Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan smile in new look from ‘Peaky Blinders’ set
Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are all smiles in a new photo from the Peaky Blinders film set.
The pair, co-starring in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, grinned together while dressed in the show’s traditional flat caps and long coats in a new photo released by Netflix on Thursday.
In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. In August, it was announced that Keoghan joined the cast of the highly anticipated movie.
Netflix also announced that production has wrapped for the movie, which is described by the streamer as an “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.”
Along with Murphy and Keoghan, the cast includes Dune alum Rebecca Ferguson, Reservoir Dogs actor Tim Roth and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham.
Murphy portrayed the gangster for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. He stars in the new film for Netflix, which was written by show creator Steven Knight and was directed by series veteran Tom Harper.
Peaky Blinders was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934 and centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.
One of the most groundbreaking television comedies in history is finally coming to Blu-ray. Paramount Home Entertainment announced on Friday that I Love Lucy: The Complete Series will be available for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
That happens to be Election Day, and by the look of things, chances are you might need the laughs.
The set comes packed with supplemental goodies, including a colorized and never-before-released episode called “Lucy and the Loving Cup”; the remastered I Love Lucy pilot; and remastered versions of The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, which ran from 1957 to 1960, including original commercials that ran for it back in the day.
Also included will be remastered versions of the original opening and closing credits; three long-lost “flashback” scenes; and a portion of the 1959 CBS fall preview special, Eye on CBS, featuring Lucille Ball and the show’s producer Vivian Vance, which hasn’t been seen since it aired.
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.
The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song “Disco” by Surf Curse.
“Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together,” Bacon said in the caption of the post.
Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.
In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé.
Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the Stars‘ Julianne Hough.
Lucasfilm is reportedly teaming up with X-Men writer/producer Simon Kinberg on a new Star Wars trilogy. Deadline hears the films will be comprised of episodes 10 through 12 of The Skywalker Saga that began with George Lucas‘ eponymous 1977 film. However, insiders have disputed that, saying Kinberg will begin a new saga, alongside other Star Wars projects in the works from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi and Donald Glover. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …
CBS has given full season orders to the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins and the comedy Poppa’s House, the network announced on Thursday. NCIS: Origins centers on the younger version of Mark Harmon‘s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. Poppa’s House stars Damon Wayans as as “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ who has his point of view challenged … when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.” Poppa’s House airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. ET …
Bravo has dropped a new trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which finds Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke all returning, with new housewife Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton also returns in her friend role, with Jennifer Tilly joining as a new friend. Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick and interior designer Martyn Bullard will all appear throughout the season. Season 14 of RHOBH premieres Nov. 19 … (Trailer contains censored profanity.)
The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Lola Tung, Grotesquerie’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez, The Walking Dead‘s Austin Nichols and model/musician Gabbriette have been tapped to complete the cast of Sony Pictures’ I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, according to Deadline. They join Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original film, alongside Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King. The film hits theaters in July 2025. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident …