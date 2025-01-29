Scoreboard roundup — 1/28/25

Scoreboard roundup — 1/28/25
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Lakers 104, 76ers 118
Rockets 100, Hawks 96
Jazz 103, Warriors 114
Bucks 112, Trail Blazers 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Bruins 2, Sabres 7
Jets 4, Canadiens 1
Blackhawks 4, Lightning 1
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 0
Avalanche 2, Islanders 5
Capitals 3, Flames 1
Stars 4, Golden Knights 3
Ducks 6, Kraken 4

Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/24
Scoreboard roundup — 11/19/24
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cavaliers 117, Celtics 120
Hornets 115, Nets 116
Nuggets 122, Grizzlies 110
Pelicans 91, Mavericks 132
Thunder 104, Spurs 110
Jazz 118, Lakers 124
 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Oilers 5, Senators 2
Lightning 3, Penguins 2
Wild 4, Blues 2
Panthers 3, Jets 6
Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2
Islanders 1, Flames 2
Rangers 4, Canucks 3

 

Scoreboard roundup — 1/5/25
Scoreboard roundup — 1/5/25
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Panthers 44, Falcons 38
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19
Bears 24, Packers 22
Texans 23, Titans 14
Jaguars 23, Colts 26
Bills 16, Patriots 23
Giants 13, Eagles 20
Saints 19, Buccaneers 27
Chiefs 0, Broncos 38
Chargers 24, Raiders 20
Seahawks 30, Rams 25
Dolphins 20, Jets 32
49ers 24, Cardinals 47
Vikings 9, Lions 31

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Celtics 92, Thunder 105
Hornets 105, Cavaliers 115
Pelicans 110, Wizards 98
Jazz 105, Magic 92
Lakers 115, Rockets 119
Kings 129, Warriors 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Rangers 6, Blackhawks 2
Islanders 5, Bruins 4
Penguins 3, Hurricanes 4
Flyers 2, Maple Leafs 3
Lightning 1, Ducks 4

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shares pregame handshakes with kids: Meet his family
Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shares pregame handshakes with kids: Meet his family
(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and his family are in the spotlight after the star running back shared pregame handshakes with his young children ahead of the NFC championship game between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Barkley and his daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr. were caught on camera exchanging handshakes and kisses before the Eagles flew to a 55-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

After the Eagles soared to victory, the Barkley family was all smiles and posed for photos together with the George S. Halas Trophy. The Eagles will head to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and take on the Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

“If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would…” Barkley’s longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon wrote in a caption after sharing photos from the postgame celebration.

Barkley’s handshakes with his kids have turned into a pregame ritual. The Eagles posted a video of the 27-year-old sharing handshakes with his family in a December 2024 clip on YouTube as well.

Get to know Barkley’s family below.

Anna Congdon

Congdon and Barkley have been a couple since they were students at The Pennsylvania State University. Congdon occasionally shares photos of her longtime partner and their kids on her Instagram. The couple also attended the 12th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony together in 2023 and again in 2024, along with their daughter Jada.

Jada

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jada in April 2018. Barkley revealed he picked Jada’s name from a list Congdon created of potential baby names in a 2019 NFL film.

“First and foremost, I’m just honored and blessed that I have a daughter in Jada and [to] be able to enter fatherhood and [I] always gotta try to set the standard for her because her image of a man is gonna be off of me,” Barkley said at the time.

Saquon Jr.

Barkley and Congdom also welcomed a son, Saquon Jr., in 2022. After his birth, Barkley called him a “beautiful baby.”

“He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We’ve got a beautiful little family,” he said at the time.

