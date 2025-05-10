Council pushes decision on real estate tax rate

Council pushes decision on real estate tax rate

City Council pushed a decision on the proposed tax rate after meeting last week. Council is scheduled to meet again on Monday at 7 p.m. for a public hearing on the proposed operating ordinance and city school’s budget and on Tuesday for a work session and a regular meeting. A regular meeting is set for May 20 and a second reading of the budget ordinance on May 27.

Related Posts

Protest held in front of City Hall
Protest held in front of City Hall

On Saturday, a coordinated national protest against the Trump administration was held. Locally, about 65 protesters gather in front of…