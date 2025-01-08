‘The Last Showgirl’ stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis on the film’s message of resilience

Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson says her latest role in the Gia Coppola-directed film The Last Showgirl is close to her heart and one she’s “really proud of.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, the actress said the script by Kate Gersten had many parallels with her own life, so she felt confident she could take on the role from the beginning.

“There’s lots that I identified with,” Anderson told GMA about her connection to her character, Shelly, a seasoned showgirl forced to find her next act after the Las Vegas revue she’s headlined for decades announces its final show.

“I’d never received a script like this,” she explained. “It had so many beautiful characters, so fully written and a great story and just the glamor. I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Anderson’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a former showgirl turned bevertainer, echoed the praise for the storyline, telling GMA the film is about “resilience, particularly, the resilience of women.”

Reflecting on her mindset ahead of officially landing the role, Anderson shared, “I couldn’t believe I was going to get this opportunity. So I just thought, if I never do anything else, I’m going to make sure I apply myself and throw everything at this that I know and have learned.”

“It was just for me,” she said. “I got to do something that I’m really proud of.”

Anderson is already receiving praise for the film, which was shot in 18 days, from both critics and audiences alike. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture drama in December.

The Last Showgirl arrives in theaters on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.