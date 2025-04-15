At least 1 student shot at Dallas high school in student-on-student violence: Sources

(WASHINGTON) — More than 100 intelligence community employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked as the intelligence community investigates group chats that allegedly discussed explicit behavior, officials said.
The chats, which were hosted on a chat system for the intelligence community that was maintained by the National Security Agency, took place on a secure intranet called Intelink in two server channels titled “LBTQA” and “IC_Pride_TWG,” according to intelligence community officials.
“This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on X.
She said the “disgusting chat groups” were immediately shut down when President Donald Trump issued his executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government, which she called the “DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with.”
“Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people,” Gabbard said.
Deputy Chief of Staff Alexa Henning said in a post on X Tuesday evening, “The DNI sent a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA’s ‘obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit’ chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday.”
Gabbard, in an interview on Fox News, said on Tuesday: “There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this — what is really just an egregious violation of trust, what to speak of, like, basic rules and standards around professionalism. I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked.”
Gabbard added: “Today’s action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we’re seeing across the Trump administration, which is carrying out the mandate the American people gave him: Clean house, root out that rot and corruption and weaponization and politicization, so we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people, ensuring our safety, security and freedom.”
The chat conversations were first reported by the conservative magazine City Journal.
(NEW YORK) — Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.
Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to “complete chaos,” according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.
The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.
“The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting,” Kollman told ABC News. “Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place.”
Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with “simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct,” police said.
Kollman said it was “sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people” and hopes that parents and coaches learn to “control themselves.”
Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.
The ABHA said in a statement that violence is “NEVER condoned in our sport” and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.
“The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families,” the board said.
A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.
(LOS ANGELES) — A cousin of Lyle and Erik Menendez is slamming Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, accusing him of being “hostile, dismissive and patronizing” to the family and asking for him to be removed from the case.
The cousin, Tamara Goodell, said Hochman’s conduct “eroded any remaining trust” in the DA’s office and she wants the case turned over to the attorney general’s office.
During Hochman’s Jan. 2 meeting with over 20 Menendez family members who want the brothers released, the relatives emotionally shared their “ongoing trauma and suffering,” Goodell said in a letter last week to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division. But she said Hochman “proceeded to verbally and emotionally re-traumatize the family by shaming us for allegedly not listening to his public press briefings.”
Hochman’s “hostile, dismissive, and patronizing tone created an intimidating and bullying atmosphere, leaving us, the victims, more distressed and feeling humiliated,” she said.
Goodell alleged Hochman focused on how he was treated rather than the victims.
“The lack of compassion was palpable, and the family left feeling not only ignored but further intimidated and revictimized,” she said.
Goodell cited her rights as a victim under Marsy’s Law — California’s bill of rights for victims — specifically noting it states that a victim is entitled “to be treated with fairness and respect” and be “free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse.”
One day after that initial meeting with Hochman, Goodell said she and her son met with Hochman, other prosecutors in the DA’s office, the brothers’ attorney and the family’s attorney — and she said she left that meeting feeling “disregarded and disrespected.”
Goodell said when she raised concerns about the DA’s office’s impartiality, Hochman “became visibility agitated, dismissive and aggressive.”
Goodell said her son witnessed the DA’s “abusive, belittling, and unprofessional conduct, further compounding the emotional toll on our family.”
Goodell also alleged that Hochman said the brothers’ attorney “has represented ‘horrible people.” “This inappropriate remark reinforced his bias,” Goodell said.
Besides asking for Hochman to be removed and the case turned over to the attorney general’s office, Goodell said she wants Hochman “held accountable” for his behavior.
She said she also wants Kathleen Cady — who was appointed by Hochman as director of the DA’s Bureau of Victim Service — removed from the case and “a new, unbiased” representative assigned to victim services.
Cady was formerly the attorney for Milton Anderson, the one Menendez relative pushing to keep the brothers in prison. Anderson died last week.
Goodell said that when she brought up her concerns about Cady in the second January meeting, “Hochman coldly dismissed me,” and “interrupted me, speaking in a condescending and hostile manner.”
Hochman said in January that Cady is “walled off from the Menendez case.”
The DA declined to comment on Goodell’s letter.
The Menendez brothers are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez. Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18, respectively, at the time, admitted to the murders but claimed they acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father.
The brothers are pursuing three possible paths to freedom.
One is a request for clemency to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor announced in February that he’s ordering the parole board to conduct a 90-day risk assessment investigation into whether the brothers pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if they’re granted clemency and released.
Another path is a habeas corpus petition the brothers filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial. Hochman in February asked the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the new evidence wasn’t credible or admissible, and saying their claims of sexual assault do not justify killing their parents in self-defense.
The third is resentencing.
In October, then-LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced that he was recommending the brothers’ sentence of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.
The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.
Hochman, who became DA in December, is expected to release his position on resentencing imminently. He is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. local time Monday.
ABC News’ Kaitlyn Morris contributed to this report.