Democrats grapple with Biden’s reemergence

Former President Joe Biden appears on ABC News’ The View, May 8, 2025. Via ABC News.

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Joe Biden has reemerged into the public eye with two back-to-back sit-down interviews, sharing his diagnosis of the Democrats’ stinging election losses, defending his mental acuity, which was fiercely questioned at the end of his term, and all the while defining his version of his more than three-decades-long political legacy.

And while some Democrats say there is “a place for Joe Biden at the table,” others say it’s better for him to be out of the spotlight and that relitigating his campaign is stagnating the party.

Speaking to ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, Biden took responsibility for President Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House and pushed back on claims of cognitive decline in his final year in office. He also addressed his next steps, saying he was “getting squared away trying to figure out what the most significant and consequential role I can play, consistent with what I’ve done in the past.”

Part of that reflection will come in the form of a book that he said he is beginning to write now. But some Democrats are torn as to whether the book and a few media appearances are where they’d like his contributions to end.

Long-time allies of the former president told ABC News that they welcome Biden’s return and advocate for him to staunchly defend and define his reputation and accomplishments publicly.

“He has a responsibility and certainly the right to defend his record. Biden would be beyond crazy just to quietly let his record get misrepresented as it has been done all last week,” Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn told ABC News. Clyburn said he was unable to watch Biden on “The View,” but was “glad” to see Biden out there.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison also said he was heartened by Biden’s recent appearances — another of which was with the BBC earlier this week.

“Seeing Joe Biden reminds me that our president can be a good, decent and honest leader. Reminds me that we have had presidents with slight majorities that have legislated to protect the environment, stabilized and grown the economy, created new jobs, reduced the cost of health care, invested in our infrastructure and respected our nation’s history. I will always be grateful to President Biden for his commitment to saving America in one of our darkest times,” said Harrison.

Veteran Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former interim DNC chair, said she welcomed Biden back into the public square and pointed to Trump’s frequent invocation of the former president as a principal reason why Biden ought to respond.

Brazile, a current ABC News contributor, added that Biden stayed relatively quiet during Trump’s first 100 days in office this term, honoring an unwritten presidential tradition, and stressed that Biden deserves a platform.

“There’s a place for Joe Biden at the table, and we should acknowledge that,” Brazile said. “Just because you’re a former president doesn’t mean that you have to somehow or another disappear. Former presidents have every right to speak up.”

Brazile did have one concern: that the party would look to only one voice to take cues from in this period of rebuilding — a habit she said she finds unwise. Instead, Brazile said she hopes this becomes a time when a “new group of leaders” emerge.

Ken Martin, the current chair of the DNC, expressed gratitude for Biden in a statement to ABC: “No Democratic president has invested more in the Party’s infrastructure than Joe Biden, and I’m deeply grateful for the President’s service not only to our nation but his ongoing service to the Party.”

Jamie Selzler, a DNC member from North Dakota and former executive director of the state’s Democratic party, disagreed with some points Biden raised in his interview on “The View,” particularly that he could have prevailed over Trump.

Still Selzer along with other Democrats say that despite their breaks from Biden’s view of campaigns past, feel that he should be some part of the party’s future.

“We need more voices in this fight, not fewer, and President Biden’s voice is a welcome one,” Selzer said.

Other blocs of the party are far more critical, with some Democrats telling ABC News that they find the former president’s foray defensive and a misguided distraction.

One Democratic strategist said they believe Biden is mishandling his role and stagnating the party.

As long as the conversations revolve around Biden, the strategist, who has experience in Congress and presidential campaigns, said, “we cannot move forward as a country or a party.”

“He’s not really telling his own story. He’s just fighting with everyone else about their telling of his story,” the strategist said.

This strategist said they believe that Biden should follow in the less vocal post-White House footsteps of former presidents such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. This person said Biden should focus his attention on his eventual presidential library and foundation.

“These first 100 days, these first six months, like this first calendar year, it’s all going to be political questions. You don’t have to answer those anymore. You actually shouldn’t be answering those anymore,” the strategist said of Biden. “Democrats talk a lot about how Donald Trump has ruined norms. Joe Biden is kind of ruining a lot of norms with how to be an ex-president right now.”

Senior Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett told ABC News that while Biden is entitled to defend his legacy, relitigating campaign losses, or in his estimation, “rewriting political history,” is wholly unhelpful and stressed the party is in desperate need to move forward.

“The Democratic Party is working to claw itself out of the political wilderness we were left in under the stewardship of Joe Biden. It’s utterly delusional and extremely unhelpful for Biden to wax poetic about how he could have beaten Trump, given the dire straits he left our coalition in,” said Hackett.

To Hackett, Biden will best serve fellow Democrats from the wings.

“The most consequential role Biden can play is one off stage, far from the spotlight of domestic politics,” he said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s book tour postponed amid funding vote controversy
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s three planned book tour events scheduled for this week have abruptly been postponed as of Monday morning.

Schumer, promoting his new book “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” has been facing backlash over voting for the House-approved government funding bill that averted a shutdown on Friday. Many Democrats, including progressives, had wanted him to vote against the bill and to more strongly protest against President Donald Trump’s and congressional Republicans’ agendas.

Schumer had events planned in Baltimore, New York City and Washington, D.C., this week. Protests were planned outside of all three events.

A spokesperson for Schumer’s book tour told ABC News, “Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

‘Blood on your hands’: Mayors from ‘sanctuary cities’ grilled during House hearing
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City on Wednesday pushed back against House Republicans’ claims that they are harboring dangerous immigrants and violating immigration laws as so-called “sanctuary cities.”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said these mayors lead towns that have policies that only create “sanctuary for criminals” and promised to hold them accountable for “their failure to follow the law and protect the American people.” Comer and other Republicans on the committee suggested that the mayors should be doing more to cooperate with the Trump administration and its deportation efforts.

Sanctuary cities still enforce U.S. federal immigration laws, but the term often refers to a limited collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while enacting policies that are more favorable to undocumented people.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city,” said Adams, who said as New York City mayor he is working with the Trump administration on immigration aid. “In order to carry out this function without having long term negative ramification, I must create an atmosphere that allows every law-abiding resident, documented or not, to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.”

Wu said that the Trump administration is making “hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives.”

“A city that scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free,” Wu said.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

“Let’s be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe,” Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

Wednesday’s committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats from “border czar” Tom Homan toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Homan criticized Boston and its police commissioner, saying he’ll be “bringing hell” to the city over its sanctuary city policy.

“Let’s talk about Tom Homan,” Wu said Wednesday. “Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston’s been in anyone’s lifetime. Bring him here under oath, and let’s ask him some questions.”

The mayors pushed back heavily on assertions from Republicans that they are welcoming criminals into their cities, blaming the Trump administration for labeling immigrants as criminals and pushing misleading crime statistics.

“If you wanted to make us safe, pass gun reforms,” Wu later added. “Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funds for veterans. That is what will make our cities safe.”

Many Republican lawmakers pointed to specific incidents in each of the mayor’s cities about U.S. citizens getting injured or killed at the hands of undocumented people, attempting to dispel the mayors’ arguments.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan got in a contentious back-and-forth with Johnston involving a Venezuelan gang member who injured officers during an arrest. Due to the state’s sanctuary city policy, police were forced to arrest the man in public rather than travel into the jail to detain him, something the Republicans criticized.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace had harsh words for the mayors, saying “you all have blood on your hands” over deaths and injuries at the hands of these undocumented people.

“All of the mayors here today are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” Mace said. “You all have blood on your hands.”

As the committee members accused the mayors of interfering with Trump’s deportation efforts, the mayors continued to assert that they were in compliance with federal law.

However, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna disputed the mayor’s claims and argued that the sanctuary city policies were in violation of federal law, announcing she was going to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think that you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation, and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi,” Luna said.

“I’m not doing that … [in] an effort to bully you guys, but I do believe that your policies are hurting the American people.”

David Hogg-run group announces M initiative to support primary challengers to House Democrats
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Leaders We Deserve, a political organization led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg, announced Wednesday that it will spend $20 million to help elect younger leaders — including primary challengers to House Democrats who are in safely Democratic seats.

The move puts Hogg, a member of party leadership as one of its vice chairs, at odds with the party establishment and other Democratic leaders, who usually shy away from supporting challengers to Democratic incumbents.

But it comes as Democratic-aligned voters express discontent with how the Democratic Party is responding to the second Trump administration — and as some within the party call for a new generation of leadership and representation in Congress amid consternation with some older House and Senate Democrats.

“While [President Donald] Trump creates new existential crises every day, too many elected leaders in the Democratic Party are either unwilling or unable to meet the moment,” Hogg, 25, said in a statement.

“We need a stronger Democratic Party that is ready to fight back,” he added. “Part of making that a reality is replacing ineffective, asleep-at-the-wheel members with Democrats who have the energy, passion, and vision to meet this moment with the urgency our country deserves.”

A few Democrats have already announced they will challenge longtime House members in the 2026 congressional primaries. Researcher and social media personality Kat Abughazaleh has announced she is mounting a primary challenge to 14-term Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. Schakowsky has not said whether she will run for reelection.

The announcement from Leaders We Deserve, a group Hogg co-founded in 2023 and of which he serves as president, did not name any specific candidates the group plans to support. The group said it will not challenge “front-line” members facing tough reelection battles against Republicans or “older Democratic leaders like Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi” who it said have been taking on Trump and Republicans successfully.

The announcement was first reported by the New York Times.

In a statement to ABC News, Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin thanked Hogg for his work for the party but reiterated the DNC’s position of not taking sides in primary elections.

“David Hogg is a passionate advocate and we are grateful for his service to the Democratic Party, whether it be in his role as a DNC Vice Chair or in an outside capacity,” Martin wrote. “In order to ensure we are as effective as possible at electing Democrats to office, it is the DNC’s longstanding position that primary voters — not the national party — determine their Democratic candidates for the general election.”

According to the DNC, the party does not intervene in primaries both to allow voters to express their views and to maintain relationships with candidates. The DNC also shared that Hogg was the only party officer not to sign a “neutrality policy” that mandates those officials do not take any actions that may throw their or the party’s impartiality into question.

The party said it will be figuring out unspecified next steps with Hogg and party committees.

Hogg was elected as one of the DNC’s vice chairs in the party’s February elections.

