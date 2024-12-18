Aaron Pierre on honoring James Earl Jones in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: ‘Massive inspiration to me’

Aaron Pierre on honoring James Earl Jones in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: ‘Massive inspiration to me’
Photo Courtesy of Disney

Aaron Pierre is opening up about honoring James Earl Jones as the latest actor to voice Mufasa in the forthcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pierre told Good Morning America Wednesday it’s “truly surreal” to be continuing the story in the film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic — both of which featured Jones in the role of King of the Pride Lands.

“Not only was he a massive inspiration to me within the context of Mufasa, but he’s also been an enormous inspiration to me just in regards to the entirety of his artistry and his legacy,” Pierre said of Jones.

“For me, he truly is the top of the mountain, and I hope that in some small way I was able to honor him, and hopefully he would be proud of what we’ve put together here,” Pierre added.

Jones, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, died in September at the age of 93.

Speaking to the franchise’s past, Pierre called the original animated film — which hit theaters the same month he was born — one of his favorite Disney films.

“There was something about it that made me feel included, made me feel involved,” he said. “I really love the way it celebrated the continent of Africa in a beautiful way.”

Mufasa: The Lion King roars into theaters on Dec. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reportedly break off engagement
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reportedly break off engagement
John Phillips/Getty Images

After three years together — and an engagement — Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits. 

The couple, who met on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, the well-received thriller Blink Twice, have yet to say anything on social media, but People quotes “multiple sources” who have spilled that the couple has uncoupled.

Incidentally, Tatum did take to social media on Tuesday, but only to promote the pair’s next big-screen collaboration, the sci-fi-themed period pic Alpha Gang, in which they will star opposite Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun

Tatum previously gushed about their relationship and praised her work on Blink Twice, noting in part, “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

And while the couple is so far silent, Steve Kazee, the actor fiancé of Channing’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan, is seemingly having a laugh about the news. He posted an Instagram Story of a black screen on which “HAHAHAH” was typed out continuously in white. 

Tatum was married to Dewan from 2009 to 2019; Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman for a year, before splitting in 2020.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ alum Frankie Muniz announces major racing career update
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ alum Frankie Muniz announces major racing career update
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Frankie Muniz is celebrating a milestone in his NASCAR career.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 38, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he’s now a full-time driver on the Reaume Brothers Racing team for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 vehicle, a Ford F-150, according to a press release from Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine forever,” Muniz told People. “I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

Muniz also said he hasn’t left acting behind entirely but is “focusing on being a race car driver” these days.

“I hope to just prove to people that I can do both,” he told People.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, a fellow actor and racing driver, reacted to the news in the comments of Muniz’s post, using applause emoji and commenting, “congratulations!!!!”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Skeleton Crew: Return to a galaxy far, far away for the premiere of the new Star Wars series starring Jude Law.

Jung Kook: I Am Still the Original: Go behind the scenes of a major K-pop star in the documentary series.

Netflix
Black Doves: Want to watch something different this Christmas? Keira Knightley leads this six-episode winter thriller.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter: If you’re in the mood for something more traditional, celebrate the holiday season with one of the year’s breakout pop stars. Peppermint espresso martinis, anyone?

Hulu
Paris Has Fallen: Based on the popular films, an unlikely duo saves the French capital in the new series.

Prime Video
The Sticky: Esteemed character actress Margo Martindale stars in the new comedy-drama series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.