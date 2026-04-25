Rocky Mount mayor faces suspension

Rocky Mount mayor faces suspension

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue said Friday he faces a 36-month suspension by the Virginia State Bar. The action stems from allegations that he falsified a date on court documents for a client.

Perdue, an attorney who practices criminal defense and real estate law, said the issue is unrelated to his role as mayor. The announcement follows earlier reports about the case.

Separately, Perdue recently won a pig-kissing contest at the Spencer Penn Center in Henry County, raising more than $700 for the event.

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Flu activity elevated across the US with at least 18 million cases: CDC
Flu activity elevated across the US with at least 18 million cases: CDC
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Megan Varner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Flu activity continues to remain elevated across the U.S., according to newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 18 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from flu so far this season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

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