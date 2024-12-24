Christopher Nolan’s next film: ‘The Odyssey’, with a star-studded cast

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Christopher Nolan will be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.

The Oppenheimer director will use IMAX to tell the more than 2,000-year-old story of Homer’s Odyssey, Universal Pictures has announced.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The film is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Nolan’s most recent movie, Oppeneheimer, won him best picture and best director at the Academy Awards earlier in 2024.

The Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. It covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

HMD

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise. 

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world’s first “symbiotic smartphone,” HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it’s not an alien, it’s a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you’d be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you’d be right — but you needn’t worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they’re not available for purchase. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds wished his friend Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

Jackman’s friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to share a wide-spanning collection of photos and pen a note to Jackman.

“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman,” Reynolds wrote. “A lot of years. A lot of adventures.”

Reynolds overlaid the slideshow of photos with “A Million Dreams,” a song Jackman sang along with Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams in his hit musical movie The Greatest Showman.

Reynolds also posted a tribute to Jackman on his Instagram Story, sharing a smiling photo of his friend. He quoted Indiana Jones in the post, writing “‘It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage,'” along with another birthday greeting: “Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman.”

The post included pictures of Jackman and Reynolds smiling together and photos of the pair in their Deadpool & Wolverine outfits in the film.

Jackman posted his own message on Instagram on Sunday, thanking friends and followers for the birthday wishes. “Thank you all for the incredible birthday love! I am grateful. #thisis56,” Jackman wrote.

The pair teamed up last week to announce Jackman’s new show, From New York, With Love, where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall.

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

It’s not even Halloween, but Lifetime is already gearing up for the holidays with the release of its 12-movie “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup. 

Included are stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tia Mowry, Vivica A. Fox and Teri Hatcher, all in festive films, all debuting at 8 p.m. ET throughout the weekends of November and December.

Kicking things off on Nov. 16 will be Christmas at Plumhill Manor starring Maria Menounos. On Nov. 17 Lifetime debuts Holidays in Happy Hollow.

Other offerings include We Three Kings, starring singer BeBe Winans, on Nov. 30; Vivica stars with Jackée Harry in Make or Bake Christmas on Dec. 1. 

Tia Mowry stars in A Very Merry Beauty Salon on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 14 you can see Hewitt in The Holiday Junkie, which she directed, co-wrote and produced. She also wrote and performed a song for the movie.

Check out the full list here, as well as Lifetime’s tease on YouTube.

Lifetime’s website also has 100 holiday films for your streaming pleasure.

