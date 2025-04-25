Malnutrition in Gaza worsens as Israeli blockade of supplies passes 50-day mark

Malnutrition in Gaza worsens as Israeli blockade of supplies passes 50-day mark
Displaced Palestinians crowd with outstretched hands and containers to receive hot meals distributed by aid organizations at the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza City, Gaza on April 24, 2025. The ongoing blockade and military assaults by Israel have deepened the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, leaving thousands in urgent need of food assistance. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(GAZA) — Israeli authorities have blocked supplies — including food, medicine and fuel — from entering the Gaza Strip for more than 50 days.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the main UN agency operating in Gaza, said they have run out of flour supplies in the region as of April 24 in a situational update. UNRWA has described the current state on the ground as the worst humanitarian crisis since the war began on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after a Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

With the blockade of supplies in place, Gaza’s population of approximately 2.1 million people faces a crisis of starvation, disease and despair.

“Food, safe water, shelter, and medical care have become increasingly scarce,” UNRWA said in the update, stating prices for basic goods are soaring while bakeries shut down, and hospitals run out of critical medicine and generator fuel.

Children are bearing the brunt of this man-made disaster, aid agencies said.

“My son suffers from malnutrition,” Mona Al-Raqab, mother to 5-year-old Osama Al-Raqab, told ABC News. “There’s nothing available. No eggs, no milk, no food supplies. Meat, poultry — the things that give us strength and energy to keep going.”

Roseline Bolline, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said Osama’s story is becoming common in Gaza given the current state on the ground.

“He is not the only case. There are thousands of children in his situation suffering very badly,” Bolline told ABC News. “This is a horrible, horrific and unbearable — to watch a child suffer like that.”

Hospital admissions for acute malnutrition have surged in recent months, Bolline said.

“In February, there were 2,027 children admitted for acute malnutrition. In March, that number jumped to 3,669. This is an incredible increase,” she said. “Families are going hungry, suffering to provide food for their children. The prices of products have doubled, and many key types of food have disappeared from markets. We are extremely concerned,” Bolline added.

“Food prices have increased by between 29% to as much as 1,400% above pre-ceasefire levels, with many essential items like dairy, eggs, fruits and meat no longer available on the market,” the UN secretary general spokesperson said at a press briefing Thursday in New York.

The situation inside Gaza’s hospitals is also dire, according to humanitarian agencies.

The blockade has prevented critical medical supplies and fuel to power hospital generators from entering Gaza while the Israel Defense Forces have continued bombing areas across the strip since the collapse of the ceasefire in mid-March.

Fifty people were killed, and 152 people were injured over a 24-hour period from April 23 to April 24 in Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said in a release Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “pressure on Hamas will continue” in remarks at a Holocaust Remembrance Day rally in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Ahmed Al Farra, head of the pediatric and obstetrics department at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, said the blockade is hurting civilians the most.

“We are talking about pregnant women and children,” he said. “We are facing a lot of suffering from malnutrition in both categories. According to the World Health Organization, Gaza is currently at the fifth degree of starvation — the worst on the global scale.”

Al Farra described a cascade of medical crises stemming from the lack of access to nutrition and healthcare.

“We are talking about the shortage of milk — normal formula and special formula. Pregnant women are delivering premature, underweight babies. This is catastrophic,” Al Farra said. “People are surviving on expired canned goods that often cause food poisoning. You can’t live on that for a year and a half.”

Despite the conditions, UNRWA staff — numbering around 12,000 local Palestinian workers in Gaza — continue to provide essential services.

They deliver 2,600 cubic meters of water and collect 220 tons of waste daily, according to an UNRWA situational update on April 24.

Six out of 22 UNRWA health centers are operational in Gaza as of April 20, the update from the organization said.

Medical teams are also working in 39 medical points across the strip, the organization added.

UNRWA insists that “nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people” and calls for a renewed ceasefire, the dignified release of the remaining hostages, and unimpeded access for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

Netanyahu and his government say the blockade is part of a strategy to put pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Fifty-eight hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 of them believed to still be alive. The other 34 are confirmed dead, but their bodies remain in Gaza.

The UN has called for the end of the blockade.

“Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warns that the total blockage of aid and any other supplies — now nearing two months — has led to the depletion of essentials such as fresh food and tents and to the near-exhaustion of other critical supplies for Palestinian civilians,” the UN secretary general spokesperson said at a press briefing on Thursday.

“Children are going hungry. Patients remain untreated. People are dying. It is time to lift those restrictions immediately,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hamas releases all 6 hostages as planned in latest exchange
Newly-released Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov gestures as he arrives in a vehicle at Beilinson Hospital in the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva in central Israel on February 22, 2025. Three more Israeli hostages were freed by Hamas militants at a ceremony in central Gaza on February 22 after two others were released in the southern part of the Palestinian territory. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) —  Hamas released six living hostages on Saturday in separate locations of the Gaza Strip — including the city of Rafah in the south and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the enclave.

Stages were set up in each location on Saturday morning, surrounded by Hamas fighters and crowds of onlookers.

Two hostages — Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 39 — were released following a signing ceremony in Rafah.

“According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said. “The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future.”

Meanwhile, after a signing ceremony between Red Cross and Hamas officials, three hostages — Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; and Omer Wenkrat, 23 — were released in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

“According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” read a separate joint statement from the IDF and ISA. “The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage who is due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future.”

A sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was the last to be released, according to Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. He is being accompanied by Israeli forces to a meeting point in southern Israel to reunite with his family.

“Israeli citizens embrace the six returnees who returned to Israel today,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

In exchange for these hostages, Israel is expected to release hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons. Based on previous exchanges, this part usually begins after the hostages are back on Israeli territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Putin demands Kursk total victory ahead of Moscow talks with Trump envoy
(Connect Images/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command center in Kursk on Wednesday, ordering troops there to “destroy” all Ukrainian formations remaining in the contested border region.

“Your task is to completely destroy the enemy, which has entrenched itself in the Kursk region and is still conducting warfare here, and fully liberate the Kursk region’s territory within the shortest possible time,” Putin said while clad in military fatigues.

“The previous status along the borderline must be restored,” the president said. “I do expect that all combat objectives facing your combat units will be attained unconditionally and the Kursk region’s territory will be fully cleared of the enemy in the near future.”

Ukrainian forces pushed into Kursk in August in a surprise offensive, seizing the town of Sudzha and surrounding villages. Kyiv’s troops have repelled months of Russian counteroffensives, but recent weeks have seen their salient crumble and Russian forces retake significant ground.

On Wednesday, Russian troops raised their flags over central Sudzha as Ukrainian forces hurriedly retreated back toward the shared border.

Russia’s battlefield successes in Kursk come as the U.S. pushes both Moscow and Kyiv to return to peace negotiations. This week, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to a potential 30-day ceasefire, with American representatives also putting the proposal to a non-committal Kremlin.

Russian officials have indicated that they will not engage in peace negotiations while any of Kursk remains under Ukrainian control. Kyiv had hoped to use its occupation of the territory as leverage in talks, though its footprint there is now rapidly shrinking.

On Wednesday, Putin said he will give “special thought in the future to creating a security zone along the state border” to prevent repeat Ukrainian incursions. Prisoners taken on Russian territory would be treated “as terrorists,” Putin said, adding that “foreign mercenaries” are not protected under the Geneva Conventions.

President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Moscow this week as the administration pushes for a ceasefire and broader peace deal. The ball is now “truly in their court,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of Russia following the U.S.-Ukrainian agreement to a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

The Kremlin was non-committal. Officials were “scrutinizing” the publicly released statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Russia, he added, “doesn’t want to get ahead of itself” on the potential ceasefire.

On Thursday, Peskov confirmed that American negotiators are traveling to Moscow. “Contacts are planned,” Peskov told a press briefing, adding of the potential outcomes, “We will not prejudge, we will tell you later.” Peskov did not say whether Witkoff would meet with Putin.

Trump’s push for peace — which has been twinned with fierce public criticism of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — has been welcomed by America’s allies, though leaders have been perturbed by the president’s apparent alignment with Russia’s false narratives about the conflict.

Rubio will meet with G7 foreign ministers in Quebec, Canada, on Thursday. His presence at the meeting will also be overshadowed by Trump’s spiralling trade war with America’s northern neighbor, plus the president’s repeated suggestion that Canada be absorbed by the U.S. and become its 51st state.

The G7 event “is not a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada,” Rubio said Wednesday, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, though, said that “in every single meeting, I will raise the issue of tariffs to coordinate a response with the Europeans and to put pressure on the Americans.”

“The only constant in this unjustifiable trade war seems to be President Trump’s talk of annexing our country through economic coercion,” Joly said. “Yesterday, he called our border a fictional line and repeated his disrespectful 51st state rhetoric.”

ABC News’ Tanya Stukalova, Patrick Reevell and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DHS secretary set to visit infamous migrant prison on trip that includes stops in El Salvador
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday is set to visit the prison in El Salvador that took in migrants at the center of the deportation battle playing out in U.S. courts.

On Wednesday, Noem will visit the Terrorist Confinement Center with the Salvadorian minister of justice, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official, and will later meet with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador.

“This week, I’m headed down to El Salvador,” Noem said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. “I’ll be in the prison where we sent [Tren De Aragua] gang members. I’ll be meeting with the president and also Colombia and Mexico and talking about building these relationships so we can continue to get people out of this country that don’t belong here and take them home.”

She said the president talked to her about “sending the message worldwide” that people shouldn’t illegally be entering the United States.

The DHS has rolled out a $200 million advertising campaign to tell people who are thinking about coming to the U.S. illegally not to come and to urge those who are in the U.S. without legal status to leave.

“They shouldn’t be coming here illegally,” Noem said. “So we are in several other countries around the world with a message right now that’s saying if you are thinking about coming to America illegally, don’t do it — you are not welcome. We have a legal process to become a United States citizen, and there are consequences if you come here illegally.”

The administration allegedly sent members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang to the infamous prison — even though a federal judge ordered officials not to do so.

“America has changed because we are putting Americans first,” Noem concluded during the meeting on Monday.

Noem will also meet with leaders from Colombia and with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later in the week.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message for criminal aliens considering entering America illegally: don’t even think about it. If you come to our country and break our laws, we will hunt you down, and lock you up,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “This trip underscores the importance of our partner countries to help remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the United States.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.