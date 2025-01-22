Trump’s pardons for rioters ‘disturbing,’ former top Jan. 6 prosecutor says

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons and commutations for nearly all of the rioters charged with joining the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was “disturbing” and an affront to the law enforcement officers who were assaulted at the hands of the pro-Trump mob, a former top prosecutor from the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office told ABC News in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

“It’s disturbing because what it says to the victims, to the officers who put their lives on the line that day to defend the country, and also to the officers who then went and told their stories and testified in court — reliving the trauma of that day over and over and subjected themselves to cross-examination,” Alexis Loeb, who oversaw multiple high profile Jan. 6 cases during her time as deputy chief of the office’s Capitol Breach section, told ABC news.

“It’s disturbing because of what it says about the rule of law and the message it sends about political violence being acceptable and attacks on the peaceful transfer of power, something that has distinguished our nation, being acceptable,” Loeb said.

Trump has defended his decision to hand down pardons and halt the ongoing prosecutions for nearly all of the more than 1,500 people charged in the four years since the attack on the Capitol, even in the face of criticism from some Republican Senators.

Many of those pardoned were convicted in engaging in brutal attacks against the roughly 140 law enforcement officers injured in the attack — documented through thousands of hours of videos and police body camera footage — using weapons from bats, hockey sticks, bear spray and stun guns.

“I’m the friend of — I am the friend of police, more than any president that’s ever been in this office,” Trump said. Sixteen other Jan. 6 rioters had their sentences commuted.

“As you know, we commuted about 16 of them because it looks like they could have done things that were not acceptable for a full pardon, but these people have served years of jail. Their lives have been ruined …, ” Trump said at an event Tuesday night. “They served years in jail. And if you look at the American public, the American public is tired of it. Take a look at the election. Just look at the numbers on the election.”

Loeb told ABC News Trump’s pardons may have wiped away the cases and guilty verdicts against the rioters, but they could not erase the historical record of their many crimes.

“These were prosecutions staffed by career prosecutors and FBI agents of all sorts of political persuasions who came together and prosecuted these cases because they all recognized that attacking police officers was wrong, breaking into the Capitol was wrong,” Loeb said. “And what the pardons did do, was that they wiped away the verdicts and the sentences, not the historical record of what happened, but the verdicts and the sentences and the verdicts and the sentences were handed down by juries made up of ordinary citizens and judges appointed by both political parties, including several judges who were appointed by President Trump.”

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn the 2020 election, more than 1,580 people were charged criminally in federal court, according to the Department of Justice. More than 1,000 have pleaded guilty. That figure includes 608 individuals who have faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the DOJ has said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said it is evaluating whether to bring charges in roughly 200 cases that have been referred to them by the FBI, about 60 of which involve potential felony charges involving allegations of assault or impeding law enforcement. Trump’s executive order, however, appears to have completely shuttered the probe and the FBI removed from its website previous ‘wanted’ posters it had for violent rioters who had yet to be identified.

At least 221 individuals have been found guilty at contested trials in U.S. District Court, the DOJ said. Another 40 individuals have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts presented to and accepted by the court.

Some current and former DOJ officials have expressed alarm at the potential that the pardons could lead some now-freed defendants to target some of the former prosecutors who oversaw their cases, the judges who sentenced them, or witnesses who may have testified against them at trial.

Loeb declined to say whether she was personally concerned about the threat of retribution from those she prosecuted, and instead expressed confidence in the integrity of the legal system that resulted in the rioters’ convictions.

“The juries overwhelmingly found that the government had proved its case by a beyond a reasonable doubt, and the juries paid close attention throughout the trial and were just riveted by the video that came from all angles,” Loeb said. “These were some of the most documented crimes, I think, that we’ve ever seen.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday he supports “redemption” and “second chances” for Jan. 6 Capitol rioters after Trump’s sweeping pardons.

At his weekly press conference, Johnson was asked how Republicans can tout “backing the blue” if they support pardons for those convicted of assaulting police officers during the attack.

“The president has the pardon and commutation authority. It’s his decision,” Johnson said. “And I think what was made clear all along is that peaceful protests and people who engage in that should never be punished. There was a weaponization of the Justice Department.”

Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 rioters received condemnation from some unions that represent law enforcement.

“The vast majority of Americans do not support letting those who assault or attack law enforcement off the hook ‘scot-free,'” the Capitol Police Officers’ Union said in a statement. “This use of presidential power is not what Americans want to see and it’s not what law enforcement officers deserve.”

“The FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) strongly condemns acts of violence targeting law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities. Accordingly, the FBIAA does not believe granting pardons or clemency for individuals convicted of such acts is appropriate,” a statement from the union said Wednesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, and The International Association of Chiefs of Police also criticized the pardons.

“Crimes against law enforcement are not just attacks on individuals or public safety — they are attacks on society and undermine the rule of law,” the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police said in a joint statement Tuesday. “Allowing those convicted of these crimes to be released early diminishes accountability and devalues the sacrifices made by courageous law enforcement officers and their families. When perpetrators of crimes, especially serious crimes, are not held fully accountable, it sends a dangerous message that the consequences for attacking law enforcement are not severe, potentially emboldening others to commit similar acts of violence.”

