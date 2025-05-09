Murder victim ‘speaks’ beyond the grave in AI generated video at sentencing

Murder victim ‘speaks’ beyond the grave in AI generated video at sentencing
Brian A. Jackson/South Florida Sun Sentinel

(NEW YORK) — The family of an Arizona man killed in a road rage incident nearly four years ago brought him back last week as an AI-generated image to face the man responsible for his killing give an impact statement to the judge.

The video message created by Christopher Pelkey’s sister that used his likeness and voice during the May 1 sentencing was the first time the technology was used in an Arizona court at a sentencing, according to records.

Pelkey was killed in November 2021 by Gabriel Paul Horcasitas, who was ultimately convicted of manslaughter charges. The AI-generated Pelkey spoke to Horcasitas in court and sought forgiveness.

“In another life, we probably could have been friends,” the avatar said in the video. “I believe in forgiveness and in God who forgives. I always have and I still do.”

Stacey Wales, Pelkey’s sister, told ABC affiliate KNXV that the slain victim’s friends and family “agreed this capture was a true representation of the spirit and soul of how Chris would have thought about his own sentencing as a murder victim.”

Wales said she wrote the script for the video and noted that her brother was a forgiving, God-fearing man.

Dozens of other family members also provided victim impact statements and expressed anger over Horcasitas’ actions.

Prosecutors asked the judge for Horcasitas to be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison, but Judge Todd Lang ultimately issued a 10 and a half year sentence. Lang said he was moved by the AI-generated video.

“I loved that AI, thank you for that. As angry as you are, as justifiably angry as the family is, I heard the forgiveness,” the judge said during the sentencing. “I feel that that was genuine.”

Horcasitas’s attorney, Jason Lamm, told ABC News that he was not given advanced notice about the video. He argued in court that Pelkey was the one who instigated the road rage incident and what the judge heard was a “kinder, more gentle” version of Pelkey.

“I appreciate the fact that victims have the right to address the court, and this was a cathartic endeavor for Stacey Wells, but this was cringe,” Lamm told ABC News.

He said he has filed a notice of appeal for his client and that the use of the AI-generated video will likely be one of the points of contention.

“This will be a bellwether case not just for Arizona but also courts around the country to rule on the use of AI in victim impact statements,” Lamm said.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ann Timmer provided a statement to KNXV about the use of AI in court cases.

“AI has the potential to create great efficiencies in the justice system and may assist those unschooled in the law to better present their positions. For that reason, we are excited about AI’s potential. But AI can also hinder or even upend justice if inappropriately used,” she said in her statement.

“A measured approach is best. Along those lines, the court has formed an AI committee to examine AI use and make recommendations for how best to use it. At bottom, those who use AI—including courts—are responsible for its accuracy,” she added.

Lawsuit filed against former Michigan coach in alleged hacking case
Nicholas Klein/Getty Images

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — Two alleged victims of Matthew Weiss are suing the former co-offensive coordinator for the University of Michigan’s football team, who was arraigned Monday on federal charges that allege he hacked into the accounts of thousands of athletes to access private information, including “intimate images.”

The federal lawsuit was filed a day after the Department of Justice announced Weiss had been indicted on two dozen federal charges alleging he hacked into thousands of athlete and alumni accounts and downloaded private data, including intimate photos, over eight years.

The plaintiffs, who are not identified by name in the lawsuit, are two former University of Michigan female athletes. One was a member of the university’s women’s gymnastics team who attended the school between 2017 and 2018, and the other was a member of the women’s soccer team who attended between 2017 and 2023, according to the lawsuit.

Citing the allegations in the indictment against Weiss, the lawsuit claimed that between 2015 and January 2023, the former coach unlawfully gained access to the social media, email and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 3,300 people, including the two plaintiffs, and then downloaded personal, intimate photos and videos. Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes, the indictment alleged.

ABC News has reached out to Weiss’ attorney for comment on the lawsuit and federal charges and has not gotten a response.

The University of Michigan and the Regents of the University of Michigan are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleged that as a result of their “recklessness and negligence,” Weiss downloaded the women’s “personal, intimate digital photographs and videos.”

The lawsuit alleges the university violated Title XI and that its “deliberate indifference to protection against the invasion of privacy for female athletes created a heightened risk of sexual harassment.”

“Plaintiffs are embarrassed, ashamed, humiliated, and mortified that their private information has been access[ed] by total strangers and third parties,” the lawsuit stated.

In response to the lawsuit, Kay Jarvis, the director of public affairs for the University of Michigan, said in a statement to ABC News, “We have not been served with the complaint and cannot comment on pending litigation.”

The lawsuit alleges that Weiss was able to gain unauthorized access to the student-athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities maintained by Keffer Development Services, LLC, a Pennsylvania-based company, and downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of over 150,000 athletes.

He is then accused of gaining access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 “targeted athletes,” including the plaintiffs, by guessing or resetting their passwords, according to the lawsuit.

“Once he obtained access to the accounts of targeted athletes, Weiss searched for and downloaded personal, intimate photographs and videos that were not publicly shared, including but not limited to Plaintiffs and others similar to them,” the lawsuit alleged.

Weiss illegally gained access to the accounts of more than 1,300 additional students or alumni from universities across the country, the lawsuit alleged.

Keffer is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which alleged that the company’s “misconduct, negligence, and recklessness also contributed to Weiss invading the privacy of Plaintiffs and their fellow student athletes.” ABC News has reached out to the company for comment.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the two plaintiffs and as a potential class action on behalf of other alleged victims. The number of potential class members is unclear but is estimated to exceed 1,000, the lawsuit stated.

Weiss, 42, was arraigned Monday on 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, The Associated Press reported. His attorney, Douglas Mullkoff, declined to comment to the AP following the proceeding.

He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, ESPN reported.

If convicted, Weiss could face up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft, according to the attorney’s office.
Michigan fired Weiss in January 2023. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement the termination came “after a review of University policies.”

Weiss acknowledged an “ongoing investigation” and told ESPN at the time of his firing that he was “fully cooperating.”

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” Weiss tweeted after his firing. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game I love.”

Weiss started his career at Michigan as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and then became co-offensive coordinator as well the following year. Before that, he worked as a coach in various capacities for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2020.

ABC News’ Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

Menendez brothers case: DA asks court to withdraw resentencing motion, calls self-defense claims ‘lies’
Menendez brothers case: DA asks court to withdraw resentencing motion, calls self-defense claims ‘lies’
CRDC

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday he’s asking the court to withdraw the previous district attorney’s motion for resentencing for the Menendez brothers, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense “lies.”

“We are prepared to go forward” with the hearing regarding their resentencing case, Hochman said at a news conference Monday. “However, we are asking the court to withdraw the previous district attorney’s motion for resentencing, because we believe there are legitimate reasons and the interests of justice justifies that withdrawal.”

The resentencing hearing is set for March 20 and 21.

The request to withdraw the resentencing motion is “based on the current state of the record and the Menendez brothers’ current and continual failure to show full insight and accept full responsibility for their murders,” Hochman said in a statement. “If they were to finally come forward and unequivocally and sincerely admit and completely accept responsibility for their lies of self-defense and the attempted suborning of perjury they engaged in, then the Court should weigh such new insight into the analysis of rehabilitation and resentencing — as will the People.”

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life without the possibility of parole.

In October, then-LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced he supported resentencing for the brothers. Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Weeks after Gascón’s announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Hochman.

When Hochman came into office on Dec. 3, he promised to review all the facts before reaching his own decision. He said that effort included speaking to all the prosecutors and defense attorneys involved as well as reviewing thousands of pages of court filings, trial transcripts and confidential prison records.

Hochman’s announcement on Monday comes days after one of the brothers’ cousins, Tamara Goodell, slammed the DA in a letter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division.

Goodell accused Hochman of being “hostile, dismissive and patronizing” during two meetings in January with family members who want the brothers released. She said the “lack of compassion was palpable, and the family left feeling not only ignored but further intimidated and revictimized.”

Goodell wants Hochman removed and the case turned over to the attorney general’s office.

This case dates back to 1989, when Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, shot and killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in the family’s Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 following their second trial.

The brothers were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

Besides resentencing, the brothers have been pursuing two other paths to freedom.

One is their habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

Hochman announced in February that he’s asked the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the new evidence isn’t credible or admissible.

The third path to freedom is through the brothers’ request for clemency, which has been submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Feb. 26, Newsom announced that he’s ordering the parole board to conduct a 90-day “comprehensive risk assessment” investigation into whether the brothers pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if they’re granted clemency and released.

“There’s no guarantee of outcome here,” Newsom said. “But this process simply provides more transparency … as well as provides us more due diligence before I make any determination for clemency.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

152 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor’ conditions in Utah
152 dogs rescued from ‘extremely poor’ conditions in Utah

(OGDEN, UTAH) — Authorities have rescued a total of 152 dogs living in “extremely poor” conditions from a house in Utah, officials said.

Police in Ogden, Utah, along with Ogden Animal Services officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue after receiving a report of possible animal neglect, according to an Ogden City Police Department press release.

“Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered 152 dogs living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions,” authorities said. “Due to the scale and severity of the situation, additional support was requested from Weber County Animal Services, Roy Animal Services, and Draper Animal Services.”

All 152 dogs were safely removed from the property and are currently receiving veterinary care, evaluations and shelter support, officials said.

“Weber County Animal Services is working with Ogden City Animal Control to provide safe accommodations for the animals in the hording investigation,” Weber County Animal Services said in a statement. “The animals are currently at the Weber County Animal Shelter in kennels in spare rooms, separate from the other animals in our care to prevent the spread of possible diseases.”

Animal services are now working with rescue groups and partners at other animal shelters to provide medical care and possible relocation for these animals.

“We will inform our community when these animals will be available for adoption and/or fostering. Please note that this is an ongoing investigation,” officials said. “The Ogden Police Department and Ogden Animal Services thank all responding agencies and partners who helped ensure the safety and well-being of these animals.”

