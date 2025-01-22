‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ among 2025 Razzie Award nominees

Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Razzie Awards have arrived.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, recognize the worst films and performances of each year. Among this year’s nominees, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan have tied for the most nominations at six apiece.

Up for the worst picture prize and its $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture statuette are Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan.

“In this new and uncharted world where bad is good, dumb is smart and criticism is soundly forbidden, the Razzies stand (or sit) ready to rumble. Just don’t ask us to kneel!” the Razzies wrote in its nominations announcement.

As for the acting categories, the Razzies nominated “Oscar® winners Joaquin [Phoenix], Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and one of Trump’s newly appointed ‘ambassadors to Hollywood,’ Jon Voight (who has a near-record four 2024 titles listed behind his name as Worst Supporting Actor),” according to its website.

In the actor category, Jack Black is nominated for Dear Santa, Zachary Levi is nominated for Harold and the Purple Crayon, Phoenix is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Dennis Quaid is nominated for Reagan and Jerry Seinfeld is nominated for Unfrosted.

Over in the actress category, Blanchett is nominated for Borderlands, Lady Gaga is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Bryce Dallas Howard is nominated for Argylle, Dakota Johnson is nominated for Madame Web and Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Atlas.

The 45th Razzie Award winners will be revealed by a video press release on March 1, the eve of the Oscars ceremony.

Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: 'If he does a film with women'
Maria Moratti/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.

 

Denzel Washington gets baptized, becomes a minister ahead of 70th birthday
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington‘s next phase of life includes sharing the word of God as a minister. Days before his 70th birthday, the actor rededicated his life to God on Saturday, getting baptized at Harlem’s Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ. He also received a minister license that will allow him to be ordained and lead spiritual services in the future.

“In one week I turn 70,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher BryantPage Six reports. “It took a while but I’m here.”

He added, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.” 

Denzel’s wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke to the congregation, expressing how proud she was of his spiritual journey.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” she said. “So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel has long been open about his faith and Christianity, recently sharing a story about seeing the face of God while on a yacht listening to a song called “The Face of God.”

“I was put on this earth to share, and to be an example, of the power, and wisdom, and grace, and mercy of God in my life,” he previously shared to BBC’s 1Xtra Breakfast host Nadia Jae, later adding, “So my life is not the movies I make. That’s what I’ve been put here to do, or that’s proof of the source of what I’ve been given to do on this earth, and it’s not acting.”

