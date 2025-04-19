3 dead after plane crashes into Nebraska river

(CAPE CANAVERAL, FL) — The two NASA astronauts whose return to Earth was delayed for months have just splashed down to Earth.
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, carrying astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, successfully landed off the coast of Florida after undocking from the International Space Station and traveling approximately 17 hours on its return mission to Earth, according to SpaceX.
The splashdown occurred at approximately 5:57 p.m. ET off the Tallahassee, Florida, coast.
When the spacecraft entered the atmosphere, its heat shield generated temperatures that reached more than 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to SpaceX.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were also onboard the craft as it undocked at about 1:05 a.m. ET.
Williams and Wilmore had in June 2024 performed the first astronaut-crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule. What was expected to be a weeklong trip to the ISS instead turned into a nine-month stay. The Boeing Starliner that was expected to carry them home after about 10 days experienced issues, leaving the pair at the station for months.
Their return spacecraft early on Tuesday maneuvered in space, moving above and behind the station, before firing a series of departure burns that sent it back toward Earth.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Matthew Glasser and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.
(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — A man who escaped a Puerto Rican prison nearly 40 years ago was taken into custody in Florida, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Milla-Valdes escaped from a Puerto Rican prison in 1987. The Puerto Rico Department of Justice believed he was living under the name Luis Aguirre.
His criminal history included robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Florida’s Monroe County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The LCSO Fugitive Warrants Unit searched for Milla-Valdes and obtained the original 1986 fingerprints from Puerto Rico, and a set from his criminal history in Monroe County.
“Latent Fingerprints Supervisor Tina Carver expedited the fingerprint comparison. 15-minutes later -and using finger prints that were taken over 40 years ago- Supervisor Carver was able to match the prints, and confirm that Aguirre and Milla-Valdes was the same individual who had escaped,” the sheriff’s office said.
The fugitives unit was informed of the match and Milla-Valdes was taken into custody two hours later in Ft. Myers Shores, according to the sheriff’s office.
“They don’t want me. They told me about two times,” Milla-Valdes told officers as he was taken into custody, police bodycam footage shows.
“Now they do. They changed their mind,” an arresting officer responded.
The sheriff applauded his unit’s fast response.
“My team’s skill is unmatched at every level; even if your crimes don’t start here in Lee County, I promise, they WILL end here,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.
(WASHINGTON) — A former law clerk to the federal judge who dismissed the classified documents case against President Donald Trump is now serving in the Justice Department directly under Trump’s former defense lawyer Todd Blanche, who is now serving as the nation’s number-two law enforcement official.
Christopher-James DeLorenz has been serving as a Counsel in the Deputy Attorney General’s office since President Trump took office in January, according to officials and DeLorenz’s public LinkedIn page.
DeLorenz served for 10 months as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, during a period in which she presided over then-special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of Trump for alleging retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them.
According to his LinkedIn page, DeLorenz departed Cannon’s office in August 2024, just a month after Cannon tossed out the case against Trump, in which she bucked decades of legal precedent by finding that Smith had been unconstitutionally appointed.
It’s unclear whether Blanche, who was Trump’s lead attorney in the classified documents case and took office early last month following a narrow confirmation by the U.S. Senate, had any direct involvement in DeLorenz’s hiring.
Trump has already staffed the senior-most ranks of the DOJ with attorneys who previously represented him in a range of criminal and civil matters, as part of a broader effort to reassert control over a department that brought two criminal prosecutions against him after he left office in 2021.
While clerking for a district judge is often a path to a senior job in an administration, DeLorenz’s position is the first known appointment to the DOJ of a former clerk for Judge Cannon, whose dismissal of the documents case handed Trump a massive political victory.
Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, was criticized by numerous legal experts over several rulings that helped support Trump’s attorneys’ strategy to delay bringing the case to trial.
In a statement to ABC News, a Justice Department spokesperson said, “The Department of Justice has hired highly qualified and skilled attorneys to effectively carry out our mission of ending the weaponization of justice, defending executive authority from judicial overreach, and Making America Safe Again.”
Judge Cannon’s chambers did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Cannon previously responded to accusations of granting Trump favorable treatment in an order denying a request for her to recuse herself from presiding over the criminal case of Ryan Routh, who was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at his golf club in Florida in September of last year.
“I have never spoken to or met former President Trump, except in connection with his required presence at an official judicial proceeding, through counsel,” Cannon wrote in an October 2024 ruling.
“I have no ‘relationship to [Trump]’ in any reasonable sense of the phrase. I follow my oath to administer justice faithfully and impartially, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of this country,” she wrote.