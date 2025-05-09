Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing will be next week; risk assessment says they pose moderate risk if released

Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing will be next week; risk assessment says they pose moderate risk if released
Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez‘s much-anticipated resentencing hearing will move forward on May 13 and 14, a judge ruled on Friday, as new details about the brothers’ alleged behavior behind bars were revealed in court.

A hearing was held Friday to determine whether the brothers’ resentencing case should include information from the California Board of Parole’s newly completed risk assessment, which was conducted as a part of a separate clemency path. The risk assessment came at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of the brothers’ clemency bid; the brothers are pursuing multiple avenues to freedom, and the clemency path is separate from the resentencing path.

Judge Michael Jesic indicated he will take some of the risk assessment into account, but that the information in it is preliminary and attorneys can’t question the forensic psychologists who performed the examinations.

The risk assessment said Erik and Lyle Menendez pose a moderate risk to the community if they’re released.

The assessment revealed the brothers possessed illegal cellphones in prison, among numerous other violations. Erik Menendez had a phone as recently as January of this year, which Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stressed was during the resentencing effort when he should have been on his best behavior.

Erik Menendez allegedly bought and traded drugs and allegedly helped inmates commit tax fraud years ago, according to the assessment. The psychologists found Lyle Menendez to be narcissistic.

The assessment said the brothers had a likelihood to not follow the law out of prison if they ignored rules in prison.

Jesic appeared to dismiss many of the findings.

The assessment likely includes the positive work the brothers have done in prison, too. Hochman’s predecessor, George Gascón, has praised them for furthering their education, rehabilitating themselves and starting programs to help other inmates.

Also at Friday’s hearing, defense attorney Mark Geragos withdrew his attempt to get Hochman kicked off the case after making allegations against his background and alleging the DA hired a crisis public relations firm to go after the brothers. Hochman denied that, saying the PR firm was not for the brothers but for his campaign, and that the PR firm ended its work after he was elected in November.

Friday’s hearing followed a dramatic court appearance on April 17, which was initially set to be the brothers’ resentencing hearing. However, on April 16, the district attorney’s office in a filing urged Jesic to delay the resentencing hearing if he couldn’t obtain a copy of the risk assessment report in time for court.

Hochman, who wants to keep the brothers behind bars, argued the risk assessment is relevant to the resentencing case, while Geragos noted a strong desire for the assessment to be used only for the June 13 parole hearing.

For next week’s resentencing hearing, Geragos said he will have seven witnesses rather than his previously planned 20 witnesses. Two experts are expected to testify.

Erik and Lyle Menendez — who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez — have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed after 35 years behind bars.

Their resentencing case gained momentum in October when Gascón announced he was in support of resentencing.

Gascón recommended the brothers’ sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

Gascón’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime.

In November, Gascón lost his reelection bid to Hochman, who in March filed a motion to withdraw the resentencing petition, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” The judge denied the request by Hochman.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Former Yankee Brett Gardner’s teen son died on family vacation to Costa Rica: Officials
Former Yankee Brett Gardner’s teen son died on family vacation to Costa Rica: Officials
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

(COSTA RICA) — The 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica when he suddenly fell ill and died in his sleep, according to the U.S. State Department.

Miller Gardner’s death was announced Sunday in a statement by his father and mother, Jessica Gardner, that was released on the Yankees’ X account.

Brett and Jessica Gardner said their son died in his sleep on Friday while on vacation, after falling ill along with several other family members.

The Gardners said their youngest child “has left us far too soon.”

On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed to ABC News that Miller Gardner died while he was in Costa Rica.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time.”

The State Department did not say what city the Gardners were staying in at the time of the teen’s death.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” the statement from Gardner and his wife read. “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The couple also expressed deep gratitude for the support and encouragement they’ve received.

“We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss,” the Gardners wrote in the statement. “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

In addition to Miller, Brett and Jessica Gardner also share an older son, Hunter Gardner.

Brett Gardner, a former outfielder, spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016, and was part of the team that won the World Series in 2009, just one year after making his major league debut. He retired following the 2021 season.

In the wake of the news of Miller Gardner’s death, the Yankees shared a separate statement on Facebook, offering “unconditional and absolute” love to the Gardner family, while also acknowledging their need for privacy during this difficult time.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the Yankees’ statement reads. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature,” the statement added.

“May Miller rest in peace,” the statement concludes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 8,500 acres
State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 8,500 acres
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

(OCEAN COUNTY, N.J.) — A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to over 8,500 acres after igniting Tuesday near Toms River and threatening more than 1,000 structures, shutting down a major highway and causing thousands of people to flee the flames.

The Jones Road Wildfire was just 10% contained on Wednesday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

“Smoke and everything was right in my backyard. Everything was covered in black ashes,” said Kelly Mendoza, one of the evacuees.

Fanned by wind gusts and dry vegetation, the fire started in Ocean County around 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and exploded overnight from a few hundred acres to 8,500, according to the Forest Fire.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country, declared a state of emergency in Ocean County on Wednesday morning, freeing up resources to battle the blaze.

“Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way said in a statement. “I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols.”

The fire is located south of Toms River along the Garden State Parkway. At one point on Tuesday evening, flames jumped the parkway, prompting officials to close it and bringing one of New Jersey’s busiest roads to a halt.

Officials said the blaze was threatening structures in Ocean and Lacey Townships.

“As the day progressed, it was kind of scary,” evacuated resident Michael Ferrara told ABC News about weighing his decision to leave or stay.

Ferrara said he watched in horror as flames and smoke closed in on his neighborhood, prompting him to heed the mandatory evacuation orders.

He said the first thing that went through his mind was keeping himself and his family safe.

“But what are you going to take with you — birth certificates, passports?” Ferrara said. “It’s just a very eerie feeling.”

According to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI, more than a thousand structures are under threat and more than 3,000 residents have evacuated the area as evacuation notices remain in place.

A forced power outage due to the fires has also left at least 25,000 customers in the dark, though no injuries across the states of New Jersey have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be breezy through the morning with winds gusting up to 20 mph from the north, but winds should calm this afternoon as high pressure starts moving into the region with the next chance for rain beginning Friday night.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters lifted the evacuation order and cautioned residents to stay on alert.

“I hope that I have a home to return back to,” one distraught evacuee told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.

Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.

The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.

While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.

“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.

That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.

“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”

But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.

“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.

“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.

During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.

“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.

The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.