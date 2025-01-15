‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets tense, action-packed official trailer

Marvel Television

The official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is here at long last.

The clip centers around Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the former mob boss, having an increasingly tense conversation at a diner intercut with bloody, bone-breaking action.

“I will admit, it’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Fisk says after Murdock thanks him for meeting him. “A lot of time has passed. By the look of it, you’ve come up in the world.”

Murdock returns the favor, saying, “I could say the same about you.”

Fisk defends his new title of mayor, claiming he’s the one who “serves his city,” but he’s quick to notice Murdock’s not buying it.

“I can see you’re not entirely convinced,” Fisk says. Murdock replies, “Can you blame me? I can’t shake the feeling that you’re gaming the system.”

Later in the trailer, Fisk suggests that “sometimes peace needs to be broken and chaos must reign.”

“I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution,” Murdock says as the trailer comes to a close — but not before he meets up with Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle/The Punisher.

According to the series’ official synopsis, Murdock continues to “fight for justice” while Fisk “pursues his own political endeavors in New York,” adding, “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini and Ayelet Zurer.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Tangled’ live-action adaptation in the works at Disney
Disney

Tangled is getting the live-action treatment.

Disney is working on an adaptation of the 2010 animated film centered on Rapunzel, Good Morning America has confirmed.

This time around, The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is directing with a script from Thor: Love and Thunder screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Casting for the film has yet to be announced.

Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider (aka Eugene Fitzherbert) and Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel.

The film, which earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included “When Will My Life Begin?”, “Mother Knows Best” and “I’ve Got a Dream.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Conan O’Brien to host the 2025 Oscars
Team Coco

Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday, marking his first time hosting the star-studded awards show.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” the Emmy-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian said in a press release.

O’Brien is best known for hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009, stepping in after David Letterman‘s departure, and Conan from 2010 to 2021. Prior to that, he was a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Since 2018, he’s hosted the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Most recently, he’s also starred in the travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PT on ABC, and will be broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’
Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.