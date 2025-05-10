Do Trump’s tariffs put small businesses at greater risk? Experts weigh in

(Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A carousel ride and 12 flavors of fudge await shoppers at LARK Toys, a family-owned toy shop outside Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The glee on offer belies the stress behind the counter as President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on China, which are set to trigger price increases and product shortages within a matter of a few months, co-owner Kathy Gray told ABC News.

The store imports four out of every five of its products from China, Gray said. A flurry of orders helped amass inventory before the tariffs, Gray added, but the shop lacks the funds and storage space to build up a major stockpile.

“It’s threatening,” Gray said. “This administration isn’t operating with the best intentions of small businesses and regular folks.”

LARK Toys is hardly the only small business that said it’s under strain as a result of Trump’s tariff policy.

Such concern is well-founded, analysts told ABC News, since small businesses typically lack the financial buffer, supply-chain flexibility and political influence of their larger counterparts.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. firms, and account for more than two-fifths of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Many small businesses are quite vulnerable and exposed to changes in trade policy,” Ebehi Iyoha, a professor of business administration at Harvard University, who co-authored the study of small business sentiment, told ABC News.

The Trump administration has touted its achievements in support of small business, citing a cooldown of inflation and robust job growth.

“President Trump has restored optimism and opportunity for our job creators with a pro-growth economic agenda that has already slashed inflation, driven job creation, and delivered record investment,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, said in a statement late last month.

Trump last month paused a far-reaching set of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 countries. At the same time, however, Trump hiked tariffs on China. Additional levies have hit autos, steel and aluminum.

U.S. importers face an average effective tariff rate of 25.2%, the highest since 1909, the Yale Budget Lab found last month.

The rapid shift in trade policy poses an acute risk for small businesses in part because they usually lack a large rainy-day fund, Jane Liu, a professor of economics at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, told ABC News.

A typical small business holds enough cash reserves to last 27 days, a JPMorgan Chase Institute study found in 2020.

“The larger firms have a better cushion,” Liu said.

Small businesses also often face more pressure to raise prices for consumers, which can put them at a disadvantage with large competitors, some analysts said.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting that a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Small firms typically retain less capacity to eat profits or make price requests of suppliers, putting them at greater risk of losing out on shoppers due to tariff-related price hikes, Iyoha said.

“If you have a lot of bargaining power with suppliers, you can essentially say, ‘If you don’t eat some of these tariff costs and lower prices, I won’t buy from you,'” Iyoha said. “If you had to guess who has more bargaining power with suppliers, I’m sure you’d guess large businesses.”

In some cases, the Trump administration has granted relief from some tariffs.

Last month, the White House announced an exemption from China tariffs for a range of electronic devices. Days later, Trump said he had “helped” Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump issued a one-month delay of auto tariffs after pressure from the Big 3 U.S. automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Small businesses typically lack the political influence of their larger counterparts, analysts said.

“Most small businesses don’t have the money or access to the best, most savvy folks able to do this,” Iyoha said.

US hiring falls short of expectations in 1st full month of Trump term
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. added fewer jobs than economists expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump, according to government data released on Friday.

Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.

Stock market futures appeared to shrug off the disappointing report. Each of the three major stock indexes ticked up in the minutes following the data release.

Hiring picked up from January but fell slightly below the average number of jobs added each month last year.

Employment increased in a range of sectors, including health care, social assistance and finance, data showed.

However, the federal government shed 10,000 workers in February, indicating potential impact from employee cuts initiated by the Trump administration.

The fresh jobs report arrives during a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.

Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.

The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and the targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear fully in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.

Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.

In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.

The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.

Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.

Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.
 

Jobs report set to offer gauge of economic health amid Trump’s tariffs
(SimpleImages/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Hiring data to be released on Friday will offer a gauge of the nation’s economic health, just a day after President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs triggered a major stock selloff.

The jobs report, which details employer activity in March, is set to provide a snapshot of staff cuts imposed by the federal government last month amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The fresh data may also offer clues about possible fallout from a previous round of tariffs imposed on Mexico, Canada and China at the outset of March.

Economists expect the U.S. to have added 140,000 jobs in March. That figure would mark a slight slowdown from hiring in the previous month, but it would still amount to solid job growth.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

“The economy is strong,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“​​These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year,” J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

“Recession risks will likely rise,” Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

China warns it’s ready for any ‘type of war’ with US after Trump tariffs
Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — China issued a warning on Wednesday night that it stands ready for any “type of war” with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed hours earlier by the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.

“If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns,” Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.

“If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” Jian added.

The remarks came soon after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.

“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America’s free trade agreement.

Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.

