filmmakers and all their backstories … it was such a bonding experience for all of us,” King said of the crew. “We’ll never forget it.”

In fact, King shared that all six women are now planning their next excursion.

“We were on a text chain today saying, ‘We need to all go to Katy’s concert! Which city can we go and when?’ That’s our next group activity.” 

