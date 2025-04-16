Trump DOJ files civil suit against Maine in standoff over transgender athletes in women’s sports

Trump DOJ files civil suit against Maine in standoff over transgender athletes in women’s sports
Attorney General Pam Bondi ; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has filed suit against Maine in an effort to challenge the state’s policy regarding transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Maine’s policy violates Title IX and stems from a broader effort by the Trump administration to spotlight an issue that they see as politically damaging for Democrats.

“The State of Maine, through its Department of Education, is openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law by enforcing policies that require girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions designated exclusively for girls,” the lawsuit said. “By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine’s policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm.”

Bondi announced the lawsuit alongside anti-trans activist Riley Gaines and other parents and students from Maine who have objected to the state’s policies regarding transgender athletes.

“The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports. This is about sports. This is also about these young women’s personal safety,” Bondi said in remarks at DOJ. “I met many of these women throughout the past weeks and months, and what they have been through is horrific.”

The lawsuit is likely just the first in a series of legal challenges brought by the Trump administration, after Bondi previously sent warning letters in February to state officials in Maine, California and Minnesota ordering them to “comply with federal anti-discrimination laws that require them to keep men out of women’s sports.”

Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has blasted the Trump administration’s efforts to strip federal funding from Maine as executive overreach.

“For decades — first as a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor — I have fought tirelessly for the rights of women and girls, for the health and well-being of children and families, and defending the Constitution of Maine and the Constitution of the United States,” Mills responded in a statement Wednesday. “My Administration and Maine’s Attorney General will vigorously defend our state against the action announced today from the Department of Justice,” she said.

Earlier, she downplayed the issue of transgender athletes participating in girls’ and women’s sporting events.

“Because there are two, maybe two, trans athletes competing in Maine schools right now, they decided to shut off funding for the school nutrition program, the school lunch program, entirely,” Mills said in an interview this week on CBS affiliate WGME. “The law says if you don’t like what a state is doing over here, you can’t just take the funds away over here.”

In February, meeting with the nation’s governors at the White House, Trump discussed his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and asked Mills directly, “Are you not going to comply with that?”

She responded that she would comply with state and federal laws.

“Well, I’m — we are the federal law,” Trump said, adding, “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

Mills responded: “See you in court.”

“Good,” Trump replied. “I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be an easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

White House denies ‘war plans,’ classified information discussed in Signal chat on Yemen
White House denies ‘war plans,’ classified information discussed in Signal chat on Yemen
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Officials with the White House’s National Security Council say they “are reviewing” how a journalist could have been “inadvertently” added to an 18-member group chat that included several of the nation’s top military officials.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, wrote in a piece published Monday that he was added to a group chat in the commercially available Signal app in which officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz, were discussing impeding strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen. Goldberg said he was apparently added to the chat by Waltz.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to remain confident in Waltz, saying “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson and is a good man,” according to NBC News.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the review on Tuesday, but said that that “no ‘war plans’ were discussed.” She added that no classified material was sent to Signal group chat.

“The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different platforms for President Trump’s top officials to communicate as safely and efficiently as possible,” she said.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes said in a statement, which was sent to ABC News after first being published by The Atlantic.

The scope of the review, including whether it would attempt to determine why high-level discussions about military planning were taking place outside of official channels, was not immediately clear from Hughes’ statement.

Democrats in Congress voiced their concern, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling for an investigation, saying in a statement that the use of a non-classified text app “is completely outrageous and shocks the conscience.”

“If House Republicans are truly serious about keeping America safe, and not simply being sycophants and enablers, they must join Democrats in a swift, serious and substantive investigation into this unacceptable and irresponsible national security breach,” Jeffries said.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed Jeffries’ statement in a floor statement in the Senate on Monday.

“Mr. President, this is one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time,” Schumer said.

The group chat included Vice President JD Vance, according to Goldberg’s reporting, and that it was spun up prior to a U.S. military operation that Trump ordered against the militant Houthis, whom the U.S. says are backed by Iran.

Goldberg told ABC News on Monday he initially thought it might have been a “spoof” or “hoax,” but that “it became sort of overwhelmingly clear to me that this was a real group” once the attack occurred.

Trump, when first asked about the report on Monday, said at the time he didn’t “know anything about it.”

When asked about the story on Monday, Hegseth told reporters that he had “heard how it was characterized.”

He added, “Nobody was texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Luis Martinez, Lauren Peller, Lalee Ibssa, Isabella Murray and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending war in Ukraine
Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending war in Ukraine
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, which started three years ago when Putin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his conservative social media platform. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”

On Ukraine, Trump said he and Putin “agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations.”

“We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” Trump said. A source confirmed to ABC News that Trump and Zelenskyy were speaking by phone.

Trump added, “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.”

The discussion between Trump and Putin lasted an hour and a half, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“President Trump spoke in favor of an early end to hostilities and a peaceful solution to the problem. President Putin, for his part, mentioned the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement can be achieved through peaceful negotiations,” Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy has demanded full territorial liberation, and earlier this week signaled a willingness to swap territory with Russia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier Wednesday that a return to Ukraine’s pre-war borders is an “unrealistic objective” in peace talks, as was NATO membership for Ukraine.

The comments were made at his first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of countries working to support Kyiv, in Brussels.

“President Trump has been clear with the American people — and with many of your leaders — that stopping the fighting and reaching an enduring peace is a top priority,” Hegseth told leaders.

Trump has long maintained, and repeated in his post Wednesday, that the war in Ukraine would never have happened had he been president.

He also thanked Putin for the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher who had been serving a 14-year prison sentence in Russia after being arrested on drug charges in 2021. Fogel arrived at the White House late Tuesday night.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s top economic adviser says 50 countries have reached out to negotiate tariffs
Trump’s top economic adviser says 50 countries have reached out to negotiate tariffs
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Sunday, refuting the idea they will cost American consumers more.

“So, the fact is, the countries are angry and retaliating and, by the way, coming to the table. I got a report from the [U.S. Trade Representative] last night that more than 50 countries have reached out to the president to begin a negotiation. But they’re doing that because they understand that they bear a lot of the tariff. And so, I don’t think that you’re going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S. because I do think that the reason why we have a persistent, long-run trade deficit these people have very inelastic supply. They’ve been dumping goods into the country in order to create jobs, say, in China,” Hassett told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Trump announced tariffs on nearly all of the U.S.’s trading partners on Wednesday. Trump’s policy includes a 10% tariff on all imports, as well larger tariffs on some individual countries. The announcement was met with an immediate and ongoing plunge in global markets as well as various countries levying retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. Democratic lawmakers and critics of Trump’s economic policy raised alarms about a potential recession and adverse effects on the U.S.’s relationship with allies.

The universal 10% tariffs went into effect on Saturday, while tariffs on individual countries are set to go into effect on Wednesday.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers disagreed with Hassett’s contention that tariffs will cause a drop in prices for American consumers.

“This is the biggest self-inflicted wound we’ve put on our economy in history. We are increasing inflation because the prices are higher because of the tariffs. That gives people less spending power. That means fewer jobs,” Summers said after Hassett’s interview. “Markets are looking at all of that. And they think companies are going to be worth $5 trillion less than they thought before these tariffs started. And that’s just the loss to companies. If you add in the loss to consumers, a reasonable estimate would probably be something like $30 trillion.”

Here are other highlights from Hassett and Summers’ interviews:

Hassett on Trump using the market crash to influence the Fed
Stephanopoulos: Right, but you also — he also said prices were going to come down and he just conceded the prices are going to go up. Also on Truth Social, the president retweeted a post that said the market drop was part of a deliberate strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates. Is that the president’s strategy? If not, why did he post it?

Hassett: Yeah, that, you know, the bottom line is the president has been talking about tariffs for 40 years and this is like been absolutely the policy that he’s focused on in the campaign and throughout his political career. And you know, the cyclical cycle of the Fed, it comes and goes. That’s a different matter. But this is President Trump’s desired policy. He’s been arguing for it ever since. I think he was on “The View” 30, 40 years ago, and it’s exactly — the baseline tariff is exactly what he — he put into the convention.

Stephanopoulos: But is it his strategy —

Hassett: So, this is not a surprise for anyone.

Stephanopoulos: Is it his strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates, and that the market crash was part of that strategy?

Hassett: We understand the Fed is an independent agency. We respect the independence of the Fed. But the president’s allowed to have an opinion. The — absolutely, the president’s allowed to have an opinion but there’s not going to be any political coercion over the Fed, for sure.

Stephanopoulos: So — so that is his strategy? Tank the market so the Fed will lower interest rates?

Hassett: No, no, no.

Hassett on the lack of tariffs against Russia
Stephanopoulos: Why did the president not include Russia on the list of countries who are facing tariffs?

Hassett: There’s obviously an ongoing negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president made the decision not to conflate the two issues. It doesn’t mean that Russia, the fullest of time, is going to be treated wildly different than every other country, but Russia is one of the only countries, one of the few countries, that is not subject to these new tariffs, aren’t they? They’re in the middle of a negotiation, George, aren’t they?

Stephanopoulos: Well, I’m asking a different question: Why? And I just want to know why—

Hassett: Would you literally advise that you go in and put a whole bunch of new things on the table in the middle of a negotiation that affects so many American and Ukrainian and Russian lives.

Stephanopoulos: Negotiators do that. Negotiators do that all the time.

Hassett: No, no, that’s not appropriate to throw a new thing into these negotiations right in the middle of it. It’s just not.

Stephanopoulos: So you are conceding that Russia is not paying any new tariffs, unlike many of our allies, including Europe, Canada, Mexico.

Hassett: Russia is in the midst of negotiations over peace that affects, really, thousands and thousands of lives of people, and that’s what President Trump is focused on right now.

Summers on the stock market
Stephanopoulos: If you’re advising American consumers, also American corporate leaders on where this is headed, how would you counsel them to prepare for all of this?

Summers: Look, I think there’s a very good chance there’s going to be more turbulence in markets. The two-day move we saw on Thursday and Friday was the fourth largest two-day move since the Second World War. The other three were the 1987 crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic. So a drop of this magnitude signals that there’s likely to be trouble ahead. And people ought to just be very cautious.

But the risk is, of course, when all of us decide to be cautious, that can become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Unless and until the president recognizes that this is a very serious error that is likely to have very adverse consequences, I think it’s likely to make things very difficult. I think people are right to hold off on making big new purchases, businesses are right to be cautious. People are right to want to hold cash. What we need is a reversal of these policies, and until we have a reversal, I think we’re going to have a real problem. This is a moment of testing for the president’s advisers. The intellectually honest ones know that this reflects presidential 40-year fixation, not any kind of proven economic theory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.