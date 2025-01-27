Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate Kansas City Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl LIX

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate Kansas City Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl LIX
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Brittany Mahomes celebrated with her husband Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium — a tight game with a closing score of 32-29 — the couple was seen embracing on the field and sharing a kiss to mark the special moment.

The pair were also showered with confetti in a video shared by the NFL’s official Instagram account.

Brittany Mahomes wasn’t the only loved one cheering on the team during the pivotal game: She was also spotted on the field alongside pop star Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce, tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and mother, respectively.

The former soccer player took to her Instagram story after the Chiefs’ win Sunday night with a message for her husband’s biggest critics.

“Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season,” she wrote, referencing the quarterback’s jersey number. “See y’all in New Orleans 😎.”

Patrick Mahomes echoed that sentiment in his own Instagram post Sunday, following the game. “See y’all in New Orleans! ⏰,” he wrote in the caption of the post, alongside several images from the game and the team’s celebration afterward.

The Chiefs could become the first NFL team to win three back-to-back Super Bowls if they win Super Bowl LIX. Mahomes has won three Super Bowl championships out of five trips to the big game with the Chiefs.

The celebration marked two weeks since the Mahomes welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Golden Raye, on Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

