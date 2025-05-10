Who is Dr. Casey Means? A look at Trump’s pick for US surgeon general

( Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced he will be nominating Dr. Casey Means for U.S. surgeon general, replacing his former pick, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, after questions emerged about her credentials.

Means has been prominent in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement championed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a post on social media, Trump said Means would work closely with Kennedy “to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans.”

Means describes herself online as a “former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist” who is “striving to create a happier and healthier world and planet.”

Here is what we know about Means’ background and what her views are on various health topics.

Medical background

Means graduated from Stanford University in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in human biology and a doctor of medicine degree from Stanford School of Medicine in 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was a resident physician at Oregon Health and Science University with the goal of becoming an otolaryngology surgeon, also known as a head and neck surgeon, but she dropped out in her fifth year.

“During my training as a surgeon, I saw how broken and exploitative the healthcare system is and left to focus on how to keep people out of the operating room,” she wrote on her website.

Means went on to study functional medicine, which looks to prevent disease and illness. She is not board-certified in a medical specialty.

The Oregon Medical Board currently lists her medical license as inactive.

Following her exit from the residency, she was a guest lecturer at Stanford for less than a year and an associate editor at the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention for two and a half years, according to LinkedIn.

Over the course of her career, she co-founded Levels, an app that allows people to track their food. along with biometric data like sleep and glucose monitoring, to see how their diet is impacting their health.

Rise to prominence

Means wrote a book with her brother, Calley Means, titled “Good Energy,” which was published in May 2024 and allegedly takes a look at why Americans are sick and how to fix it.

The Means siblings appeared on podcasts, including The Tucker Carlson Show in August 2024 and The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2024.

On Tucker Carlson’s show, Casey Means said birth control is being “prescribed like candy” and that Ozempic has a “stranglehold on the U.S. population.”

The siblings rose to prominence within the Trump campaign and among Trump allies, including Kennedy. They appeared at a September 2024 roundtable discussion on health with Kennedy hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc.

“The message I’m here to share and reiterate is that American health is getting destroyed,” Casey Means said during her opening remarks. “It’s being destroyed because of chronic illness.”

Meanwhile, Calley Means currently serves as White House senior adviser and special government employee. He has worked closely with Kennedy and has touted many of his health proposals.

Controversial views

Casey Means’ views mirror those of Kennedy’s with a focus on tackling the chronic disease epidemic, creating a healthier food supply and expressing vaccine skepticism.

She has called for the removal of ultra-processed foods in school lunches and has advocated for organic, regenerative foods in school meals.

In 2021, she wrote in a post on X that glucose “as a molecule has caused more destruction of the human mind and body than any other substance in human history.”

Glucose is a naturally occurring molecule that our body depends on for energy.

Casey Means has expressed skepticism about the safety of childhood vaccines and has called for more research on the “safety of the cumulative effects” of vaccines when following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine schedule, she wrote in her Good Energy newsletter.

“There is growing evidence that the total burden of the current extreme and growing vaccine schedule is causing health declines in vulnerable children. This needs to be investigated,” she continued.

She has also criticized the administration of hepatitis B vaccine among infants, which is recommended by the CDC.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that childhood vaccines or the current CDC vaccine schedule are unsafe.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

