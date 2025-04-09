State Department says talks with Iran are not a negotiation, will be direct

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Ahead of expected talks between the United States and Iran over the weekend, the State Department pushed back on the idea that the discussion would be a negotiation over Tehran’s nuclear program.

“This is a meeting that’s happening, right? On Saturday, there’s a meeting. There’s no negotiations,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is a dynamic where the president has made very clear and certainly the secretary has made very clear that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” she said. “It’s touching base, yes. Again, it’s not a negotiation. It’s a meeting.”

However, Bruce and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt both emphasized that President Donald Trump is seeking to cut a deal with Tehran.

“When it comes to Iran, the president has reimposed crippling sanctions on the Iranian regime, and he’s made it very clear to Iran they have a choice to make: You can strike a deal with the president, you can negotiate, or there will be hell to pay,” Leavitt said.

Bruce confirmed that Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East, will represent the Trump administration during the session. But beyond that, both the White House and the State Department have been tight-lipped concerning details about the planned talks, which Trump announced during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Trump also asserted that the U.S. was already conducting direct diplomacy with Iran for the first time since 2018, when he exited an Obama-era nuclear deal with the country.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later posted on X that the meeting Trump referenced would take place in Oman and that talks would be “indirect high-level talks.”

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test,” Araghchi said.

On Tuesday, the White House and the State Department stood by the president’s initial description of the forthcoming conversations and rejected Iran’s characterization of the talks as indirect.

“That’s nice for the Iranians,” Bruce said of Araghchi’s comments. “I would refer back to the president of the United States, President Donald John Trump.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The law firm Perkins Coie has filed suit against the Trump administration over an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week that targeted the firm for its work representing Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Attorneys representing Perkins Coie filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, along with a request for a temporary restraining order to bar enforcement of the executive order.

“The Order is an affront to the Constitution and our adversarial system of justice,” the lawsuit said. “Its plain purpose is to bully those who advocate points of view that the President perceives as adverse to the views of his Administration, whether those views are presented on behalf of paying or pro bono clients.”

It’s the first legal challenge in what Trump has previewed will be a wave of executive actions seeking to punish law firms that have represented his perceived political enemies.

The order, signed by Trump on March 6, mandates that lawyers working for Perkins Coie have their security clearances stripped and aims to terminate any government contracts that might exist with the firm or other entities that it represents. It further bars agencies from hiring employees of Perkins Coie and prohibits employees from the firm from accessing government buildings.

“Perkins Coie brings this case reluctantly,” the lawsuit said. “The firm is comprised of lawyers who advocate for clients; its attorneys and employees are not activists or partisans. But Perkins Coie’s ability to represent the interests of its clients — and its ability to operate as a legal-services business at all — are under direct and imminent threat. Perkins Coie cannot allow its clients to be bullied.”

In his signing of the order, Trump pointed to Perkins Coie’s work in the 2016 campaign and ties to the “Steele Dossier,” which detailed a series of highly salacious allegations about Trump that were later investigated by the FBI and determined to be unsubstantiated.

Marc Elias, who left Perkins Coie to start his own firm in 2021, brokered an agreement with the research and intelligence firm Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Trump leading up to the 2016 election. Fusion then hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier.

As Perkins Coie’s lawsuit noted, however, the two attorneys singled out in the executive order’s actual text “have not been with the firm for years.”

“The retaliatory aim of the Order is intentionally obvious to the general public and the press because the very goal is to chill future lawyers from representing particular clients,” the lawsuit said.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration on Tuesday distanced himself from some of the actions taken at the agency by officials linked to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Frank Bisignano, a veteran Wall Street executive and GOP donor tapped to lead the agency delivering $1.5 trillion annually to more than 70 million people, told the Senate Finance Committee when asked about DOGE’s work on agency systems and databases that he will conduct a “total review” of the activities at the SSA if he is confirmed.

He also denied ever having spoken to acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek, who is reportedly aligned with Musk’s team efforts, and initially said he has not been a part of any management and policy discussions with the DOGE teams.

Last week, Dudek briefly threatened to shut down the agency after a federal judge blocked DOGE officials from accessing databases, only relenting when the judge issued a clarification saying his understanding of the ruling was “incorrect.”

But under questioning from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Bisignano admitted he had been in communication with Mike Russo, an agency official now serving as chief information officer, and said they knew each other from the private sector. Russo has been aligned with DOGE’s work and has facilitated its activities at the SSA, according to multiple reports.

“I don’t know him as a DOGE person,” Bisignano said.

On the broad DOGE activities, he said, “I’m happy to work with anybody who can help us, and I am fundamentally about efficiency myself.”

Bisignano, currently the CEO of Fiserv, a financial data and payment company, argued his private sector experience will allow him to improve the quality and speed of the agency’s service to the public.

He called Social Security “the most bipartisan thing we have” and denied that he has “thought about” privatizing the agency.

“It’s not a word that anybody’s ever talked to me about, and I don’t see this institution as anything other than a government agency that gets run for the benefit of the American public,” he told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Democrats have repeatedly suggested the Trump administration’s actions toward the agency, such as designating field offices for closure, firing staffers and requiring people to show up at a field office to verify their identities, instead of doing so over the phone, are meant to “hollow out” the SSA.

“This approach is a prelude to privatizing Social Security and handing it over to private equity,” Wyden said.

Democrats also challenged Bisignano on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s comments on a podcast last week in which the billionaire said his mother-in-law wouldn’t care about missing a payment from the agency and that only people committing fraud complain about services.

“I don’t think anyone would appreciate not getting their Social Security check on time,” Bisignano said.

“So they’re not fraudsters?” asked Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

“It would be hard to get to that conclusion,” he replied.

Asked if he agreed with Musk’s comments about the program being a “Ponzi scheme,” Bisginano said it is “a promise to pay.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared to extract a commitment from Bisignano to review the firings at the agency.

“When you have a system that is not working now, do you think it’s a great idea to lay off half the employees?” Sanders asked.

“Do I think it’s a great idea to lay off half the employees when the system doesn’t work? I think the answer is probably no,” he replied.

Some Republican senators defended the DOGE actions at the agency, and most said they hope the administration will improve services and protect accessibility for those who want to be served at SSA field offices.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., played the SSA’s waiting music from his phone and claimed his staffers were put on hold for hours and disconnected when they tried to test the agency’s 1-800 number on Monday.

“We will meet beneficiaries where they want to be met, whether that’s in person, in an office, online or on the phone,” Bisignano said.

In the past, Bisignano has said he would like to use artificial intelligence to find fraud at the agency, which Musk has claimed is rampant.

According to a 2024 report from the SSA inspector general, less than 1% of payments were improper between 2015 and 2022 and “most” of those were overpayments.

Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump reacted for the first time on Thursday to the fallout from his tariff announcement, which included markets nosediving and foreign leaders threatening retaliation.

Trump had no public events on his schedule a day after his dramatic unveiling of severe tariffs against virtually all U.S. trading partners, but he did take a single question as he left the White House Thursday afternoon for a trip to a golf event in Miami.

“Markets today are way down … How’s it going?” a reporter asked the president.

“I think it’s going very well,” Trump responded. “It was an operation. I like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing. I said this would exactly be the way it is.”

Trump continued to project confidence and said nations to be affected are now trying to see if they can “make a deal.”

“The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom, and the rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal.” Trump said. “They’ve taken advantage of us for many, many years. For many years we’ve been at the wrong side of the ball. And I’ll tell you what, I think it’s going to be unbelievable.”

Earlier Thursday, other Trump administration officials were deployed to deal with the fallout on the morning news shows.

Many of them, though, had insisted the tariffs weren’t up for bargaining.

“The president made it clear yesterday, this is not a negotiation. This is a national emergency,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on CNN.

He’s always willing to pick up the phone to answer calls, but he laid out the case yesterday for why we are doing it this and these countries around the world have had 70 years to do the right thing by the American people, and they have chosen not to,” Leavitt added.

“I don’t think there’s any chance that President Trump is gonna back off his tariffs,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on the network.

World leaders are weighing their response to Trump’s historic levies, some of which go into effect on April 5 and others on April 9.

China, which is going to be hit with a whopping 54% tariff rate, urged the U.S. to “immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue.”

Domestically, stocks plunged in early trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 3.75%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.75% and the S&P 500 tumbled 4.4%.

Vice President JD Vance, before the market selloff, acknowledged that Trump’s massive new tariffs will mean a “big change” for Americans. Trump, ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, had admitted there could be some short-term pain.

“President Trump is taking this economy in a different direction. He ran on that. He promised it. And now he’s delivering. And yes, this is a big change. I’m not going to shy away from it, but we needed a big change,” Vance told “Fox & Friends.”

Leavitt, too, defended the policy as Trump “delivering on his promise to implement reciprocal tariffs” during an appearance on CNN.

“To anyone on Wall Street this morning, I would say trust in President Trump. This is a president who is doubling down on his proven economic formula from his first term,” she said.

Neither Vance nor Leavitt directly addressed the increased costs economists say U.S. consumers are all but certain to face or how they would help Americans.

“What I’d ask folks to appreciate here is that we’re not going to fix things overnight,” Vance said. “We’re fighting as quickly as we can to fix what was left to us, but it’s not going to happen immediately.”

Asked about negative business reaction, Lutnick told CNN, “they’re not counting the factories” that he claimed would be built in the U.S. as a result.

“Let Donald Trump run the global economy. He knows what he’s doing,” Lutnick said.

