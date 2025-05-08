Pope Leo XIV reactions: Americans, global leaders cheer for Chicago native

Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY, ITALY) — Americans and world leaders are cheering for the new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, whose name is Robert Francis Prevost.

The 69-year-old, who hails from Chicago, is the first pope from the United States.

President Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo on social media, saying, “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope.”

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” Trump’s post continued. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Former President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic who has spoken about his warm relationship with Pope Francis, wrote on social media, “Habemus papam — May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success.”

Former President Barack Obama said, “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Catholic, said in a statement, “This is a moment of profound significance for the Catholic Church, offering renewed hope and continuity amid the 2025 Jubilee Year to over a billion faithful worldwide.”

“The United States looks forward to deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff,” Rubio’s statement said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also a Catholic, said, “All of us hope and pray for the success of His Holiness and his vision for the Church.”

“In his own words, Pope Leo XIV said, ‘We can be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, that is always open to receive everyone,'” she said in a statement. “Let us thank God for His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and for this vision of unity.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Prevost’s selection “the greatest moment in the history of the greatest city,” telling ABC News Live that the new pope was “born in Chicago, educated in Chicago, came back and served this city.”

Johnson praised the new pope, saying he “recognizes and understands the value of immigration.” The last pope to be named Leo, Leo XIII in 1878, was known as the “Pope of Labor,” and Johnson called Chicago the most pro-worker city in America.

“Today is truly a remarkable day” for Chicago and the world, Johnson said.

World leaders are also offering their congratulations.

Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, wrote on X, “I extend my most sincere wishes to Pope Leo XIV for the beginning of his pontificate.”

“In a time marked by conflicts and unrest, his words from the Loggia of Blessings are a powerful call for peace, fraternity, and responsibility,” Meloni wrote in Italian. “A spiritual legacy that follows in the path traced by Pope Francis, and which Italy regards with respect and hope.”

The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, posted a statement to X that the election of Pope Leo XIV was a “profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom.”

“Pope Leo is the first American Pope,” Starmer wrote. “This is a momentous moment.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X that Prevost’s ascension to pope reaffirms “our humanistic commitment to promoting peace and prosperity in the world.”

Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, offered well wishes to Pope Leo XIV and described his election as a “historic moment for the Catholic community.”

“The white smoke rising above the Sistine Chapel signals the beginning of a new papacy – a moment of renewal, hope, and unity for more than a billion faithful worldwide,” Carney posted to X.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva congratulated Pope Leo XIV, writing on X that he hopes he continues the legacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

“We do not need wars, hatred, and intolerance,” Da Silva wrote in Portuguese. “We need more solidarity and more humanism. We need love for our neighbor, which is the foundation of Christ’s teachings.”

The Augustinian Catholic university Villanova University in Pennsylvania is also celebrating the pope, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics there in 1977.

“What a proud and extraordinary day for Villanova University and the global Church!” university president the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in a message to the Villanova community.

“A new Pope brings fresh perspectives, renewed priorities and spiritual guidance, all of which can deepen our mission, strengthen our values and enrich our community,” Donohue said. “Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence and warmth, Pope Leo XIV’s leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission, through an Augustinian lens, as we pursue intellectual and spiritual growth.”

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, “Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate.”

“Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians,” Zelenskyy said. “At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace. I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength — both spiritual and physical — in carrying out his noble mission.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message, “Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Pope. I am confident that the constructive dialog and interaction established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us. I wish you, Your Holiness, success in fulfilling the high mission entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being.”

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, “I send you my warmest wishes from the Holy City of Jerusalem. We look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world.”

“May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples,” he continued. “May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world.”

 

International students sue after Trump administration terminates their legal status
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

International students pursuing degrees at Michigan public universities sought relief from detention and deportation during a federal court hearing on Tuesday, after their student immigration status was terminated this month, jeopardizing their legal status in the U.S.

The students — two citizens of China, one of Nepal and another from India — filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials, claiming that their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated “without sufficient notice and explanation.”

SEVIS is a database that tracks information about nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors in the U.S.

“According to the government, they no longer have legal status in the U.S., and they have to leave the country immediately,” Ramis Wadood, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan who is representing the students, told ABC News.

He noted that the students didn’t get any kind of grace period.

“You no longer have status, and have to leave the country right away,” Wadood said.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Michigan on behalf of the students — Xiangyun Bu, Qiuyi Yang, Yogesh Joshi and Chinmay Deore. According to the complaint, in addition to their student immigration status being terminated, Yang and Joshi were told that their F-1 student visas, which allowed them to enter the country, were also revoked.

“None of them has been charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime in the United States,” the complaint said. “None has violated any immigration law. Nor have they been active in on-campus protests regarding any political issue.”

The students’ attorneys argued during a Tuesday morning hearing in a Detroit federal court for a temporary restraining order that would restore their legal status and protect them from arrest or deportation as the case moves forward.

According to Wadood, the judge indicated that he “recognized the urgency of the situation and said he would rule soon.”

Wadood told ABC News on Monday that his clients are at risk of being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and are “scared” and have stopped showing up to classes in person.

“Our clients have been allowed to continue their studies to the extent that their professors and their programs will accommodate,” Wadood said, adding that they are trying to resume their studies remotely since “they’re at risk of arrest and detention at any point.”

The lawsuit names DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and ICE Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch. ABC News reached out to the officials but requests for comment were not immediately returned.

“DHS did not provide the students or their schools any meaningful explanation for terminating their F-1 student status,” the complaint said. “At most, what seems to connect students targeted by this newfound and unlawful policy is that the students had some encounter with some American law enforcement official at some point in the past, no matter how innocuous — including receiving a speeding or parking ticket (or even a warning) or lawfully withdrawing an application to enter the United States.”

Court records show four separate letters that each of the students received from their prospective universities informing them that their student immigration status has been terminated. The reason cited by DHS in all cases is “individual identified in criminal records check,” and for Yang and Joshi it also says “and/or revoked visa.”

The Trump administration filed a response on Monday evening to the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order, urging the judge to “deny this request because it is procedurally and substantively improper.”

“An emergency motion for a temporary restraining order may only be used to maintain the status quo; it cannot be used to obtain the ultimate relief plaintiffs seek in this case, which is the alteration of their SEVIS record,” it said.

The government also alleged in Monday’s filing that the students have criminal records, but did not provide additional details.

“DHS searched criminal records for each of the plaintiffs and criminal history matches were returned for each of the plaintiffs,” its response said.

Wadood denied that any of his clients have ever been charged with or convicted of a crime. He said that in explaining their reference to “criminal records,” the government cited three of his clients who were detained for alleged domestic disputes.

They were subsequently released and not charged with any crimes, while one plaintiff “doesn’t have as much as a simple speeding ticket or parking ticket” on their record, according to Wadood

“Our plaintiffs’ criminal history is clean. They have no convictions, no charges,” he said.

The federal lawsuit comes as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown strikes higher education, prompting a slew of lawsuits against White House officials. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country in states like New Hampshire, Indiana and California.

According to Inside Higher Ed — a publication that tracks news in higher education — as of Tuesday over 180 colleges and universities have identified nearly 1,200 international students and recent graduates who have had their legal status changed by the State Department.

“If the courts don’t put an end to this arbitrary government action, then generations of future international students are going to see what’s happening today and decide, ‘You know what, it’s probably not safe for me to go to the U.S to study'” Wadood said. “And our academic institutions, our academic communities, are going to be so much worse off because of it.”

The Trump administration appears to be targeting some international students with student visas and green card holders for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses or for alleged criminal records.

“A visa is a gift. It’s a voluntary thing. We decide to give you a visa,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a March 28 press conference. “We deny visas all over the world every day for a variety of reasons, and that means we can also revoke those visas. No one is entitled to a visa.”

American missionary rescued after alleged abduction in South Africa, police say
(LONDON and PRETORIA) — An American missionary who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint during a church service in South Africa last Thursday evening was rescued in “a high-intensity shootout” several days later, South African police said Wednesday.

Three unidentified suspects were killed during Tuesday’s operation, which was led by the South African Police Service’s elite Hawks unit, according to a statement from spokesman Lt. Col. Avele Fumba.

Investigators discovered that the abducted U.S. citizen, believed to be a pastor at a church in the South African port city of Gqeberha, was being held at a safe house there, Fumba said. As officers approached the house on Tuesday, suspects inside a vehicle opened fire on law enforcement and attempted to flee the scene, Fumba said, “leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded.”

“The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack,” Fumba added. “Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition.”

Police have not yet identified the rescued American by name. The investigation remains ongoing, according to Fumba.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trump says Ukraine’s Zelenskyy wants to sign mineral deal
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signaled another twist in the back-and-forth over his effort to force a negotiated end to the Ukraine-Russia war during his speech Tuesday night.

As he first mentioned Ukraine 90 minutes into his address, Trump provided an update following last week’s blowup in the Oval Office between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy left the White House after the shouting match and did not sign an anticipated deal that would have given the U.S. rare minerals from Ukraine.

Trump claimed during his speech Zelenskyy sent him a letter just before his speech indicating that he was ready to come back to the negotiating table and was willing to sign the agreement to give the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare materials.

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians, he said. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine,” Trump claimed the letter said.

Zelenskyy and Ukrainian officials didn’t immediately comment, The letter hasn’t been released by the White House or Ukrainian officials.

Trump indicated to top advisers he wanted to get the deal done before the speech, sources told ABC News.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

