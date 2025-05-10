Demi Moore, Colman Domingo lead ‘Strange Arrivals,’ based on alien abduction case

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Demi Moore and Colman Domingo are teaming up for a new film.

The duo will star in the upcoming Roger Ross Williams-directed film Strange Arrivals, production company See-Saw Films announced Friday.

According to Deadline, the film is inspired by the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who claimed they were abducted by extraterrestrials in 1961, on their way back from a trip to Niagara Falls.

Williams took to Instagram on Friday to share the news about Strange Arrivals, writing in the caption that he was “so thrilled to be working with @see_saw_films on my second feature film, led by the incredible @kingofbingo and the phenomenal @demimoore.”

“I couldn’t have asked for two more extraordinary actors,” he continued.

Williams praised Jane Anderson, the screenwriter for the project, and called her script “masterful,” saying he “fell in love” with it the first time he read it.

“She has brilliantly woven together history, science fiction, and a tragic love story,” he added. “I couldn’t be in better hands than with producers Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Samantha Lang, and Anne Carey.”

Williams also revealed that the film is based off “a wonderful podcast” of the same name by Toby Ball.

Moore and Domingo were both nominated for Academy Awards earlier this year.

Moore was nominated for best actress for her performance in The Substance, while Domingo was nominated for best actor for his role in Sing Sing.

Domingo was also nominated in 2024 for the same category, for his role in Rustin.

Good Morning America has reached out to Domingo and Moore for comment on the upcoming film.

Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new 'Clueless' TV series
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is “totally buggin,'” because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

“Totally buggin’… in the best way (Swipe to see why),” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

Oscars 2025: 'Anora,' 'Conclave' win screenplay Oscars
Sean Baker accepts the best original screenplay award for “Anora” — Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anora, a film about a sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, picked up the Oscar for best original screenplay for screenwriter Sean Baker Sunday night, marking his first-ever Oscar win.

“I want to thank the sex worker community. They have shared their stories. They have shared their life experiences with me over the years,” he said in accepting the award. “My deepest respect. I share this with you.”

Meanwhile, Conclave screenwriter Peter Straughan nabbed the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, marking his first Oscar win from two nominations. He was previously nominated for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in 2011.

Report: Netflix eyeing Jack Lowden for Mr. Darcy in 'Pride and Prejudice' series
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

Netflix may just have found its Mr. Darcy.

Jack Lowden is in talks to play the romantic hero in the streamer’s TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, according to Variety.

Fitzwilliam Darcy is the iconic literary character made famous for his relationship with protagonist Elizabeth Bennet in Jane Austen‘s classic 1813 novel.

Netflix did not comment on the casting news. The streamer announced the project in October 2024. This new adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton.

No official casting has been announced so far, though there were unconfirmed rumors in the British press that Daisy Edgar-Jones is being eyed to play Elizabeth Bennet.

If Lowden were to take on the role, he’d join a roster of iconic portrayals of the character, including Colin Firth‘s performance in the 1995 BBC miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen‘s portrayal in the 2005 film by Joe Wright.

Peter Cushing and Laurence Olivier have also famously played the romance icon on screen.   

