Trump sentencing live updates: Judge sentences Trump to unconditional discharge
(Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in his New York hush money case after a jury in May convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Juan Merchan has signaled his intention to sentence Trump to an “unconditional discharge” — allowing Trump to avoid prison, fines or probation — out of respect for the principle of presidential immunity, which takes effect on Jan. 20 once Trump becomes president.

Trump, who has maintained his innocence throughout the case, has blasted the prosecution as politically motivated.

Merchan sentences Trump to unconditional discharge

Before sentencing Trump, Judge Merchan emphasizes that the “protections afforded to the office of the president” apply only to that office, “not the occupant of the office.”

“It is through that lens and that reality that this court must determine a lawful sentence,” Merchan says.

“Sir, I wish you god speed as you assume your second term in office,” Merchan tells Trump in conclusion.

“This court has determined that the only lawful sentence … is an unconditional discharge,” Merchan says.

The hearing over, Trump logs off his remote connection.

‘I have been treated very, very unfairly,’ says Trump

Trump concludes his statement by saying, “I have been treated very, very unfairly, and thank you very much.”

His tone for all his remarks was very calm and balanced — he said it plainly as if he was reading a speech. He never appeared to raise his voice.

Judge Merchan is now explaining his reasoning for his unconditional discharge sentence.

Trump is looking directly into the camera as Merchan explains his sentence.

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” Merchan says. “This has been a truly extraordinary case.”

Merchan is now remarking on the unremarkable nature of the trial, no different than any other trial that has taken place in this storied courthouse.

But the circumstances of this sentence are “extraordinary,” Merchan remarks regarding presidential immunity.

‘This has been a very terrible experience,’ Trump says

“This has been a very terrible experience,” Trump says, addressing the court on the large monitor.

“I think it’s been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system,” he said.

Trump is now going after a former assistant district attorney who resigned from the office before his indictment was brought.

He blames accountants for logging the hush payment to Stormy Daniels a legal expense.

“It’s incredible actually,” Trump says about his actions that prompted his indictment, arguing he correctly labeled Cohen’s payments as legal expenses.

Trump says this was a case Alvin Bragg did not want to bring, as the DA stared straight ahead expressionless, watching the feed.

“It’s an injustice of justice,” Trump says about the the case, citing a series of legal experts who criticized the case.

“It’s been a political witch hunt, it was damage my reputation so I would lose the election,” Trump says, boasting how he got more votes than any Republican and won all seven swing states.

Judge Merchan is calmly watching Trump speak with his hand on his chin.

‘Case should not have been brought,’ Trump lawyer says

“I very, very much disagree with what the government just said,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche says.

Blanche says Trump has been “fighting” this case to this day, and that they disagree that this was “an appropriate case to be brought.”

“It was not,” Blanche says.

“We intend on appealing,” Blanche confirms.

“Legally this case should not have been brought,” Blanche says, with Trump nodding his head in agreement. “The majority of the American people agree that this case should not have been brought.”

“Its a sad day for President Trump and his family and his friends. But its also, in Counsel’s view, a sad day for this country,” he says. “This was brought by a district attorney who promised he would go after President Trump if elected and that’s sad.”

Trump engaged in a ‘direct attack on the rule of law’: Prosecutors

“Instead of preserving, protecting and defending our established system of criminal justice, the once and future president engaged in a campaign to undermine its legitimacy,” prosecutor Josh Steinglass says.

When Steinglass brings up what he said was Trump’s “conduct before during and after the trial,” Trump crosses his arms and leans back. He shakes his head “no” when Steinglass mentions his efforts to “undermine its legitimacy.”

“Far from expressing any kind of remorse,” Trump has “bred disdain for our judicial institutions and the rule of law. He did so “to serve his own ends,” Steinglass says. Steinglass says Trump’s conduct surrounding the trial, particularly attacks on the judge and others involved in the case, “constitutes a direct attack on the rule of law”

Steinglass also calls out Trump for having “bred disdain for our judicial systems and the rule of law” and for being “unrelenting in his unsubstantiated attacks” on the court and prosecutions, including public threats to retaliate against them.

“This defendant has caused enduring damage to the criminal justice system, and has put officers of the court in harms way,” he says. “This defendant has caused enduring damage to public perception of the criminal justice system and put its officers of the court in harm’s way.”

Prosecution recommends ‘unconditional discharge’

The judge is now giving both parties the opportunity to speak.

The people recommend a sentence of an unconditional discharge, prosecutor Josh Steinglass says.

Trump appears to be taking notes.

“The verdict in this case was unanimous and decisive and it must be respected,” Steinglass says.

Judge confirms Trump agreed to appear virtually

Judge Merchan begins by confirming that Trump is waiving his right to appear in person and that both parties have reviewed the court’s probation report. Trump also attended his probation interview virtually last year.

Merchan asks both sides if they received copies of the probation report. They both say they did.

Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche raises one small issue that the procedural history and information about other cases is in the report is “not up to date.”

DA Bragg, Trump’s attorney arrive in courtroom

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and attorneys on his staff have entered the courtroom.

Prosecutors Joshua Steinglass, Christopher Conroy, and Susan Hoffinger are seated at counsel table. Seven other members of the DA’s office are also seated in the courtroom.

Trump’s attorney Emil Bove just arrived as well.

Security light at courthouse with Trump attending virtually

With Trump attending the hearing virtually from Florida, security is notably light in the lower Manhattan courthouse ahead of today’s 9:30 a.m. ET sentencing hearing.

The table where Trump and his lawyers normally sat for the trial last year is empty; instead, Trump will appear on the four flat-screen televisions mounted on the courtroom walls.

There are a few changes to the courtroom itself since Trump’s conviction seven months ago. The gallery is fully occupied and so longer subject to the security restrictions that limited its capacity, and the sketch artists are seated in the jury box. The tile floors in the courtroom are glaringly white, appearing to have been cleaned or replaced since the trial last year.

Trump to be sentenced after SCOTUS fails to halt hearing

President-elect Donald Trump will appear virtually from his Mar-a-Lago estate when he is sentenced this morning in a New York courtroom, after the Supreme Court rejected his eleventh-hour bid to block his sentencing from taking place.

Trump had asked the nation’s highest court to halt his criminal sentencing on the grounds that he was entitled to immunity as president-elect.

In a Thursday night ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-appointee Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberal justices to deny Trump the relief he sought, while Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh indicated they would have granted Trump’s request to halt his sentencing.

California storm turns deadly as waves wreak havoc in coastal communities
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(SANTA CRUZ, Calif.) — A powerful storm pummeling the West Coast churned up waves as high as 60 feet, killing one man, sweeping another out to sea and prompting multiple rescues when a pier collapsed in Santa Cruz, California, authorities said.

A series of storms leading into Christmas are expected to continue to pound the West Coast on Tuesday with heavy rain, gusty winds and giant ocean waves.

On Monday, the wild weather turned deadly in Santa Cruz when a large wave hit a man, trapping him beneath debris at a beach, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

The death unfolded around 11:30 a.m. local time at Sunset State Beach in Santa Cruz, about 75 miles south of San Francisco. First responders managed to pull the man from the water, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The man’s name was not immediately released.

The storm also caused the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf pier to partially collapse, according to the sheriff’s office. Three men, all members of a city crew working on the pier at the time, were thrown into the ocean, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lifeguards sprang into action and rescued two of the men, while the third worker swam to shore on his own. None of the men were seriously injured, according to Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley.

The incident lopped off a 150-foot section at the end of the pier, which was undergoing a $4 million restoration. Large chunks of the pier were left floating in the water.

Video showed one worker stranded on a piece of the pier floating in the water being rescued by a first responder on a jet ski.

The sheriff’s office also issued an evacuation order Monday afternoon for oceanfront residents along an approximately 3-mile stretch of shoreline just south of Santa Cruz, citing large swells and high tides.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area warned that “dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions” are forecast for along the Pacific Coast through Tuesday, including rough seas and breaking waves up to 60 feet.

A separate rescue attempt occurred Monday near Monterey, where authorities believe high surf likely pulled a man into the ocean. The incident happened at Marina State Beach along the Monterey Bay around noon, according to the Marina Police Department.

“Bystanders attempted to assist the individual; however, due to extremely large waves and strong currents, their rescue efforts were unsuccessful,” police said in a statement.

Marina police officers, firefighters, U.S. Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol launched an extensive search for the man using boats and aircraft, but were forced to suspend the rescue operation when weather conditions became too dangerous, police said. The man, who was not immediately identified, remained missing Tuesday morning.

At the time of the search, the National Weather Service estimated waves in the Santa Cruz area to be 25 to 50 feet, according to police.

High surf warnings were issued up and down the West Coast from Washington to Southern California.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s office said first responders also made water rescues in a harbor near Capitola, about 4 miles south of Santa Cruz.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

New Orleans attack latest: Bidens to visit New Orleans on Monday
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will head to New Orleans on Monday to meet with the families and community members impacted by the devastating truck attack that killed 14 and injured dozens, the White House said.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a pickup truck onto a sidewalk and around a parked police car serving as a barricade to plow into pedestrians over a three-block stretch on Bourbon Street early on New Year’s Day, police said.

Jabbar then exited the damaged vehicle armed with an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement said. Officers returned fire, killing Jabbar. At least two officers were injured, authorities said.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia called the attack a premeditated “act of terrorism” but said there was no additional threat to the public.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security has issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning the nation’s 18,000 law-enforcement agencies about potential copycats, ABC News learned. The bulletin was sent out of an abundance of caution to sensitize law enforcement around the country to be on the lookout for any activity pointing to the use of vehicles as a method to inflict mass casualties, sources told ABC News.

“We advise federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government and law enforcement officials and private sector security partners to remain vigilant of potential copycat or retaliatory attacks inspired by this attack and other recent, lethal vehicle-ramming incidents across the globe,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin notes that ISIS has been promoting the use of vehicles as a terrorism weapon since around 2014.

Sources told ABC News that ISIS has ramped up calls for its supporters to launch low-tech, mass casualty ramming attacks in recent months, especially since the most recent Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023.

Jabbar, a 42-year-old Army veteran and U.S.-born citizen from Texas, drove from Houston to New Orleans on Tuesday evening and posted several videos online “proclaiming his support for ISIS,” and mentioning he joined ISIS before this summer, Raia said.

The bulletin stated that Jabbar was inspired by ISIS but that there remains no evidence of any co-conspirators. A senior law-enforcement official told ABC News that there is so far no sign of ISIS claiming responsibility for the New Orleans attack.

“Law enforcement should be aware that in many cases attackers have conducted vehicle-ramming attacks with secondary weapons and may continue the attack with edged weapons, firearms, or IEDs after the vehicle has stopped,” the bulletin said. The tactic could be “attractive” for foreign terrorist organizations and other actors due to its low complexity threshold, the warning said.

An intelligence bulletin from the New York Police Department obtained by ABC News indicated that ISIS supporters did celebrate the attack online. Violent extremists, the bulletin said, “continue to view densely populated walkways, parades, mass gatherings and other outdoor events along streets, especially during holidays, as vulnerable targets of opportunity.”

“This enduring threat underscores the criticality of pre-staged blocker cars and the deployment of other effectively configured countermeasures including heavy block, barriers and bollards,” it added.

Surveillance footage showed Jabbar placing two improvised explosive devices in coolers in the Bourbon Street area, Raia said. He had a remote detonator in the truck to set off the two devices, Biden said. Both devices were rendered safe, officials said.

Bomb-making materials have been recovered at Jabbar’s Houston home, sources confirmed to ABC News. The items found were also referred to as “precursor chemicals” by agents in the field, sources said.

Law enforcement cleared and reopened Bourbon Street on Thursday as the investigation continued. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said authorities had the “confidence” to reopen the area to the public ahead of the Sugar Bowl Thursday afternoon, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday but postponed in the wake of the attack.

“I want to reassure the public that the city of New Orleans is not only ready for game day today, but we’re ready to continue to host large-scale events in our city,” she said. “Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victims’ families,” Cantrell added.

There is no apparent direct connection between the New Orleans attack and Wednesday’s Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, which is also being investigated as a possible act of terror, Raia from the FBI said Thursday.

Hurricane Helene impacted millions in North Carolina. For the socially vulnerable, recovery can be a challenge
McGee’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Helene (left). Her sons inspect the damage after the hurricane (right). Courtesy of Angela McGee

(ASHEVILLE, NC) — When Angela McGee fled her home in Asheville, North Carolina, on the night of Sept. 27 to escape the ravages of Hurricane Helene, she never imagined the destruction the powerful storm would bring.

McGee and four of her eight children who were with her that night grabbed essential items from their trailer near the Swannanoa River in the western part of the state and, through torrential rain and mudslides, made it to higher elevation.

When the storm passed and McGee returned, she found her home razed to the ground and priceless sentimental items gone forever.

“My kids’ baby pictures…I will never be able to flip through the photo album to be able to show my kids,” McGee, 42, told ABC News. “Not being able to show them their certificates, three of my kids [graduated], and not having their diplomas. I’ve lost a lot of my furniture, stuff I work hard for, I lost, and I can’t get it back. The more I think about it, the more I cry about it.”

McGee is one of hundreds of thousands of socially vulnerable North Carolinians who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Helene — the deadliest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — which claimed more than 200 lives.

Many of the same inequities that contribute to economic and health disparities when natural disasters hit also make it more difficult for some communities to recover and receive aid.

Some communities more socially vulnerable to disasters

According to an October report from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half a million North Carolinians living under disaster declarations during Hurricane Helene were already highly vulnerable to disasters.

This equates to about 577,000 people across 27 counties in North Carolina living in areas that suffered catastrophic flooding, wind damage, power outages and property destruction after Helene.

The Census Bureau said social vulnerability can include those who suffer from poverty, are in advanced age, have communications barriers or don’t have access to internet.

Other experts who are working in the area say they are other vulnerable communities such as those who are disabled.

Lisa Poteat, interim executive director of The Arc of North Carolina — a statewide nonprofit organization that focuses on advocacy and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families — said people with disabilities are among those who are hit harder during disasters. She said she’s seen lots of needs from the disabled community as a result of Hurricane Helene.

“Folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for instance, often are reliant on their families or others around them for support, so it’s been critical that we get information to those groups,” she told ABC News.

“As you can imagine, many people with intellectual disabilities have trouble reading and sometimes don’t communicate well. So when we’re sending out blast in emails or texts. It’s often not helpful unless there’s someone there who can interpret or read or help them understand what’s going on.”

She added that many North Carolinians in the west live creekside, riverside and high up in the hills in isolated areas, making them very “self-reliant” but also difficult to reach.

FEMA struggles to reach hard-hit areas

Following the destruction of her home, McGee eventually managed to reach a fire station in Black Mountain, east of Asheville.

She said she and her children were forced to live out of her car for four days with not much food and water, no phone signal and no money, surviving with the help of other evacuees.

McGee said she went to the information desk at the fire station every day to ask when assistance was coming, and she was told it would be a while before officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could reach them. McGee was frustrated by the news.

“It took FEMA, like, a whole week to get to us…And I don’t understand that. I’m mad about that,” she said. “‘Oh, FEMA can’t get in here because it’s so damaged, they will have to fly in here to get to us.’ That’s why they say that FEMA took a long time to get to us. There’s no [excuse] for that.”

Craig Levy, deputy federal coordinating officer for FEMA officials in North Carolina, acknowledged that getting to the devastated communities was difficult for aid workers.

Levy told ABC News that FEMA faced several challenges trying to get to people in need, including landslides, roads that were washed out and rough terrain only accessible by helicopter. He said FEMA had Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams partner with the active-duty soldiers to hand out food, water and emergency supplies in isolated areas.

“One of our teams teamed up with those soldiers as they were going into an isolated area in order to reach a community, and that particular community had a very high number of elderly and homebound individuals that needed the assistance, and we were able to get in there,” he said. “We brought with us a portable satellite data terminal so that we could get online, help those folks register and help them also get the word out a little bit if they hadn’t been able to reach loved ones.”

Levy acknowledges the challenges faced in getting help to those who likely faced hardship long before Hurricane Helene made landfall.

He says FEMA has and will continue to try to adapt their services accordingly. For those without internet access, challenges with technology or with language barriers, Levy says FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team goes door to door to register residents for assistance and translates resource materials into as many different languages as are spoken in the region being served.

Levy states that FEMA sets up disaster recovery centers in community spaces, such as government office buildings or near grocery stores, to meet residents in need where they are.

FEMA hopes that recent individual assistance reform allows residents to receive money up front a lot sooner, expand access to resources for the uninsured and for accessibility improvements to housing.

As of Nov. 25, McGee is still waiting for FEMA assistance and has been trying to push for updates on her request.

Helping vulnerable communities look forward

As extreme weather events become more frequent, advocates say official emergency response efforts need to account for those most vulnerable and the challenges they face before, during and after a tragedy.

This response, advocates say, should also address the root causes for social vulnerability, as well. Ana Pardo, an activist at the North Carolina Justice Center, says disaster preparedness and economic preparedness go hand-in-hand.

“Allowing families to make enough of a living from their labor to be prepared and to have some economic resilience in the face of a disaster is part of disaster preparedness,” Pardo told ABC News. “We’ve stretched people and put them in a corner for so long that they don’t have anything of their own to rely on right now.”

But when emergency and recovery response falters, some residents hope to step up for their neighbors in need.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a federally recognized Indian tribe in western North Carolina, say they were spared from much of the devastation, allowing them to create distribution centers and gather donations to deliver supplies to a large swath of the state devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“I have never seen our community come together as a whole and support each other and support our neighbors,” Anthony Sequoyah, the Secretary of Operations for EBCI, told ABC News.

Pardo said she’s emotional just thinking about the volunteers who came to the region to muck out homes filled with mud and to gut wet drywall to prevent mold buildup in flooded buildings.

“We’ve had hundreds of people coming through every week to dig mud off the streets and try to save the businesses that are in our town,” said Pardo. “There’s just been such an outpouring of care and resources and effort.”

