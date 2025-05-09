Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller to join Adam Driver in ‘Paper Tiger’

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

It’s a Marriage Story reunion.

Deadline reports Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined Adam Driver in the cast for the upcoming film Paper Tiger, which will be written and directed by James Gray.

Johansson and Teller will be taking over the roles once held by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who both dropped out of the film due to other commitments.

Driver and Johansson previously starred in Noah Baumbach‘s 2019 film Marriage Story. They were both nominated for Academy Awards for playing the roles of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the Netflix movie.

According to Deadline, Paper Tiger is described as a tense, gritty story about two brothers who set out to pursue the American Dream. They become caught up in a scheme that brings them into the dangerous world of corruption and violence, eventually straining their once strong bond.

Production on the new film is set to begin in New Jersey in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more
In brief: Darren Aronofsky in talks to direct ‘Cujo’ remake for Netflix and more

The Buccaneers season 2 now has a release date. The second season of the Apple TV+ series will premiere on the streamer on June 18. First-look photos of the new season dropped on Tuesday, showing off new cast member Leighton Meester. Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Mia Threapleton, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse and Christina Hendricks star in the period drama, based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished novel of the same name …

The trailer for Jacob Elordi‘s latest TV series, The Narrow to the Deep North, has arrived. The show is based on Richard Flanagan‘s Booker Prize winner and comes to Prime Video on April 18. The show follows the story of Dorrigo Evans — showing his passionate affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp, and the years he spent as a surgeon and reluctant war hero …

Darren Aronofsky is in talks to direct the Cujo remake for Netflix, Variety reports. The film, which will be an adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel about a bloodthirsty pet dog, would mark the acclaimed director’s first time helming a film for a streaming service …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, ‘Pets’
Disney/Natasha Campos

Bryce Dallas Howard directs the new documentary Pets, all about our furry little friends.

The film, which is streaming now on Disney+, explores the relationship between animals and the people who own them all over the world. All types of animals are highlighted in the documentary: from dogs and cats to pigs and birds of prey. Howard told ABC Audio every story highlighted in the film spoke to her in different ways.

“I think that the healing benefits of having a pet in your life is significant,” Howard said. “As you’re getting older and things are slowing down and things can start to feel [like] there’s some loneliness, the relationship with a pet is especially powerful in one’s last chapter of their life.”

If she had to pick a part of the film that really resonated, it would have to be the section that highlighted Dog Duca, an animal shelter in Japan that was founded by Shinobu Takahashi.

The shelter is named after Takahashi’s late pet dog, Duca. It is known for its Senior Dog Supporter program, which connects senior citizens with older dogs who need loving homes.

“Dog Duca and the stories in Japan and whatnot, that really touched me deeply,” Howard said. “I just felt that the way that they spoke to that relationship and that journey and the gratitude that we feel for pets was just very profound.”

As for what inspires her filmmaking, Howard says she likes making movies about relatable topics.

“I like connecting with people about things that we can bond over, that we have in common,” Howard said. “I just am always attracted to that. I’m attracted to it as an actor. I like to make movies that a lot of people are wanting to see.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films confirmed; movies coming in April 2028
L-R: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn; Photo by: John Russo

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony has finally confirmed the four actors who’ll play The Beatles in Sam Mendes’ four separate films about the legendary group.

As the rumors had previously suggested, Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

While each Beatle will be getting their own film, it doesn’t sound like moviegoers will have to wait too long to see each one. The studio revealed all four pictures will be released in April 2028, with the project titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Mendes’ Beatles project was first announced back in February 2024. “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes, best known for such films as American Beauty and Skyfall, said at the time.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn’t the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film Backbeat chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy, which focused on the singer’s teenage years.

The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy Yesterday, about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he’s the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.