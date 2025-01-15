‘Daredevil: Born Again’ gets tense, action-packed official trailer

Marvel Television

The official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is here at long last.

The clip centers around Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the former mob boss, having an increasingly tense conversation at a diner intercut with bloody, bone-breaking action.

“I will admit, it’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” Fisk says after Murdock thanks him for meeting him. “A lot of time has passed. By the look of it, you’ve come up in the world.”

Murdock returns the favor, saying, “I could say the same about you.”

Fisk defends his new title of mayor, claiming he’s the one who “serves his city,” but he’s quick to notice Murdock’s not buying it.

“I can see you’re not entirely convinced,” Fisk says. Murdock replies, “Can you blame me? I can’t shake the feeling that you’re gaming the system.”

Later in the trailer, Fisk suggests that “sometimes peace needs to be broken and chaos must reign.”

“I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution,” Murdock says as the trailer comes to a close — but not before he meets up with Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle/The Punisher.

According to the series’ official synopsis, Murdock continues to “fight for justice” while Fisk “pursues his own political endeavors in New York,” adding, “When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini and Ayelet Zurer.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

