‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ ﻿gets release date as production begins

The latest Godzilla x Kong movie now has a title and release date.

Legendary announced the upcoming sequel in its Monsterverse franchise will be called Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The announcement was made in a video Warner Bros. shared to YouTube.

The upcoming film is currently in production and will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

In the video teaser, the studio has provided an actual phone number that fans can call “to report a titan sighting.” The number is (240) MONARCH, or, 1-240-666-2724. The video’s description says that if you text the number, you will agree to receive recurring automated messages from the Monsterverse.

The video also features an emergency alert blaring on a computer monitor, with the description of the warning set to severe.

Godzilla and Kong are said to share the screen with new human characters in this new film, who are to be played by Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill, while Dan Stevens will reprise his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Grant Sputore will reportedly direct the film from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham.

Related Posts

In brief: Quinta Brunson stars in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more
In brief: Quinta Brunson stars in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo and more

Quinta Brunson has set up shop in Studio 8H. The promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live episode has arrived, and it features Brunson pitching new sketch ideas based on the current Trump administration tariffs. One of her ideas involves cast member Heidi Gardner wearing a dress made out of toilet paper. Her catchphrase: “If there’s pee, it should be on me.” Benson Boone will be the musical guest on the episode, which airs May 3 …

Road House 2 has found its director. Guy Ritchie will direct the sequel film, Deadline reports. Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the movie, as he did in its predecessor, which was a reboot of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. The film will mark the third collaboration between Ritchie and Gyllenhaal …

The upcoming DC Studios film Sgt. Rock has been put on the back burner. Variety reports that the film, which was supposed to star Colin Farrell and be directed by Luca Guadagnino, is no longer in development at the studio due to complications in scheduling the exterior locations in the U.K. While the studio hopes to start the project back up in 2026, Guadagnino’s continued involvement with it seems to be up in the air …

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Carême: Follow the thrilling series about the first celebrity chef.

Netflix
The Four Seasons: Tina Fey and Steve Carell star in the comedy series about longtime friends.

Unseen: Zenzi is forced to trust those who betrayed her in season 2 of the drama series.

Prime Video
Another Simple Favor: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in the sequel set in Capri, Italy.

Movie theaters
Thunderbolts*: A group of antiheroes team up in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Surfer: Nicolas Cage stars in the psychological thriller about a man revisiting his childhood beach town.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon hunts demons in the horror-action limited series.

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Watch people search for true love connections in season 3.

Devil May Cry: The animated series is based on the popular video game franchise.

Pulse: A young ER doctor is promoted to chief resident in the new series.

Hulu
Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams stars in the true story about a woman who explores her own desires after she’s diagnosed with cancer.

Movie theaters
A Minecraft Movie: Jack Black stars in the live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

