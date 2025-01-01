Witnesses describe harrowing scene of New Orleans truck attack that left 10 dead, dozens injured

Witnesses describe harrowing scene of New Orleans truck attack that left 10 dead, dozens injured
Matthew Hinton via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) — Witnesses described scenes of carnage in the wake of a car-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans that left at least 10 dead and dozens injured.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was allegedly “hell-bent” on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.

One witness, Paul S., who asked ABC News to withhold his full name, said he had watched a fireworks display and went back to his hotel, going to bed around 2:00 a.m. CT. A little over an hour later, he woke up to popping sounds.

“We heard a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ sound, followed by a sound that sounded like fireworks going off, like a big firework all at once, and it turned out that was the crash,” he said.

Paul said he peeked through the curtains to see what was occurring and saw police officers telling people in buildings to stay inside. He then went onto the balcony and started recording the aftermath of the attack.

“There’s litter all over the sidewalks, and then there were bodies laid up next to garbage cans and people rushing to give aid,” he said. “There were…these really bright lights out on Bourbon Street…and that illuminated the scene where you could look up and down a block and see it completely empty except for the bodies that were on the ground.”

“The one detail that feels the worst was a man who was in a wheelchair, who was clearly knocked out of it and on the ground in pain. It’s just right next to where the carpark ended,” Paul added.

Paul said he did not see the suspect but was able to see four bullet holes in the rear windshield of the pickup truck allegedly used in the attack.

Another witness, Jimmy Cothran, told ABC News’ Morgan Norwood he and his group ducked into a Bourbon Street nightclub when the commotion began.

Shortly after he entered the club, he said five girls ran in “frantically” and hid under chairs.

Cothran said he ran upstairs to the club’s balcony and witnessed “body after body mangled just as far as you could see. We counted 10, and at least six were instantly clearly deceased. Some were very clearly deceased, but others were yelling out. … It’s a lot to process.”

Cothran added that he saw some bodies in the street that bore tire marks.

“It looked like something out of a movie the way the bodies were mangled,” he said. “These people are never going to wake up.”

Dan McFee, another witness to the attack, had a close encounter with the suspect’s vehicle while standing on Canal Street, which intersects with Bourbon Street.

McFee said he was waiting for an Uber and saw the suspect’s pick-up truck. He heard tires “screeching” and the truck turned right onto Bourbon Street.

“It was heading directly towards me and the female friend I had with me. I basically wrapped my arms around her and threw ourselves to the right,” he told ABC News’ Diane Macedo.

McFee said he’s not sure if he was hit by the truck or by some debris but said he and his friend were flown into the air and came back down on the sidewalk.

He said he saw the truck barreling down the street, hitting other New Year’s Eve revelers and heard gunshots. He did not see the suspect inside the vehicle.

McFee added that he and his friend escaped with minor injuries.

“I believe we’re all alright. Fortunately, we had bumps and bruises and scrapes but no serious injuries,” he said.

The suspect was allegedly firing a gun as he mowed people down, law enforcement officials said. He was shot and killed by police when he got out of his vehicle with an assault rifle, the officials said.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nebraska governor recovering from serious injuries after being bucked off a horse
Nebraska governor recovering from serious injuries after being bucked off a horse
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEBRASKA) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being bucked off a horse, his office said Monday.

The incident happened when the Republican leader was riding on horseback with family members near Columbus on Sunday.

The governor was thrown from a new horse, his office said. His injuries included “minor lacerations to his spleen and kidney, seven broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung resulting from the rib damage, and a minor fracture in one of his vertebrae,” his office said in an update on Monday.

“In summary, the Governor’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and could have been much worse,” the statement added.

Pillen, 68, was initially transported to Columbus Community Hospital before being sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha “out of an abundance of caution,” his office previously said.

The governor is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation and plans to work from his hospital room, his office said Monday.

“The Governor looks forward to returning to his office soon after Christmas and wishes a blessed and safe holiday to all Nebraskans,” his office said in the statement.

Pillen, who played football at the University of Nebraska under legendary coach and former Rep. Tom Osborne, took office in January 2023.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UnitedHealthcare CEO killing latest: Mangione’s mother filed November missing report
UnitedHealthcare CEO killing latest: Mangione’s mother filed November missing report
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) –Luigi Mangione’s mother filed a missing persons report about her son in San Francisco on Nov. 18 — 16 days before he allegedly shot dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City — law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Mangione appeared in court in Pennsylvania on Monday, shortly after his arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a five-day manhunt across multiple states. Mangione told a judge he was in touch with his family “until recently.”

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Mangione’s mother spoke with a task force of FBI agents and New York Police Department detectives one day before her son’s arrest on Dec. 9.

That conversation followed a tip the FBI received from the police in San Francisco, where Mangione’s mother filed the missing persons report. 

The tip from SFPD was based on physical appearance and Mangione’s mother, in her conversation with the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force last Sunday, indicated the person in the surveillance photos circulated by the NYPD could be her son, the sources said.

The task force was still working on the information the mother and San Francisco Police Department provided when Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona.

The Mangione family released a statement saying they were “shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest” and offered “our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

Mangione is currently in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison after a judge denied bail on Tuesday. Mangione faces charges in Pennsylvania including allegedly possessing an untraceable ghost gun. In New York, he faces charges including second-degree murder.

Mangione’s new attorney

Mangione has now hired veteran former New York City prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo to defend him, according to a statement from her law firm Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Friedman Agnifilo served as the second-in-command in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from 2014 to 2021 under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance. A biography on her law firm website says she played a lead role in prosecuting “high-profile violent crime cases,” including those involving mental health and cold case homicides.

“Karen Friedman Agnifilo has a three-decade background in criminal justice, litigation and trials. Her practice focuses on criminal defense in state and federal courts, leveraging her extensive experience prosecuting serious violent crimes, including complex homicide cases, from accusation to investigation to arrest and trial,” the biography said.

“While serving in the Manhattan DA’s office, Ms. Friedman Agnifilo was also integral to creating the office’s Human Trafficking Unit, Hate Crimes Unit, Antiquities Trafficking Unit, Terrorism Unit, its Cybercrimes and Identity Theft Bureau, as well as working on the creation of Manhattan’s first Mental Health Court,” the biography continued.

Friedman Agnifilo is also a frequent television news guest and commentator and is a former legal analyst for CNN.

She is the co-host of a weekly podcast on the Meidas Touch Network where she discusses emerging legal issues and litigation strategy, and serves as a legal adviser for the television show “Law and Order.”

Writings analyzed

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that writings seized from the suspect indicate he developed a fixation and increasing malice toward UnitedHealthcare and allegedly talked about harming its leader for months.

Some entries in the notebook seized from Mangione upon his arrest were dated as far back as mid-2024, the sources said.

That fixation eventually evolved into the alleged plan to shoot executive Thompson, the sources said.

Some of the writings were diary-style, documenting how he felt and what he did that day. They also documented a desire to focus on his health and find his purpose, the sources said.

But as time went on — and as Mangione allegedly fell out of contact with friends and family and grew increasingly isolated — some writings indicated a deterioration in his state of mind, illustrating a gradual build towards the alleged plan to kill Thompson at what the writings described as UnitedHealthcare’s “annual parasitic bean-counter convention,” sources said.

Mangione’s writings, obtained by ABC News, claimed that the U.S. has the most expensive health care system in the world but ranks around 42nd in life expectancy.

He said UnitedHealthcare “has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit.”

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done,” he allegedly wrote. “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.”

Neither Mangione nor his parents received insurance through UnitedHealthcare, according to UnitedHealth Group.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sinkhole on New Jersey interstate was caused by collapse of abandoned mineshaft
Sinkhole on New Jersey interstate was caused by collapse of abandoned mineshaft
WABC

(WHARTON, N.J.) — A sinkhole on a northern New Jersey interstate that’s closed eastbound traffic for over 24 hours was caused by a collapse of abandoned mineshaft, officials said.

Interstate 80 eastbound in Wharton is closed and will stay closed until further notice as sinkhole repairs continue, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said on Friday.

Crews responded to the 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole on Thursday morning.

The area has been stabilized and excavation work started Thursday night, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials aren’t saying when the interstate will reopen because of the weather and the “extensive nature of the repairs,” the department said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.