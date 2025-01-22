‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ among 2025 Razzie Award nominees

Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Razzie Awards have arrived.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, recognize the worst films and performances of each year. Among this year’s nominees, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan have tied for the most nominations at six apiece.

Up for the worst picture prize and its $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture statuette are Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan.

“In this new and uncharted world where bad is good, dumb is smart and criticism is soundly forbidden, the Razzies stand (or sit) ready to rumble. Just don’t ask us to kneel!” the Razzies wrote in its nominations announcement.

As for the acting categories, the Razzies nominated “Oscar® winners Joaquin [Phoenix], Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and one of Trump’s newly appointed ‘ambassadors to Hollywood,’ Jon Voight (who has a near-record four 2024 titles listed behind his name as Worst Supporting Actor),” according to its website.

In the actor category, Jack Black is nominated for Dear Santa, Zachary Levi is nominated for Harold and the Purple Crayon, Phoenix is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Dennis Quaid is nominated for Reagan and Jerry Seinfeld is nominated for Unfrosted.

Over in the actress category, Blanchett is nominated for Borderlands, Lady Gaga is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Bryce Dallas Howard is nominated for Argylle, Dakota Johnson is nominated for Madame Web and Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Atlas.

The 45th Razzie Award winners will be revealed by a video press release on March 1, the eve of the Oscars ceremony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.