Trump sentencing live updates: Judge sentences Trump to unconditional discharge

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in his New York hush money case after a jury in May convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Juan Merchan has signaled his intention to sentence Trump to an “unconditional discharge” — allowing Trump to avoid prison, fines or probation — out of respect for the principle of presidential immunity, which takes effect on Jan. 20 once Trump becomes president.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the case, has blasted the prosecution as politically motivated.

Merchan sentences Trump to unconditional discharge

Before sentencing Trump, Judge Merchan emphasizes that the “protections afforded to the office of the president” apply only to that office, “not the occupant of the office.”

“It is through that lens and that reality that this court must determine a lawful sentence,” Merchan says.

“Sir, I wish you god speed as you assume your second term in office,” Merchan tells Trump in conclusion.

“This court has determined that the only lawful sentence … is an unconditional discharge,” Merchan says.

The hearing over, Trump logs off his remote connection.

‘I have been treated very, very unfairly,’ says Trump

Trump concludes his statement by saying, “I have been treated very, very unfairly, and thank you very much.”

His tone for all his remarks was very calm and balanced — he said it plainly as if he was reading a speech. He never appeared to raise his voice.

Judge Merchan is now explaining his reasoning for his unconditional discharge sentence.

Trump is looking directly into the camera as Merchan explains his sentence.

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” Merchan says. “This has been a truly extraordinary case.”

Merchan is now remarking on the unremarkable nature of the trial, no different than any other trial that has taken place in this storied courthouse.

But the circumstances of this sentence are “extraordinary,” Merchan remarks regarding presidential immunity.

‘This has been a very terrible experience,’ Trump says

“This has been a very terrible experience,” Trump says, addressing the court on the large monitor.

“I think it’s been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system,” he said.

Trump is now going after a former assistant district attorney who resigned from the office before his indictment was brought.

He blames accountants for logging the hush payment to Stormy Daniels a legal expense.

“It’s incredible actually,” Trump says about his actions that prompted his indictment, arguing he correctly labeled Cohen’s payments as legal expenses.

Trump says this was a case Alvin Bragg did not want to bring, as the DA stared straight ahead expressionless, watching the feed.

“It’s an injustice of justice,” Trump says about the the case, citing a series of legal experts who criticized the case.

“It’s been a political witch hunt, it was damage my reputation so I would lose the election,” Trump says, boasting how he got more votes than any Republican and won all seven swing states.

Judge Merchan is calmly watching Trump speak with his hand on his chin.

‘Case should not have been brought,’ Trump lawyer says

“I very, very much disagree with what the government just said,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche says.

Blanche says Trump has been “fighting” this case to this day, and that they disagree that this was “an appropriate case to be brought.”

“It was not,” Blanche says.

“We intend on appealing,” Blanche confirms.

“Legally this case should not have been brought,” Blanche says, with Trump nodding his head in agreement. “The majority of the American people agree that this case should not have been brought.”

“Its a sad day for President Trump and his family and his friends. But its also, in Counsel’s view, a sad day for this country,” he says. “This was brought by a district attorney who promised he would go after President Trump if elected and that’s sad.”

Trump engaged in a ‘direct attack on the rule of law’: Prosecutors

“Instead of preserving, protecting and defending our established system of criminal justice, the once and future president engaged in a campaign to undermine its legitimacy,” prosecutor Josh Steinglass says.

When Steinglass brings up what he said was Trump’s “conduct before during and after the trial,” Trump crosses his arms and leans back. He shakes his head “no” when Steinglass mentions his efforts to “undermine its legitimacy.”

“Far from expressing any kind of remorse,” Trump has “bred disdain for our judicial institutions and the rule of law. He did so “to serve his own ends,” Steinglass says. Steinglass says Trump’s conduct surrounding the trial, particularly attacks on the judge and others involved in the case, “constitutes a direct attack on the rule of law”

Steinglass also calls out Trump for having “bred disdain for our judicial systems and the rule of law” and for being “unrelenting in his unsubstantiated attacks” on the court and prosecutions, including public threats to retaliate against them.

“This defendant has caused enduring damage to the criminal justice system, and has put officers of the court in harms way,” he says. “This defendant has caused enduring damage to public perception of the criminal justice system and put its officers of the court in harm’s way.”

Prosecution recommends ‘unconditional discharge’

The judge is now giving both parties the opportunity to speak.

The people recommend a sentence of an unconditional discharge, prosecutor Josh Steinglass says.

Trump appears to be taking notes.

“The verdict in this case was unanimous and decisive and it must be respected,” Steinglass says.

Judge confirms Trump agreed to appear virtually

Judge Merchan begins by confirming that Trump is waiving his right to appear in person and that both parties have reviewed the court’s probation report. Trump also attended his probation interview virtually last year.

Merchan asks both sides if they received copies of the probation report. They both say they did.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche raises one small issue that the procedural history and information about other cases is in the report is “not up to date.”

DA Bragg, Trump’s attorney arrive in courtroom

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and attorneys on his staff have entered the courtroom.

Prosecutors Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy, and Susan Hoffinger are seated at counsel table. Seven other members of the DA’s office are also seated in the courtroom.

Trump’s attorney Emil Bove just arrived as well.

Security light at courthouse with Trump attending virtually

With Trump attending the hearing virtually from Florida, security is notably light in the lower Manhattan courthouse ahead of today’s 9:30 a.m. ET sentencing hearing.

The table where Trump and his lawyers normally sat for the trial last year is empty; instead, Trump will appear on the four flat-screen televisions mounted on the courtroom walls.

There are a few changes to the courtroom itself since Trump’s conviction seven months ago. The gallery is fully occupied and so longer subject to the security restrictions that limited its capacity, and the sketch artists are seated in the jury box. The tile floors in the courtroom are glaringly white, appearing to have been cleaned or replaced since the trial last year.

Trump to be sentenced after SCOTUS fails to halt hearing

President-elect Donald Trump will appear virtually from his Mar-a-Lago estate when he is sentenced this morning in a New York courtroom, after the Supreme Court rejected his eleventh-hour bid to block his sentencing from taking place.

Trump had asked the nation’s highest court to halt his criminal sentencing on the grounds that he was entitled to immunity as president-elect.

In a Thursday night ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-appointee Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberal justices to deny Trump the relief he sought, while Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh indicated they would have granted Trump’s request to halt his sentencing.

