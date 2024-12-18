Aaron Pierre on honoring James Earl Jones in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: ‘Massive inspiration to me’

Photo Courtesy of Disney

Aaron Pierre is opening up about honoring James Earl Jones as the latest actor to voice Mufasa in the forthcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pierre told Good Morning America Wednesday it’s “truly surreal” to be continuing the story in the film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic — both of which featured Jones in the role of King of the Pride Lands.

“Not only was he a massive inspiration to me within the context of Mufasa, but he’s also been an enormous inspiration to me just in regards to the entirety of his artistry and his legacy,” Pierre said of Jones.

“For me, he truly is the top of the mountain, and I hope that in some small way I was able to honor him, and hopefully he would be proud of what we’ve put together here,” Pierre added.

Jones, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, died in September at the age of 93.

Speaking to the franchise’s past, Pierre called the original animated film — which hit theaters the same month he was born — one of his favorite Disney films.

“There was something about it that made me feel included, made me feel involved,” he said. “I really love the way it celebrated the continent of Africa in a beautiful way.”

Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters on Dec. 20.

