Appalachian Power is reporting a power outage from Chatmoss on the east side of Martinsville through Philpott, Oak Level and into Henry. There are 1,040 customers without power as of 9:22 this evening. Restoration is expected by 11:30 p.m.

In Patrick County, much of the Claudville area is without power, according to Appalachian Power. There are 609 customers without power and restoration is expected by 2:30 a.m.

There is no word on the cause of these outages.