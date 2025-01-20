Two missing, one found dead in Rockingham

Rockingham County authorities are looking for 60 year-old Michael Wayne Arey who has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen parked in his driveway in his 2015 white Nissan Rogue on Kernodle Road in Gibsonville on Sunday.

79-year-old Morris Fain of Rockingham County has been missing since Monday, Jan. 13. He is believed to have been traveling in a 2001 White Nissan Altima with a taillight out and a handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror. He was possibly last seen at the Sheetz Gas Station in Ridgeway on Friday. (Photo of Fain appears on this page).

34-year-old Phillip Daniel Skelley went missing on Sunday. Police found his body in a pond off of Burton Road. It is believed he went out on the frozen water to retrieve his dog and fell in.