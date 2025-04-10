In brief: Alexander Skarsgård stars in ‘Murderbot’ trailer and more

In brief: Alexander Skarsgård stars in ‘Murderbot’ trailer and more

Alexander Skarsgård stars in the new trailer for Murderbot. Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming TV series on Wednesday. The show will span 10 episodes; the first two premiere on May 16. Based on the book from Martha Wells, the sci-fi show follows a self-hacking security construct who finds human emotion horrifying, yet drawn to its vulnerable clients …

The list of Colleen Hoover film adaptation cast announcements never ends (with us). Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of the Hoover novel Reminders of Him, as Deadline reports. Vanessa Caswill will direct the film, which is about motherhood, forgiveness and the power love has to heal a broken heart …

The trailer for Brett Goldstein‘s debut comedy special has arrived. The special, called Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life, will premiere April 26 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. According to the official logline, the new comedy special finds Goldstein shedding “his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, Sesame Street, and everything in between” …  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more
In brief: David Lynch to be posthumously honored with WGAW 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement and more

David Lynch will be posthumously honored with the Writers Guild of America West’s 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the guild announced Wednesday. The iconic screenwriter and director will receive the lifetime achievement award from the guild, an honor that is given to members who “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.” Kyle MacLachlan will present the award on Feb. 15 at the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards …

Annette Bening is attached to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming limited series Lucky, Deadline reports. The show, which will be on Apple TV+, comes from creator Jonathan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. The show will be based on the Marissa Stapley novel of the same name. It follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker side to escape her criminal past. Bening will play a mob leader named Priscilla …

Eddie Murphy will star in the upcoming film Blue Falcon for Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported that the action comedy is based on a screenplay by Chad St. John, who wrote London Has Fallen and Motor City. Murphy will play a retired spy who attends his son’s destination wedding, where he finds himself in close proximity to his biggest nemesis …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen & more join cast of Green Day-inspired ‘New Years Rev’ movie
Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen & more join cast of Green Day-inspired ‘New Years Rev’ movie
ABC/Paula Lobo

Actors including Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn have joined the cast for the upcoming Green Day-inspired movie, New Years Rev.

The film follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band got a gig opening for Green Day. It’s based on the “American Idiot” outfit’s early van-touring days.

The previously announced cast members include Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the young rockers, and Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office.

You can also be part of the movie if you’re picked to be a ﻿New Years Rev﻿ extra. As previously reported, a casting agency put out a notice calling for “punks, rockers, goths, alternative, or emo young adults” to film scenes in Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer
‘Love is Blind’ takes on the Midwest in official season 8 trailer
Netflix

A new pod squad is heading to the Midwest.

The trailer for season 8 of Netflix’s Love is Blind was released on Tuesday, showing off the new crop of singles looking to find love without knowing what their partner looks like.

Season 8 premieres this Valentine’s Day, marking the five-year anniversary of the reality dating show. New batches of episodes will air each Friday through March 7, showcasing the different couples’ journeys from the pods to the wedding altar.

This season, all of the singles are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The age range goes from 26 to 43 years old. Among those participating are nurses, world travelers and former cheerleaders.

“When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought, ‘He’s so familiar to me.’ I believed he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall,” one of the female contestants says through voice-over in the trailer.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix recently renewed Love is Blind through season 10. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.