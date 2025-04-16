Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman star in ‘The Roses’ trailer
Benedict Cumberbatch is married to Olivia Colman in the official trailer for The Roses.
Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for director Jay Roach‘s dark comedy film on Wednesday.
It follows the seemingly picture-perfect married life between Theo and Ivy, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, respectively. Beneath their perfect facade, however, tension lingers as Theo’s career takes a hit and Ivy’s own life ambitions begin to soar.
“For you, dear, I’d do anything,” Cumberbatch’s Theo says at the beginning of the trailer.
As it goes on, we see Ivy’s career as a famous chef and cookbook writer take off while Theo is fired from his own job.
“I suppose sometimes I do hate you,” Theo says. After Ivy looks at him incredulously, he immediately follows that with: “Sporadic hatred.”
The Roses is inspired by the Danny Devito-directed 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara penned the screenplay.
Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon also star.
The Roses blooms in movie theaters on Aug. 29.
Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard is speaking out on Karla Sofía Gascón‘s offensive posts amid the backlash that his lead actress has recently received.
In an interview with Deadline published Wednesday, Audiard condemned Gascón’s tweets, which contained Islamophobic, racist and other offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.
“It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía,” Audiard began. “The trust we shared, the exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set that was indeed based on trust.”
He continued, “And when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”
Audiard said he hasn’t spoken to Gascón since her comments resurfaced.
“I don’t want to,” he said. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”
“I’m thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she’s hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film,” he added. “I’m thinking of myself, I’m thinking of Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. I just don’t understand why she’s continuing to harm us.”
Audiard continued, “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”
Emilia Pérez earned 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture. Audiard is nominated for best director for the film, as well as best adapted screenplay. Gascón is nominated for best actress. She is also the first openly trans actor to earn an Oscar nomination.
HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially locked in some major roles.
John Lithgowpreviously confirmed that he had been cast as Dumbledore, which HBO affirmed Monday, along with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Those four will all serve as series regulars.
Guest/recurring roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Casting is still underway for the core roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
The new Harry Potter series was announced in 2023, with a press release stating at the time that the show would “feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.”
“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally,” the release continued.
The film series, which consisted of eight films and made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, was released between 2001 and 2011.
ABC News has confirmed that Gene Hackman, 95, the prolific and versatile two-time Oscar-winning actor whose career spanned more than five decades, was found dead Wednesday in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 63, who he married in 1991.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Denise Avila told ABC news that the couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in, concerned about their well-being. Officials will be putting out a statement later this morning with more details.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the couple was found along with their dog, and there was no indication of foul play.
Before retiring from acting in 2004, Hackman starred in 79 films and played a variety of roles, including arch-villain Lex Luthor in Superman: The Movie, a basketball coach with a spotty past in Hoosiers, the commanding officer of a nuclear warship in Crimson Tide and a take-no-prisoners FBI agent in Mississippi Burning.
In 1971, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of tough cop Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection, and two decades later, in 1992, he won a second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a sadistic sheriff in Unforgiven. Hackman also won three Golden Globes awards and two BAFTAs.
Hackman was born Jan. 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California, but grew up in up in Danville, Illinois. When Hackman was 13, his father abandoned the family, leaving his son, who was playing in the street, with a simple wave of his hand.
“I hadn’t realized how much one small gesture can mean,” the actor once said. “Maybe that’s why I became an actor.”
Before pursuing acting, Hackman lied about his age at 16 to enlist in the Marine Corps. He left the military at 19 and ended up in California, where he took classes at the Pasadena Playhouse with fellow student Dustin Hoffman. Together they moved to New York and got an apartment with another struggling actor, Robert Duvall.
Hackman’s big break came in 1967 with Bonnie and Clyde, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination. That was followed by I Never Sang for My Father, which earned him his second nomination, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure and The Conversation.
In the 1980s, he alternated between leading and supporting roles in films such as Reds, Hoosiers, No Way Out and Mississippi Burning. In the ’90s, after undergoing an angioplasty, he returned to the screen in Unforgiven, The Firm, Get Shorty and Crimson Tide.
After starring in The Royal Tenenbaums, Runaway Jury and his final film, 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport, Hackman turned full-time to writing novels, including a western, a police thriller and three historical fiction books.
Asked by GQ in 2011 how he’d like to be remembered, Hackman said, “As a decent actor. As someone who tried to portray what was given to them in an honest fashion.”