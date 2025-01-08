‘The Last Showgirl’ stars Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis on the film’s message of resilience

Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson says her latest role in the Gia Coppola-directed film The Last Showgirl is close to her heart and one she’s “really proud of.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, the actress said the script by Kate Gersten had many parallels with her own life, so she felt confident she could take on the role from the beginning.

“There’s lots that I identified with,” Anderson told GMA about her connection to her character, Shelly, a seasoned showgirl forced to find her next act after the Las Vegas revue she’s headlined for decades announces its final show.

“I’d never received a script like this,” she explained. “It had so many beautiful characters, so fully written and a great story and just the glamor. I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Anderson’s co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a former showgirl turned bevertainer, echoed the praise for the storyline, telling GMA the film is about “resilience, particularly, the resilience of women.”

Reflecting on her mindset ahead of officially landing the role, Anderson shared, “I couldn’t believe I was going to get this opportunity. So I just thought, if I never do anything else, I’m going to make sure I apply myself and throw everything at this that I know and have learned.”

“It was just for me,” she said. “I got to do something that I’m really proud of.”

Anderson is already receiving praise for the film, which was shot in 18 days, from both critics and audiences alike. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture drama in December.

The Last Showgirl arrives in theaters on Jan. 10.

A24

Nicole Kidman is opening up on exploring self-identity and telling new stories of womanhood in her Babygirl role.

Kidman, who plays a high-powered CEO in the new erotic thriller that focuses on her affair with an intern, said the script made her explore new areas she had not previously explored as an actress.

“A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way,” Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on her role in the new film in an interview published Wednesday.

“From the minute I read it, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been,'” she continued.

The film, which explores the scandalous relationship between Kidman’s character and Harris Dickinson‘s character, Samuel, is set to be released on Christmas. Kidman’s role in the Halina Reijn-directed project has already been celebrated by critics, earning her the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

“My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all,” Kidman told the outlet. “I think that’s really relatable.”

Kidman said the identity crisis faced by her character is one that may be common among women advancing through life’s stages.

“There are many women who are going, ‘Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want?'” she said. “‘Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?'”

Christopher Willard/Disney

Joan Vassos‘ suitors reunited on Wednesday night for a heartfelt “Men Tell All” episode of the Golden Bachelorette.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the men reminisced about their journey on the show in front of an audience and revisited some of the hilarious memories they shared.

“The bromance here was just absolutely unbelievable,” Gary said about the group of men.  Host Jesse Palmer also highlighted how the men supported each other despite the fact they were all vying for the heart of Vassos.

The audience was moved to tears when Jonathan, the 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa, read a sweet message that Mark left him one morning on a post-it note.

Fan favorite Charles L. also spoke about the friendship he has with all the men and how the The Golden Bachelorette experience has given him the confidence to start dating again.

“I was worried [about] what my daughters would think about me, to date again … and also I was not sure what my relatives would think about me [dating] due to my cultural background,” he said. “But the support I received, the love I received from my daughters and my family and relatives — that worry is gone.”

An audience member then suggested that Charles should be the next “Golden Bachelor.”

After Pascal‘s dramatic exit in last week’s episode, the 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, took the hot seat to discuss his “difficult decision” to say goodbye to her in Tahiti.

“I hope I didn’t hurt her,” Pascal said, adding, “She’s a wonderful woman and now I’m watching and I see her say that she’s not worthy of love — she’s totally wrong. I think she is worthy of love, I just wasn’t able to give her what she was looking for at the time.”

When it finally came time to talk to Vassos, Pascal said he hoped him leaving the show led to Vassos finding the right person. She said she has no hard feelings towards him, and that she wants “nothing but the best” for him.

Vassos also told all the men that she wanted to remain friends with them.

Next week, we’ll see how Vassos’ journey as the Golden Bachelorette ends in part two of the season finale, as she heads to Bora Bora with Chock and Guy.

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

