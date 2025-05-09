‘Ted’ animated series coming to Peacock

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane‘s Ted is getting an animated spinoff series.

A new show with the working title Ted: The Animated Series is coming to Peacock, the platform announced on Friday. This new show will pick up after the Ted films and comes after the success of the live-action Ted prequel series, which is also available to stream on Peacock.

MacFarlane will reprise his role as the sentient teddy bear in the show and will also executive produce. The stars from the original series, including Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth, also join as series regulars and will lend their voices to reprise their characters.

New cast members on the series include Kyle Mooney, who will play Apollo, and Liz Richman, who will play Ruth.

The live-action prequel series Ted premiered in January 2024. It broke records to become Peacock’s most-watched original title at the time and was the top original streaming comedy in the U.S. for over two consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

Oscars voters now must watch every nominated film in each category to vote
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New details about the upcoming Oscars ceremony have arrived.

The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026. We now know the nominations for the 2026 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

There are also updated rules and campaign regulations for this upcoming Oscars awards season.

All voters must now watch every single nominated film in each category to be able to participate in the final round of voting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday. The method for how this will be enforced has not yet been announced.

Additionally, the rules of eligibility and voting for the inaugural Oscar for achievement in casting have been codified. The process will include a preliminary round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films. Afterward, prior to nominations voting, the casting directors’ branch members will be invited to a presentation of the short-listed casting achievements, which will include a Q&A with the nominees.

There is also new language regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the rules for film eligibility.

“With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award,” the new language, as recommended by the Academy’s Science and Technology Council, reads.

‘Love Island’ season 6 cast to star in spinoff ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’
Ben Symons/Peacock

I got a text! It says Leah, Serena and JaNa are returning to the Love Island universe.

Peacock has greenlit a new Love Island spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The show, which premieres in summer 2025, will reunite the fan-favorite islanders from season 6 of Love Island USA for a new docuseries.

It will follow “everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa,” according to its official synopsis.

The cast of the spinoff includes Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington. Peacock says other former Islanders will also make appearances throughout the season.

Notably, Kordell Beckham is absent from the spinoff’s cast list. He won season 6 along with Page. Another season 6 fan favorite who isn’t set to appear on the show is snake enthusiast Robert Rausch.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. It became Peacock’s most-watched reality competition series of all time.

Anjelica Huston opens up about secret cancer battle
Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA

Anjelica Huston is opening up about her secret battle with cancer.

The actress revealed she had “a bout with cancer” after she made the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in an interview with People shared Wednesday.

“I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” Huston said. “It’s not something that came lightly.”

Huston has decided to keep the type of cancer she had private. She said her diagnosis came as a big shock.

“It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things,” Huston said.

She also confirmed that she’s now “in the clear,” meaning fully cancer-free.

“I’m at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me,” Huston said. “It’s a fantastic thing. I’m very proud of myself, and I’ve been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful.”

Huston had a simple celebration after she found out she was cancer-free, saying she “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

Now, Huston said she is ready to share what she has been through in order to hopefully help others.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” Huston said. “Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you’re ready for whatever happens.”

