‘Another Simple Favor’ gets action-packed trailer with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Lorenzo Sisti

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are facing off in Italy in the latest look at Another Simple Favor.

Kendrick, who plays Stephanie, and Lively, who plays Emily, are back in action in the sequel to the 2018 hit, which ended with Stephanie sending Emily to prison.

The trailer kicks off with Emily confronting Stephanie and inviting her to her wedding in Capri, Italy, much to Stephanie’s confusion.

Once in Italy, the trailer displays several tense exchanges between the two characters, as well as an explosion.

As Kendrick’s character spends the trailer looking to piece together her invitation, Lively’s character provides no clues, offering a cheers “to old friends, new beginnings.”

“Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

2018’s A Simple Favor revolved around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship gone awry after Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

Paul Feig, the director of the original, also directs the sequel, which hits Prime Video on May 1.

Along with Kendrick and Lively, the film stars Bashir SalahuddinMichele MorroneAlex NewellAndrew RannellsAparna NancherlaKelly McCormackHenry Golding and more.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”

John Cena, Will Forte ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ film rescued for theatrical release
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience

Coyote vs. Acme will get a theatrical release after all.

The live-action and animated hybrid film, which was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023, has been acquired by Ketchup Entertainment.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters will star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its official synopsis.

The film was directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” Gareth West, the CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said. “COYOTE VS. ACME is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content in February 2024 as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision.

This is not Ketchup Entertainment’s first time putting a Looney Tunes film in theaters. The company also distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shop the project rather than release it.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in the film.

