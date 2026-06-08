In brief: ‘Lioness’ season 3 gets release date and more

In brief: ‘Lioness’ season 3 gets release date and more

We now know when season 3 of Lioness is set to debut on Paramount+. The third season of the series that stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will premiere on Aug. 2. From creator Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller continues with even more hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals …

Henry Cavill has joined the cast of Kevin Hart’s upcoming spy comedy. Variety reports that Cavill will star alongside Hart in a Netflix comedy where they’ll play rival spies who cross paths when their wives become friends. According to a synopsis, “their double lives collide in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways, forcing the two men to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood.” …

The Harry Potter HBO series is looking to cast another young wizard. Deadline reports that casting directors are searching for a young actor to play the character Colin Creevy in season 2 of the fantasy series based on the books by J.K. Rowling. According to the outlet, auditions are currently underway …

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Beanie Feldstein is pregnant, expecting first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Beanie Feldstein is pregnant, expecting first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ New York premiere at David Geffen Hall on Nov. 17, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Beanie Feldstein is going to be a mom.

The actress is expecting her first child with wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts.

Feldstein took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of her pregnancy. She collaborated on a post with Roberts, writing, “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!!” in the caption, followed by a pink bow emoji and a baby bottle emoji.

The post features photos of the couple dressed in pink clothing. Feldstein and Roberts pose with their hands resting on Feldstein’s baby bump with big smiles on their faces.

The final photo features a two-tiered cake adorned with light pink decorative bows. A message is piped on the cake board in light pink icing. It reads, “B+B are having a baby!”

Many celebrities wished the couple congratulations in the post’s comments section. Feldstein’s close friend Ben Platt wrote, “the universe is healing,” while Feldstein’s Booksmart director Olivia Wilde wrote, “Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!”

Broadway legend Audra McDonald also sent well-wishes. “Amazing. Congrats to you two!” she wrote, while pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande commented a face holding back tears emoji alongside a heart and an exclamation point.

Feldstein and Roberts were married in New York’s Hudson Valley on May 20, 2023. The former shared a post to Instagram in December 2025 celebrating Roberts’ birthday, calling her “the most singular girl in the world – the greatest light to walk into any room – the best thing to ever happen to me,” saying she’s looking forward to their “most magical year ahead.” 

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Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5
Whitney Leavitt attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm rumors that she is departing the popular Hulu series. Leavitt will finish shooting the currently in production season 5, but that will be her last season as a cast member on the show.

“I am leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Take a minute, take it in,” Leavitt says at the beginning of the video she shared to confirm the news.

It was reported that Leavitt initially announced she was departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts,” she said in the video. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last.”

Leavitt then remarked on her journey with the show, saying she had been trying to get into the acting world long before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“The reality show, it fell into my life organically and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Leavitt said.

This casting news arrives after filming resumed on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives weeks after its star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star MomTok member Jen Affleck, who is presumably also leaving the original show.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ teaser trailer
Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens and Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens in ‘Practical Magic 2.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

We come to this teaser trailer for magic.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Practical Magic 2. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman once again star as the magical Owens sisters in this highly anticipated sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Along with Bullock and Kidman, who are both producing the project, the film stars Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest.

Practical Magic 2 follows the Owens sisters as they “must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem,” according to an official description from Warner Bros.

The trailer finds all of the Owens women living in the same picturesque white home by the water from the first film, going about their daily tasks and using a bit of magic along the way.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family. The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches,” Bullock says through voice-over in the trailer.

“I’ve waited such a long time for this,” Kidman says, before she jumps off the home’s roof while holding an open umbrella.

“Yes, she has,” Bullock says, as she opens up an umbrella herself.

Susanne Bier directed the film from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. It’s based on the novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

Practical Magic 2 arrives in theaters on Sept. 11.

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