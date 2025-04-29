‘I want to live’: Coal miners speak out as Trump strips away health protections

‘I want to live’: Coal miners speak out as Trump strips away health protections
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — For John Robinson, a retired coal miner who spent his career in the Virginia mines helping to power America into the 21st century, not a moment passes that he isn’t feeling the full effects of his black lung diagnosis.

With the support of a burdensome oxygen machine, Robinson joined a handful of other retired Central Appalachian miners to sit down with ABC News’ Jay O’Brien in the heart of coal country.

“You are suffocating. You are suffocating. And that’s what’s going to kill you,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I got a wife and two kids and two grandbabies, you know, and I want to live.”

Black lung, the debilitating respiratory illness common in coal miners, has made a staggering resurgence in the past 25 years, particularly among the younger generation of miners as they cut through more rock to access deeper, hard-to-reach coal seams, exposing them to harmful dust particles called silica — which experts say is about 20 times more toxic to the lungs than pure coal dust.

And even as President Donald Trump vows to reinvigorate America’s coal industry, critics say his administration has stripped away key protections for the miners. In his first 100 days in office, Trump’s administration has decimated the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, the federal agency that protects miners from black lung, and paused enforcement of a new safety rule that would lower the level of silica dust in the mines.

“You don’t take care of the miners, you ain’t going to mine coal,” another miner told O’Brien. “The machine don’t run by itself, you know what I’m saying?”

“There is no block of coal worth any man’s life,” said another miner.

Some of the more than 800 NIOSH employees placed on administrative leave — around two-thirds of the entire workforce, sources said — have taken matters into their own hands, setting up a guerilla “war room” around a Morgantown, West Virginia, dining table to do what little federal work they can before they’re officially laid off in June, while campaigning for their important work to continue.

“So, what is going to happen now to the average coal miner if this work isn’t being done?” O’Brien asked Dr. Scott Laney, a veteran NIOSH epidemiologist who was placed on administrative leave.

“It’s going to lead to premature mortality and death in these miners,” Laney said. “There’s just no getting around it.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to ABC News that “the Trump Administration is committed to taking care of coal miners, who play a vital role in supporting America’s energy,” and that a black lung surveillance program previously run by NIOSH would be folded into a new bureau called the Administration for a Healthy America.

But the spokesperson did not say when the program’s work would fully resume or how the work would continue without any of the experienced employees who have been laid off.

“Somebody has to continue to do the work to protect the coal miners, to protect U. S. workers — the work that NIOSH does,” said Dr. Noemi Hall, another NIOSH epidemiologist on administrative leave. “They can’t just stop everything. Yeah, we just can’t stand for that.”

For current miners, the stakes couldn’t be higher — or more urgent.

Sources said hundreds of unread X-rays conducted as part of the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program, the NIOSH program that screens and monitors the respiratory health of miners, remain in limbo, with no doctors to analyze the results and report them to patients.

“[Those miners] will go on continuing to be exposed at the rates that they are,” Laney said. “Their disease will progress more quickly than it ever should have.”

ABC News obtained a letter sent by HHS this month to coal mine operators telling them the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program was paused, saying, “We cannot accept any miner’s respiratory health screenings (x-ray, spirometry, or forms) at this time.”

“Nobody else in the federal government does the work that we do to protect U.S. workers,” Hall said. “Nobody else, you know, specifically at CDC, nobody else at NIH, nobody else in the United States does what we do. When we are gone, when our work is gone, our research is gone — nobody steps up to take our place.”

Amanda Lawson, who works at a health center in West Virginia, told ABC News that last week three miners came in and had horrible X-rays. She says she’s already feeling the effects of the NIOSH cuts.

“There’s nobody to send them to get them some protection and get them moved out of the dust,” Lawson said. Without NIOSH’s right-to-transfer program, those miners will remain working in the mines, rather than being transferred to safer working conditions.

On Capitol Hill, even some of Trump’s most fervent supporters have rebuked Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their removal of those positions.

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.V., said earlier this month that she harbors “strong disagreements with the administration,” and Rep. Riley Moore, a congressman who represents the West Virginia’s Morgantown area, said the NIOSH cuts were a “mistake that we are working to roll back.”

“I believe in the President’s vision to right size our government, but I do not think eliminating the NIOSH coal programs and research will accomplish that goal,” Capito wrote in a letter to Kennedy earlier this month, urging him to reinstate NIOSH employees, whose work she called a “vital health program.”

The HHS spokesperson did not answer a question about Capito’s concerns.

Robinson’s wife Vonda says she’s spoken to members of Congress about the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program cuts.

“If we’re going to have coal and we’re going to have to produce it for America and we’ll have a coal industry, we’ve got to have coal miners and we have to take care of our coal miners,” Vonda Robinson told ABC News.

“I don’t think the people in Washington have any, well, had any idea what the Coworkers Health Surveillance Program even did,” Anita Wolfe, who was the director of the program for 20 years, told ABC News. She says she’s also spoken to members of Congress.

Wolfe says a critical part of the program has been its state-of-the-art mobile unit that’s equipped with an X-ray machine. She said the vehicle would often be parked in easily accessible locations to make it easier for the miners to get screenings. It’s now parked at the NIOSH facility in Morgantown.

“It breaks my heart,” Wolfe said. “I mean, the miners liked that mobile.”

In deep red coal country, several of the miners who met with ABC News have faith that Trump will reinstate protections for coal miners.

“If they’ll give Trump time and let him work out his — he’s got a plan,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart man.”

“What if he doesn’t?” O’Brien asked.

“I feel sorry for the miners,” Robinson replied.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

5 years ago, the WHO declared COVID a pandemic. Here’s a look at the disease by the numbers
5 years ago, the WHO declared COVID a pandemic. Here’s a look at the disease by the numbers
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday marks five years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global outbreak of COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

Since then, millions of Americans have been hospitalized, and more than 1.2 million people have died.

Additionally, millions of adults and children are still feeling the effects of their illness and have been diagnosed with long COVID.

Here’s a look at the disease in the U.S. by the numbers.

Hospitalizations

In the last 28 days, ending about Feb. 16, 2025, about 3,800 Americans were hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to data from the WHO.

During the week ending Feb. 22, the most recent week for which data is available, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that just 1.3% of inpatient beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as well as 1.3% of intensive care unit beds.

Additionally, during the week ending March 1, the rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations was 1.4 per 100,000 people. The peak for the 2024-25 season was 4.2 per 100,000 people during the week ending Jan. 4, which is much lower than the peak of 35.6 per 100,000 people during the 2021-22 season.

Deaths

Since the pandemic began, more than 1.22 million Americans have died from COVID-19 as of March 6, 2025, according to the latest CDC data. The U.S. crossed the 1 million mark on May 12, 2022.

During the week ending March 1, there were 274 deaths recorded from COVID, according to CDC provisional data. This is the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the age-adjusted death rate currently sits at 0.1 per 100,000 people, which has remained relatively consistent since spring 2024 and is among the lowest rates recorded since the pandemic.

By comparison, during the height of the omicron wave in winter 2021-22, the death rate was 53 times higher at 5.3 per 100,000. The highest-ever death rate was recorded the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, at 6.5 per 100,000.

Studies have suggested COVID-19 vaccines, combined with mitigation measures, helped save hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S.

Long COVID

Long COVID is a condition that occurs when someone infected with COVID-19 is within three months of the initial diagnosis and lasts at least two months.

As of August 2024, a federal survey found that 17.9% of adults have experienced long COVID — equivalent to about 47.6 million Americans, according to 2024 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Meanwhile, 5.3% of adults — equivalent to about 14.1 million Americans — reported they were currently experiencing long COVID symptoms at the time of the survey. Of those currently experiencing long COVID, nearly a quarter said they had significant activity limitations.

Another recent federal study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in February, showed approximately 1.01 million children, or 1.4%, are believed to have ever experienced long COVID as of 2023 and about 293,000, or 0.4%, were experiencing the condition when the survey was being conducted.

Vaccines

In June 2024, the CDC recommended that everyone ages 6 months and older receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The updated vaccines target the JN.1 lineage of the virus, an offshoot of the omicron variant. There are formulations from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna available for those 6 months old and older and from Novavax available for those aged 12 and older.

The CDC, however, has previously stated vaccination coverage remains low, meaning “many children and adults lack protection from respiratory virus infections provided by vaccines.”

As of Feb. 22, 2025, only 23.2% of adults and 11.9% of children were vaccinated with the updated vaccine, CDC data shows.

Additionally, despite evidence showing the vaccine is safe for pregnant women, the CDC estimates that just 13.8% of pregnant women have received the updated vaccine.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RFK Jr. plans to phase out artificial food dyes in US
RFK Jr. plans to phase out artificial food dyes in US
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will move to phase out the remaining eight artificial food dyes from America’s food supply within two years, his department announced Monday, a significant escalation in his fight to rid the country’s food of additives that studies suggest could be harmful.

Kennedy and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary will offer details on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday’s announcement will target artificial dyes that are used in cereal, ice cream, snacks, yogurts and more.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration in January started the process to ban one artificial dye, Red No. 3, which will need to be removed from food by January 2027 and from medications by 2028 because it was shown to cause cancer in rats.

Kennedy will now seek to remove the eight other petroleum-based dyes approved by the FDA.

The secretary is expected on Tuesday to announce the approval of additional natural dyes, a person familiar with the plans told ABC News.

It is not yet clear what enforcement mechanism Kennedy will seek to implement the new changes.

The two-year timeline Kennedy is expected to announce comes after he told food industry leaders at a meeting last month that he wanted their companies to remove artificial dyes from their products by the end of his four-year term, according to a memo describing the meeting, which was obtained by ABC News.

Kennedy’s announcement Tuesday would speed up that process — and alert companies that Kennedy intends to make good on his warning quickly.

From candy to breakfast cereal to medication, synthetic food dyes are in a wide range of products that Americans consume. Studies suggest their vibrant color makes food more appealing and could even increase appetite.

The health effects of the dyes are not fully understood, but many other countries have either banned the additives outright or required food packaging warning labels about the health risks.

All dyes have the potential to spark allergic reactions for a small minority. Several dyes have been linked to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in children or have been shown to cause cancer in mice or rats — but none have shown to cause cancer in humans.

Already, red and blue states alike have taken matters into their own hands in removing artificial food dyes from certain foods. Both West Virginia and California have passed laws to ban a handful of food dyes from school lunches, with plans to extend the ban to a broader, statewide level too.

In West Virginia, the ban on artificial dyes in school lunch will go into effect in August, making it the first state in the country to implement such restraints. In California, it will take effect in 2028.

Twenty-six other states, from Iowa to Washington and from to Texas to Vermont, are considering similar legislation around banning food dyes or other chemical additives in foods, according to a list compiled by the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that focuses on chemicals and toxins.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment within California’s Environmental Protection Agency in 2021 concluded a two-year study into seven synthetic food dyes that found associations with certain neurobehavioral outcomes in some children.

Researchers also found that the FDA’s current level of “acceptable daily intake” levels for the dyes may be too high to protect children from the potential behavioral impact, the report said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Measles cases linked to Texas outbreak reach 561, with 20 new infections confirmed
Measles cases linked to Texas outbreak reach 561, with 20 new infections confirmed
Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The measles outbreak in western Texas continues to grow, with 561 confirmed cases, according to new data published Tuesday.

This is an increase of 20 new cases over the last five days.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Four of the cases are among residents who have been vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Seven cases are among those vaccinated with two doses.

At least 58 people with measles have been hospitalized so far.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, followed by children ages 4 and under.

Gaines County, which borders New Mexico, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 364 cases confirmed so far, DSHS data shows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.