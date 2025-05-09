1 boy killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; 2 classmates arrested
(SANTA ANA, Calif.) — One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing outside their Southern California high school, and two of their classmates have been arrested, authorities said.
The students were attacked during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, according to school officials and police in Santa Ana, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said. He was identified later in the week by the Orange County coroner as Armando Morales.
A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department later identified the boys as brothers.
The attack appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters.
Garcia said Wednesday that police were searching for the two unidentified suspects. On Thursday, police said the suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were identified and turned themselves in.
“Based on interviews with the parents, witness statements, and other video surveillance, both suspects were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder and attempted murder,” Garcia told reporters.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement.
“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday,” the district added.
(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The man accused of driving into three people in a hit-and-run outside a preschool at a South Carolina church has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and battery, according to online records.
Justin Collin Adams, who was taken into custody on Thursday following an hourslong manhunt, is expected to appear in bond court on Friday morning.
Adams allegedly struck two children and one adult on Thursday afternoon at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, police said.
No one was critically hurt. One child was treated at the scene and released, while the second child and adult were taken to hospital, police said. The child at the hospital was later discharged, according to a hospital spokesperson, and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Glenn Meadows said Thursday evening that he believed the adult was also due to be released.
Adams allegedly ditched his sedan after the crash and fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.
Authorities launched a massive manhunt, which included grid searches of houses, drones scanning the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan’s Island, police said.
A sergeant in a Charleston County aviation unit helicopter ended up spotting the suspect, who was found in a boat at a dock across the street from the church, officials said.
The crash is being investigated as possibly being intentional, Storen said. There was no altercation before the incident, according to Storen.