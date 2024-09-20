Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Shudder, the streaming service for fans of horror movies, has released its lineup for this year’s Season of Screams, a “three-month celebration of the best in horror.”
This year will bring back its popular Yule log take — the hourlong lit pumpkin known as theGhoul Log — as well as the Halloween Hotline,for those in need of horror movie recommendations, manned by the network’s head of programming, Samuel Zimmerman.
Each weekend also boasts exclusive horror movie premieres. The action kicks off Friday the 13th — naturally — with the flicks In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom.
Sept. 20 starts “zombie weekend,” with the movies The Sadness and Undead. Director Damian McCarthy is celebrated as a “modern master” with his offerings Oddity and Caveat on the weekend of Sept. 27.
Oct. 4 celebrates the “found footage” subgenre with V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC; Oct. 11 is dedicated to “horrifying households” with Daddy’s Head and Metamorphisis; the weekend of Oct. 18 is dubbed “shocking scourges” with the movies MadS and Virus: 32; Oct. 30 — or Devil’s Night, as it’s known, will screen Late Night with the Devil.
Of course, Halloween will screen on Halloween night, and the Day of the Dead — Nov. 1 — will see Shudder celebrate with the Day of the Dead collection.
At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios figuratively blew the roof off of the famous Hall H with a literal unmasking of Robert Downey Jr. in an announcement of his return to the MCU.
But he won’t be reprising as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who perished in Avengers: Endgame: The Oscar winner will be breaking bad as Dr. Victor Von Doom — aka one of Marvel Comics’ original villains, Dr. Doom.
Studio head Kevin Feige first announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a pair of forthcoming films, Avengers:Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige was flanked by rows of baddies in green robes wearing Doom’s iconic metal mask.
Joe Russo then said, “As proof of the unlimited possibilities of the Marvel [Multiverse], we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”
At this, a figure wearing a green suit emerged, dramatically walked to the front of the stage, and took off his silver mask, revealing Downey’s face — to a thunderous response from the crowd.
“New mask, same task,” Downey said, referring to the difference between Iron Man’s faceplate and Doom’s covering. He added, “I tell ya, I like playing complicated characters.”
As reported, the Oppenheimer star had hinted he reconsidered a return to Marvel, after 10 appearances as Stark beginning with 2008’s Iron Man. For his part, Kevin Feige insisted to Vanity Fair they’d never “magically undo” Stark’s climactic Endgame sacrifice — and apparently the Multiverse will provide a way to bring Downey back without doing just that.
Downey later posted a photo of himself face to face with the mask, to which his fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented “green suits you.”
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.