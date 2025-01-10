2-4 inches of snow expected in Martinsville

We are under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Total snow accumulation in the region is expected to be between 4 and 6 inches. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. People should consider delaying all travel and motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

For Martinsville there is a 90% chance of 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight with a low of 22. A 30% chance of snow on Saturday, ending around 7 a.m. and becoming sunny and windy with gusts up to 23 mph and a high of 37.

The storm system over Texas will continue to track across the southeast through tonight, moving off the Carolina coast by Saturday morning. Snow has begun to develop over the southwestern portions of the area, and will expand in coverage overnight before ending early Saturday. High pressure will build back across the area for Sunday with a slight warming of temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Another round of very cold temperatures arrive by the middle of next week.