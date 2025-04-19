White House changes COVID.gov web page to page supporting lab leak theory

Web page for https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/ on April 18, 2025. Via The White House

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has redirected COVID.gov to a new landing page called “Lab Leak: True Origins of COVID-19,” which makes a five-point argument for the theory that COVID-19 originated from a mistaken lab leak in Wuhan, China. 

The new site appears to use theories from the final report of the Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, released in December 2024. There has never been a consensus or a “smoking gun” to explain what started the pandemic.

The COVID.gov page, as recently as last week, listed resources for testing, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19, as well as information for Long COVID.

The five pieces of evidence put forth by the White House for the theory include the following assertions: that the “virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature,” that data shows all cases “stem from a single introduction into humans,” that “Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab,” that researchers at that research lab “were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019,” and that “if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.”

The page includes claims that government officials, including former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, helped edit and then amplify a research paper on the origins of COVID-19 published in 2020 that supported natural origin theory.

The current page suggests this paper’s explicit intention was to discredit the lab leak theory and remove any doubt that the origins were of natural origin. This is not a new accusation and in the past  Fauci and the paper authors disagreed with the accusations that the paper was manipulated or had any specific goal.

The origins of the pandemic have been hotly debated since its start.

The prevailing theories always seemed to focus on two scenarios: either natural exposure to an infected animal or an accidental lab leak.

With no “smoking gun” and limited access to raw data, discussion of the science has played out in a haze of circumstantial evidence.

In October 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified report on the intelligence community’s views on the origin conundrum, which also leaned toward a natural spillover, but represented divided views. A subsequent declassified report released in 2023 also noted that most of the intelligence community was split on the origins of the pandemic. In reports, US agencies generally agreed that the virus was most likely not developed as a biological weapon and that China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic. 

The new splash page features a photo of Fauci and the pardon that former President Joe Biden granted him, highlighting that it was for “any offenses.” The page also accuses federal agencies, including NIH and HHS, of breaking laws and violating rules about transparency and cooperation with Congressional investigation. The agencies complied with FOIA requests and other regulatory requests from the committee and also appeared before lawmakers when asked to testify. 

The web page also calls into question the efficacy of social distancing, masking and lockdown. The White House also criticized the response from New York officials.

Fauci testified about the accusations before lawmakers in 2024, saying that accusations about him covering up or influencing research about the lab leak theory are untrue.

“The accusation being circulated that I influenced the scientists to change their minds by bribing them with millions of dollars in grant money is absolutely false, and simply preposterous. I had no input into the content of the published paper,” Fauci said in June of 2024. 

“The second issue is a false accusation that I tried to cover up the possibility that the virus originated from a lab. In fact, the truth is exactly the opposite,” Fauci said during that 2024 hearing.

This is not the first time that the White House has made clear its position on the origins of COVID-19. In January, President Trump said that COVID-19 had “strained” his relationship with President Xi Jinping of China.

“But, I like President Xi very much. I’ve always liked him. We always had a very good relationship. It was very strained with COVID coming out of Wuhan. Obviously, that strained it. I’m sure it strained it with a lot of people, but that strained our relationship,” Trump said in remarks to the World Economic Forum.

ABC News’ Eric Strauss, Sony Salzman and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

Supreme Court takes up bid to defund Planned Parenthood
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The battle over taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood takes center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday in a dispute over South Carolina’s exclusion of the group from the state Medicaid program because it provides abortions.

On the line is the ability of Medicaid beneficiaries to freely choose a healthcare provider, including physicians at Planned Parenthood who provide services other than abortion, like contraception treatments and cancer screenings.

South Carolina’s two Planned Parenthood clinics have served mostly low-income, minority women for more than 40 years. Hundreds of their patients are Medicaid recipients.

The case also implicates the millions of federal dollars Planned Parenthood receives in the form of reimbursements for treating Medicaid patients each year.

According to Planned Parenthood, 34% of its overall revenue, or $699 million, comes from government grants, contracts, and Medicaid funds.

In 2018, South Carolina’s Republican governor Henry McMaster issued executive orders disqualifying Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements for non-abortion services.

Julie Edwards, a Medicaid beneficiary and type-1 diabetic who sought medical care at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, SC, sued the state alleging a violation of the Medicaid Act, which guarantees a “free choice of provider” that is willing and qualified.

“Medicaid beneficiaries often face significant barriers to obtaining care, particularly in South Carolina. Twenty-five percent of state residents live in medically underserved areas,” the plaintiffs wrote in their brief to the high court.

“[Congress] enacted the free-choice-of-provider provision to ensure that Medicaid patients, like everyone else, can choose their own doctor,” they wrote. “Congress specifically enacted this provision in response to some States’ efforts to restrict Medicaid patients’ choice of provider.”

The state argues that Congress never intended to give individuals the right to sue over access to a particular provider and that there are plenty of other clinics available to serve Medicaid recipients.

“Congress wanted states to have substantial discretion to innovate with their Medicaid programs,” the state wrote in its brief to the high court. Allowing individuals to sue over access to specific providers would “subject the state to unanticipated (and expensive) lawsuits.”

While federal law already prohibits any government funding of abortions, South Carolina contends it has the right to target non-abortion funding to abortion providers. “Because money is fungible, giving Medicaid dollars to abortion facilities frees up their other funds to provide more abortions,” the state told the court.

“[Planned Parenthood] can restore Medicaid funding if it stops performing abortions— but it has chosen not to do so,” South Carolina wrote.

If the justices allow the suit to go forward, Edwards and Planned Parenthood can continue to challenge the clinics’ exclusion from the state’s Medicaid program in a lower court.

If the justices side with the state, they would bolster efforts to cut off Planned Parenthood from sources of government funding and effectively limit the number of providers available to Medicaid recipients.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of the Court’s term in June.

CDC says it is monitoring unknown disease in Congo
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an unknown disease that has killed dozens in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

“CDC is monitoring the situation closely and engaging with DRC officials on what support the agency can offer,” the agency’s spokesperson said.

At least 1,096 people have been sickened and 60 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization said Thursday in its most recent update.

This is the third time in the past few months officials have identified increases in illness and deaths in a different area of Congo, triggering “follow-up investigations to confirm the cause and provide needed support,” the WHO said in a statement on Thursday.

For example, there was a separate report of an unknown disease in December of last year in the central African country that was later attributed to illnesses from malaria and respiratory illnesses.

The symptoms for this latest cluster of disease include fever, headache, chills, sweating, stiff neck, muscle aches, multiple joint pain and body aches, a runny or bleeding from the nose, cough, vomiting and diarrhea, the WHO said.

Initial lab tests have been negative for Ebola and Marburg virus disease, the WHO said.

Around half of samples tested have been positive for malaria, which is common in the area, according to the WHO. Tests continue to be carried out for meningitis, and officials said they are also looking into food and water contamination.

The WHO said it has delivered emergency medical supplies, including testing kits and “developed detailed protocols to enhance disease investigation.”

“The WHO is supporting the local health authorities reinforce investigation and response measures, with more than 80 community health workers trained to detect and report cases and death,” the organization said.

Scientists sue NIH, HHS, RFK Jr. over termination of research grants
(boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Researchers who had millions of dollars’ worth of grants terminated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are suing the federal government in the hopes of stopping any further research cancellations.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday evening against the NIH and its director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Among the plaintiffs are Dr. Brittany Charlton, an associate professor in the department of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who said all of her grants were terminated because they allegedly “no longer [effectuate] agency priorities,” according to termination letters.

“Why am I standing up? I am a scientist, and therefore not a lawyer, but I appreciate that contract law is complex, and yet NIH’s contract cancellations set off my alarm bell,” she told ABC News in a statement.

Co-plaintiffs include the American Public Health Association; Ibis Reproductive Health; and United Auto Workers as well as three other researchers.

Both the NIH and the HHS told ABC News that they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.

Over the past several weeks, active research grants related to studies involving LGBTQ+ issues, gender identity and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have been canceled at the NIH because they allegedly do not serve the “priorities” of President Donald Trump’s administration.

As of late March, more than 900 grants have been terminated, an NIH official with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, told ABC News.

The terminations come after Trump passed a flurry of executive orders including vowing to “defend women from gender ideology extremism,” which has led to new guidance, like that from HHS, which now only recognizes two sexes.

The administration has also issued several executive orders aiming to dismantle DEI initiatives.

In previous termination letters, viewed by ABC News, they state that, “Research programs based on gender identity are often unscientific, have little identifiable return on investment, and do nothing to enhance the health of many Americans. Many such studies ignore, rather than seriously examine, biological realities. It is the policy of NIH not to prioritize these research programs.”

The lawsuit alleges that the grant terminations are a “reckless and illegal purge to stamp out NIH-funded research that addresses topics and populations that they disfavor.”

Charlton said she was alarmed by Project 2025 — a nearly 1,000-page document of policy proposals unveiled by the Heritage Foundation during the 2024 campaign intended to guide the next conservative administration — which allegedly attacked fields like hers, centering on LGBTQ+ health research, as “junk gender science,” she said.

On the campaign trail, Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025, saying he didn’t know anything about the proposals.

Five of Charlton’s grants were terminated, including a five-year grant, of which Charlton said she and her colleagues were in their fourth year, focused on documenting obstetrical outcomes for lesbian, gay and bisexual women, she said.

Another grant was focused on how to improve the experience of lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals who are trying to form their families, she said.

A third was research looking to understand how laws identified by the team as discriminatory affect mental health among LGBTQ+ teens and potentially lead to depression and suicide, according to Charlton.

Charlton said the cancellations are not only affecting her ability to conduct research but the ability to keep open the LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence — based at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — of which she is the founding director.

“My current NIH research contracts are worth $15.9 million, of which $5.9 million still needs to be spent to finish our research,” Charlton said. “I have essentially no salary now, and I may need to shutter our newly launched LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence, which was a career goal of mine that I finally met when we launched less than a year ago.”

She went on, “These grant terminations may end my academic career, and I’ve already been forced to make really tough decisions like terminating staff, including our newly appointed center’s executive director.”

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Katie Edwards, a professor at the University of Michigan School of Social Work, has had at least six grants terminated worth about $11.9 million, including one studying sexual violence among men who fall under sexual minorities. She can no longer pay several of the roughly 50 staff members who are funded through the research grants, the lawsuit states.

Dr. Peter Lurie, president and CEO of the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, was a paid consultant and adviser on a grant evaluating the impacts of over-the-counter access to pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce HIV transmission, according to the lawsuit. The grantee institution, Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, received a termination letter from the NIH in late March, the lawsuit states.

Meanwhile Dr. Nicole Maphis — a postdoctoral fellow at the University of New Mexico’s School of Medicine — who was studying the link between alcohol use disorder and Alzheimer’s disease, applied for a MOSAIC grant, “intended to help diversify the profession,” according to the lawsuit. Her proposal was pulled and her current funding ends September 2025.

“Without additional funding, which the MOSAIC award would have provided, she will lose her job,” the lawsuit states.

Charlton said she is hopeful the lawsuit results in a preliminary injunction and therefore halts further NIH terminations.

“I believe these contracts are binding agreements and are constitutionally grounded,” she said. “It’s been less than 100 days since inauguration, and I’m concerned. Concerned about signs of growing authoritarianism, and yet there is absolutely hope executive orders can’t rewrite laws, and I pray courts ensure justice, pursuing truth, including via science, unites us, and it’s the only way to ensure a healthier future for all.”

