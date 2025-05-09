Trump floats lower tariffs on China. What would it mean for prices?

Trump floats lower tariffs on China. What would it mean for prices?
Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday voiced a willingness to ease tariffs on China, saying on social media it “seems right” to slash levies from 145% to 80%.

The announcement arrives a day before Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to begin trade negotiations with Chinese officials at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The potential tariff reduction floated by Trump may avert a virtual standstill of trade between the world’s two largest economies, but the move would not substantially ease expected price increases for goods such as clothes, sneakers and toys, analysts told ABC News.

Product shortages would also remain a possibility at the lower tariff rate, they added.

“A tariff of 80% would still have a dramatic effect,” Christian vom Lehn, an economics professor at Brigham Young University, told ABC News. “It would mean a significant impact for consumers.”

Trump last month sharply increased tariffs on China, prompting China to retaliate with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. The tit-for-tat measures set off a trade war with the third-largest U.S. trade partner, which accounted for nearly $440 billion worth of imports last year.

The tariffs elicited warnings from a slew of companies about the risk of price increases for U.S shoppers.

Toy giant Mattel warned in an earnings report this week of plans to shift some of its supply chain outside China, adding that when necessary it would take “pricing action in its U.S. business.” The move follows similar messages from electronics chain Best Buy as well as Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu.

Chinese shipments to the U.S. have dropped significantly, falling 21% in April compared to a year earlier, data from China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday showed.

Risks for consumers would continue to linger for two key reasons, analysts said: An 80% tariff would still amount to a punishing tax on imports, while uncertainty about the chance of another policy shift would make it difficult for companies to take full advantage of the lower rate.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Under the current 145% tariff on Chinese goods, suppliers and importers face immense pressure as they try to bear some of the tax cost out of concern that higher prices would hurt sales, experts told ABC News. Due to the sky-high tariff, however, many sellers have little choice but to hike prices or risk losses, they added.

Those dynamics would remain in place at an 80% tariff rate, since it would still far exceed many companies’ capacity to offset the added cost with lower profits, ​​Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University.

“An 80% tariff really doesn’t change things too much,” Miller said.

Trump’s announcement of a potential reduction of the tariff on China came two days after Trump ruled out any such lowering of the tariff level before negotiations.

The developments followed a weeks-long back and forth during which the two sides disputed whether they had already started discussing the tariffs.

The general sense of uncertainty would remain even after U.S. tariffs were to reach 80%, making it difficult for businesses to adapt their supply chains in a manner that would substantially ease costs and, in turn, offer relief for consumers, some analysts said.

“Even at a lower tariff, companies would have to be wondering whether this might go up again or or possibly come down again,” David Andolfatto, an economist at the University of Miami, told ABC News.

If companies could trust the possible 80% tariff level as a long-term policy stance, they may choose to reroute supply chains outside China or even initiate plans for some domestic production, Andolfatto said.

But each trade policy announcement put forward by Trump appears subject to change, Andolfatto said, noting several modifications already undertaken by Trump.

“If anything changes, the Trump administration can unilaterally react and come back to the negotiating table,” Andolfatto added.

For his part, Bessent has referred to the White House approach as a negotiating tactic, describing the policy changes as “strategic uncertainty.”

Testifying before a House subcommittee this week, Bessent said the Trump administration had commenced negotiations with 17 of the top 18 U.S. trade partners, excluding China. Those countries account for the vast majority of U.S. foreign trade, Bessent said.

Trump unveiled the framework for a trade agreement with the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking the first such accord with any nation since the White House suspended some of its far-reaching “Liberation Day” tariffs last month.

“Every country wants to be making deals,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday, noting the upcoming talks between Bessent and Chinese officials.

“That will be very interesting,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Fed set to make first interest rate decision since outbreak of trade war
Fed set to make first interest rate decision since outbreak of trade war
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve is set to announce its first interest rate decision since a global trade war touched off by President Donald Trump’s tariffs sent stocks reeling and triggered concern about a possible recession.

The move arrives less than two weeks after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said tariffs would likely raise prices, while voicing patience as Trump’s economic policies take shape.

“We are focused on parsing the signal from the noise as the situation evolves,” Powell told an economic forum in New York City. “We are not in a hurry.”

Investors expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

The Trump administration earlier this month slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, though the White House soon imposed a one-month delay for some of the tariffs. A fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China a month prior.

Tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum last week triggered retaliatory tariffs from Canada and the European Union, adding to countermeasures already initiated by China.

Last week, the S&P 500 closed down more than 10% since a peak attained last month, meaning the decline officially qualified as a market correction. It marked the index’s first correction since October 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst one-week drop since March 2023.

By some key measures, the economy remains in solid shape, however. A recent jobs report showed steady hiring last month and a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation stands well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

The Fed retreated in its fight against inflation over the final months of last year, lowering interest rates by a percentage point. Still, the Fed’s interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Stretching back to his first term in office, Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to lower interest rates.

During a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Trump called on the central bank to cut rates days before it was set to announce an interest rate decision.

At the ensuing meeting that month, the Fed decided to hold interest rates steady. Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., after the announcement, Powell declined to comment about Trump’s call for lower interest rates, saying it would be “inappropriate” to respond.

“The public should be confident that we’ll continue to do our work as we always have,” Powell said, adding that the Fed would continue to “use our tools to achieve our goals.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed’s preferred gauge
Inflation held steady in February, according to Fed’s preferred gauge
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation held steady in February compared to a year ago, according to a release from the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of price increases.

The reading matched economists’ expectations.

Consumer prices climbed 2.5% in February compared to a year ago, registering at a level slightly higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Commerce Department data on Friday showed.

Core inflation — a closely watched measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices — increased 2.8% over the year ending in February, ticking lower from the previous month, data showed.

The fresh data arrives little more than a week after the Fed opted to leave interest rates unchanged.

Speaking at a press conference after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell faulted President Donald Trump’s tariffs for a “good part” of recent inflation. The central bank predicted weaker year-end economic growth and higher inflation than it had in a December forecast.

Consumer surveys show rising fears about inflation as Trump imposes tariffs on top trading partners and key industries.

Economists widely expect tariffs to raise prices because importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers in the form of higher costs.

Trump announced this week plans to slap 25% tariffs on all imported cars, escalating a global trade war and eliciting criticism from leaders in Canada and Europe. The duties came on the heels of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as levies on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

The Commerce Department data for February covers a period that largely precedes Trump’s tariffs, though the reading arrives amid a bout of accelerating inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.

Prince increases fell dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in 2022, but sped up slightly at the end of last year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol products
Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol products
Makoto Honda / 500px/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union, escalating a global trade war that has roiled markets and stoked recession fears.

The move came a day after the EU announced plans to slap tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on whiskey. Those tariffs marked a response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump called on the EU to drop its tariff on whiskey, saying the U.S would otherwise “shortly place” a tariff on alcohol products from the EU.

Trump sharply criticized the EU, describing the organization as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World.”

In a statement a day earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the EU “must act to protect consumers and business.”

Stock futures turned lower early Thursday morning, erasing some gains in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showed a continuation of losses incurred on Wednesday.

Markets have plunged since Trump last week announced 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, some of which he soon delayed.

The tariff threats on Thursday mark the latest skirmish in a global trade war. In response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs applied to $20.7 billion in U.S. goods, government officials said. The U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than from any other country.

The Trump administration last week slapped a 10% tariff on China, doubling taxes on Chinese imports to 20%. In response, China imposed retaliatory duties on U.S. agricultural goods, deepening a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The trade tensions triggered recession fears on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs last week hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics raised its gauge of the probability of a recession to 35%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.