Army to go ‘bigger’ to mark its 250th. Could it be the military parade Trump wants?

Army to go ‘bigger’ to mark its 250th. Could it be the military parade Trump wants?
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Army says it’s looking at options to make its 250th birthday celebration in June “bigger,” with possible demonstrations and vehicle displays on the National Mall in a multi-day event that could also include a military parade, although officials say no decisions have been made.

The Army celebration, which has been in the works for several months, has fueled speculation that President Donald Trump will try to turn the event into the kind of grand military parade he wanted in his first administration. Trump shares a birthday with the Army on June 14.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

D.C. city officials told reporters this week they had been approached about a parade route from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, into Washington. Two other U.S. officials confirmed a military parade was under discussion, although it was unclear how big the parade would be.

“Military tanks on our streets would not be good. If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Heather Hagan, a U.S. Army spokeswoman, said Tuesday that a decision on the parade was “pre-decisional.” She noted that the Army is planning to celebrate its milestone birthday with “multiple events” leading up to June 14, including a festival on the National Mall.

“We intend to have a national level celebration to increase pride in America and America’s Army,” she wrote in a statement. “Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration bigger, with more capability demonstrations, static displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

Trump’s 2018 vision for a parade included vintage aircraft and fighter jets swooping over the streets of Washington with heavy tanks below. But the event never materialized as city officials pushed back and cost estimates topped tens of millions of dollars.

If a parade were to take place, it would significantly impact the city’s infrastructure, according to city officials. Bowser said the 14th Street Bridge would need to be tested before the event.

The iconic bridge has undergone several significant repairs and maintenance in recent decades, most notably after the 1982 Air Florida Flight 90 crash.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Woman bitten by alligator in Florida
Woman bitten by alligator in Florida
Lea McQuillan / 500px/Getty Images

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — The woman was paddling at Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County at the time of the incident on Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition to be treated for her injuries, the agency said.

A trapper was sent to the scene to remove the alligator, the commission said. The preserve is about 65 miles south of Orlando.

The commission said serious injuries from alligators are rare in Florida.

To stay safe from alligators, the agency recommends swimming only in designated areas during the day and keeping pets on a leash and away from the edge of water.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman and dog fall into Washington state river, recovery mission underway: Police
Woman and dog fall into Washington state river, recovery mission underway: Police
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

(PIERCE COUNTY, Wash.) — A 28-year-old woman is missing after she and her dog fell into a Washington state river, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Zuleika Witron was hiking with her girlfriend and two dogs on Sunday when she and one of the dogs fell off the Fairfax Bridge and into the Carbon River in Washington, located in Mount Rainier National Park, police said.

The woman’s girlfriend “witnessed her being swept away in the heavy current and attempted to grab her before being swept away in the rapids,” police said.

Police said a water rescue team responded to the scene, accompanied by drones searching for Witron and her dog.

The area’s sharp rocks, steep inclines, thick brush and slippery conditions made it difficult for rescue teams to access, police said.

The dog was located about a quarter mile downstream and was returned to Witron’s girlfriend, police said.

Authorities continued to search 1.5 miles down the river for Witron, but she has not been found, police said.

A Coast Guard helicopter was requested and initially en route to the scene, but the “visibility became too limited to operate safely,” police said.

“For every minute that’s passing by, it’s not being helpful for us,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

The initial search was suspended at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

On Monday, authorities said drones have continued to search for Witron and the “search and rescue mission has now been changed to a recovery mission.”

If the weather permits, officials will attempt to get “air assets to survey the canyon” for Witron, police said.

Witron’s sister said on Tuesday the family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who is able to locate her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Record-breaking heat in the West, flooding forecast for the Gulf Coast
Record-breaking heat in the West, flooding forecast for the Gulf Coast
ABC News

(PHOENIX) — Sweltering weather across the West is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Phoenix hit 99 degrees on Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The Arizona city is expected to get up to 93 on Wednesday.

Temperatures across the West are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal on Wednesday, even up in the Pacific Northwest, where Seattle and Portland, Oregon, could set new daily records.

Seattle is forecast to hit 70 degrees on Wednesday, while Portland is expected to get up to 78. Elsewhere, Salt Lake City is forecast to get into the upper 70s, which would near a daily temperature record of 79; and Grand Junction, Colorado, is expecting 80-degree weather, which is nearing the 81-degree record.

Texas is forecast to see 80-degree temperatures from El Paso to Dallas.

But a slow-moving warm front forecast for southern Texas later Wednesday is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding through Friday morning.

Parts of the Texas Gulf Coast could see 5 to 10 inches of rainfall between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning with places such as Rockport and Corpus Christi expected to get the biggest soaking, possibly up to 15 inches in some isolated spots.

The wet weather could turn dangerous due to hard soils amid drought conditions. In the last 30 days, the region, including Corpus Christi, has gotten less than 5% of normal rainfall. Houston has seen less than 50% of normal rainfall over the last month.

The weather is also expected to take a dramatic turn in the Pacific Northwest as a storm pushing ashore later Wednesday could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and possibly spawn tornadoes west of the Cascade Mountains.

The same system is forecast to track into the Rockies on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain, but no severe storms.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.