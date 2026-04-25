Rocky Mount mayor faces suspension

Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue said Friday he faces a 36-month suspension by the Virginia State Bar. The action stems from allegations that he falsified a date on court documents for a client.

Perdue, an attorney who practices criminal defense and real estate law, said the issue is unrelated to his role as mayor. The announcement follows earlier reports about the case.

Separately, Perdue recently won a pig-kissing contest at the Spencer Penn Center in Henry County, raising more than $700 for the event.