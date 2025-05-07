Kentucky bourbon exports at risk as Trump-Canada trade tensions escalate

Kentucky bourbon exports at risk as Trump-Canada trade tensions escalate
Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

(FRANKFORT, KY) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry faces potential devastation as President Donald Trump’s latest tariff dispute with Canada threatens to halt $43 million in annual whiskey exports. During Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump maintained his hard stance on tariffs, declaring that Canada would need to make significant concessions to see any relief.

The dispute is part of a broader trade conflict that has particularly impacted American spirits, with Canadian retaliatory tariffs targeting bourbon producers.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), chair of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, expressed concern about the meeting’s outcomes in an interview with ABC News.

“With Kentucky, Canada is our largest trading partner,” McGarvey said. “We’re going to lose tens of millions of dollars in bourbon sales in Ontario province alone, not to mention the whole country, because of what Trump’s policies are doing.”

The congressman highlighted how the administration’s shifting tariff policies are affecting Kentucky’s distilleries. When asked about conditions for ending the tariffs, Trump indicated there were none, a stance McGarvey found particularly troubling.

“If you’re using tariffs as a negotiating tactic, but then you say there’s nothing you can do to get rid of it, that’s going to be problematic,” McGarvey noted.

McGarvey criticized the administration’s approach to trade policy, highlighting the chaos it has created for local businesses.

“There was one week I was working with the bourbon companies in my district where, quite literally, on Monday, the tariffs were on. On Tuesday, they were off. On Wednesday, they were on. On Thursday, they were off again,” he explained.

The impact extends beyond just sales figures. Kentucky’s bourbon industry supports over 22,500 jobs and contributes $9 billion annually to the state’s economy. The ongoing trade dispute threatens this economic engine, with some distilleries already reporting decreased international orders and considering production cutbacks.

Beyond trade concerns, McGarvey also addressed proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid that could impact Kentucky residents.

“The Republican budget that Donald Trump has been pushing will cut Medicaid, 46% of the kids in Kentucky have health insurance through Medicaid,” he said, emphasizing that Kentucky receives more federal Medicaid dollars than its entire state budget.

The congressman, who serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee, also expressed strong opposition to recently announced VA staffing cuts.

“Cutting 80,000 people from the VA workforce is not going to help our veterans access their benefits,” McGarvey stated. “We made them a promise, both a legal and a moral obligation, that we would take care of them after their service.”

As negotiations continue with Canada, uncertainty remains about whether a deal can be reached before the 90-day pause expires. McGarvey and his colleagues continue to push for what he calls “serious, certain strategic trade policies that are beneficial to American workers and consumers.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Google is monopolist in online advertising tech, judge rules
Google is monopolist in online advertising tech, judge rules
Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Alphabet’s Google illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology, according to a federal judge.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a ruling Thursday that Google had broken the law to build its dominance over the largely invisible system of technology that places advertisements on pages across the web.

“Plaintiffs have proven that Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “For over a decade, Google has tied its publisher ad server and ad exchange together through contractual policies and technological integration, which enabled the company to establish and protect its monopoly power in these two markets.”

The Department of Justice had sued Alphabet claiming Google had a monopoly in ad technology that allowed the company to charge higher prices and take a bigger portion of each sale. The Justice Department has said Google should have to sell off at least its Google Ad Manager, which includes the company’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

“We won half of this case and we will appeal the other half,” Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president for regulatory affairs, said in a statement. “The Court found that our advertiser tools and our acquisitions, such as DoubleClick, don’t harm competition. We disagree with the Court’s decision regarding our publisher tools. Publishers have many options and they choose Google because our ad tech tools are simple, affordable and effective.”

ABC News has reached out to Alphabet for comment.

Google is now facing the possibility of two different U.S. courts ordering it to sell assets or change its business practices. A trial will be held this April in Washington on the DOJ’s request to make Google sell its Chrome browser and take other measures to end its dominance in online search.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fed Chair Powell sounds alarm on tariffs, sending stocks lower
Fed Chair Powell sounds alarm on tariffs, sending stocks lower
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he expects President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy to cause higher inflation and slower economic growth, complicating potential central bank efforts to ease the fallout.

“The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated. The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth,” Powell told the audience at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Powell’s remarks immediately sent stocks lower as investors digested the top central banker’s concern about the tariffs.

Within minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 690 points, or 1.7%, more than tripling losses suffered over the course of the day before Powell’s comments. At the close of trading, the Dow dropped 1.7%.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.2% at market close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3%. Both indexes deepened losses suffered earlier in the day.

Stocks had fallen in early trading on Wednesday after chipmaker Nvidia disclosed it was recording a $5.5 billion charge in accordance with a new Trump administration restriction on exports to China.

Wednesday’s address marked Powell’s first public remarks since Trump last week paused his so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on most countries for 90 days. Stocks soared minutes after Trump’s announcement, recovering much of the losses suffered in the aftermath of the “Liberation Day” tariffs start a week earlier. It amounted to one of the most volatile weeks in the history of Wall Street.

“Markets are struggling with a lot of uncertainty and that means volatility,” Powell said on Wednesday. Still, he added, the volatility reflected the significance of the policy changes, rather than abnormal behavior in the markets.

“They’re functioning just about as you’d expect them to function,” Powell said.

At the same time Trump paused some tariffs last week, he also increased tariffs on China, bringing levies on Chinese goods to a cumulative level of 145%. In response, China hiked tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Powell said earlier this month that he expected Trump’s tariff policy would hike prices and slow economic growth, while noting that key indicators “still show a solid economy.”

Policy changes implemented by the White House have contributed to a “highly uncertain outlook,” Powell said.

Last month, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady, even as the central bank said it expected higher inflation and slower economic growth than it had forecast in December. The Fed will announce its next interest-rate decision on May 7.

Powell on Wednesday indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.

“The U.S. economy is still in a solid position,” Powell said. “For the time being, we are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jobs report set to offer gauge of economic health amid Trump’s tariffs
Jobs report set to offer gauge of economic health amid Trump’s tariffs
(SimpleImages/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Hiring data to be released on Friday will offer a gauge of the nation’s economic health, just a day after President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs triggered a major stock selloff.

The jobs report, which details employer activity in March, is set to provide a snapshot of staff cuts imposed by the federal government last month amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The fresh data may also offer clues about possible fallout from a previous round of tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China at the outset of March.

Economists expect the U.S. to have added 140,000 jobs in March. That figure would mark a slight slowdown from hiring in the previous month, but it would still amount to solid job growth.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

“The economy is strong,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“​​These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year,” J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

“Recession risks will likely rise,” Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.