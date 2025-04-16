Fed Chair Powell sounds alarm on tariffs, sending stocks lower

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he expects President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy to cause higher inflation and slower economic growth, complicating potential central bank efforts to ease the fallout.

“The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated. The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth,” Powell told the audience at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Powell’s remarks immediately sent stocks lower as investors digested the top central banker’s concern about the tariffs.

Within minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 690 points, or 1.7%, more than tripling losses suffered over the course of the day before Powell’s comments. At the close of trading, the Dow dropped 1.7%.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.2% at market close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3%. Both indexes deepened losses suffered earlier in the day.

Stocks had fallen in early trading on Wednesday after chipmaker Nvidia disclosed it was recording a $5.5 billion charge in accordance with a new Trump administration restriction on exports to China.

Wednesday’s address marked Powell’s first public remarks since Trump last week paused his so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on most countries for 90 days. Stocks soared minutes after Trump’s announcement, recovering much of the losses suffered in the aftermath of the “Liberation Day” tariffs start a week earlier. It amounted to one of the most volatile weeks in the history of Wall Street.

“Markets are struggling with a lot of uncertainty and that means volatility,” Powell said on Wednesday. Still, he added, the volatility reflected the significance of the policy changes, rather than abnormal behavior in the markets.

“They’re functioning just about as you’d expect them to function,” Powell said.

At the same time Trump paused some tariffs last week, he also increased tariffs on China, bringing levies on Chinese goods to a cumulative level of 145%. In response, China hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Powell said earlier this month that he expected Trump’s tariff policy would hike prices and slow economic growth, while noting that key indicators “still show a solid economy.”

Policy changes implemented by the White House have contributed to a “highly uncertain outlook,” Powell said.

Last month, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady, even as the central bank said it expected higher inflation and slower economic growth than it had forecast in December. The Fed will announce its next interest-rate decision on May 7.

Powell on Wednesday indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.

“The U.S. economy is still in a solid position,” Powell said. “For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”

US stocks slide amid escalating tariff fallout
(lvcandy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks continued their slide in early trading on Friday, just hours after China announced retaliatory tariffs in response to President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 925 points, or 2.25%, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 3%.

On Friday, China said it will impose 34% tariffs in response to the levies issued by Trump earlier this week.

In a social media post hours later, Trump signaled a commitment to the tariff policy.

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” Trump said on Truth Social.

All three major American stock markets closed down on Thursday, marking their worst day since June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASDAQ fell 6%, the S&P 500 4.8% and the Dow Jones nearly 4%

Global markets gave early signals of the difficulty to come on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.5% on Friday, while the broader Japanese Topix index fell 4.45%.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index was down 1.7%, with the country grappling with both Trump’s tariffs and the news that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Indian investors joined the sell-off on Friday, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes both falling more than 1%. India’s stock markets had previously performed better than others thanks to lower tariffs than competitors like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Australia’s S&P/ASX, meanwhile, continued its slide into Friday with another 2% drop taking the index to an 8-month low.

In Europe, too, stock markets fell upon opening. Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped more than 1%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.75%, France’s CAC lost 0.9% and Spain’s IBEX slipped 1.4%.

Trump’s Wednesday announcement of tariffs on nearly all American trade partners sent U.S. and foreign markets alike into a tailspin.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Max Zahn, Victor Ordoñez and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Mega Millions says new rules will more than double jackpot value
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New Mega Millions rules will come into play next month, the company has announced, under which the minimum jackpot value will more than double to $50 million.

The new rules will come into force after the final drawing of the current game on Friday, April 4, the company said in a notice posted to its website. The first drawing under the new rules will be on April 8.

From that draw, jackpots will start at $50 million, rather than the current starting point of $20 million. “Jackpots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game,” the company said.

Minimum non-jackpot prizes will jump in value from between $2 and $1 million to between $10 and $10 million. Every winning ticket will payout at least double the price, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions will introduce a new $5 game with a built-in multiplier, with a multiplier value of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 randomly assigned at the time of purchase.

Prizes for match 5 — achieved by matching five white balls — will range from $2 million to $10 million with the new multiplier.

Matching the Mega Ball on its own will now payout $10 to $50, depending on the assigned multiplier.

Mega Millions said the new rules improve the odds of players winning the jackpot — from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336 — due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new format will have 24 rather than 25 Mega Balls.

Overall odds of winning any prize will improve to 1 in 23 from 1 in 24, the company said.

US imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Li Hongbo / Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are now in effect, part of an escalating series of trade maneuvers by President Donald Trump that have unsettled markets.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. is imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners with no exceptions or exemptions, according to an earlier statement by the White House.

Products that are expected to be impacted include canned goods, vehicles and washing machines.

Baseball bats, sewing needles and lamps could also go up in price.

While the tariff is being slapped on imports from all countries, the U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than any other country.

The 25% tariffs go into effect just a day after Trump threatened to double the tariff specifically on Canada amid an intensifying tit-for-tat between the two countries over Trump’s tariff policies.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to impose a 25% surcharge on electricity from the province sent to U.S. customers in response to earlier U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

That led to a threat from Trump to up the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Trump later reversed course after an agreement was reached and Ford pulled back his threat to impose the electricity surcharge.

“After President Trump threatened to use his executive powers to retaliate with a colossal 50 percent tariff against Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke with Secretary Lutnick to convey that he is backing down on implementing a 25 percent charge on electricity exports to the United States,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

Ford will travel to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on trade.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

