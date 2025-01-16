Kyle MacLachlan shares heartfelt tribute to David Lynch: ‘My world is that much fuller because I knew him’

Kyle MacLachlan shares heartfelt tribute to David Lynch: ‘My world is that much fuller because I knew him’
Amy T. Zielinski/Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan is paying tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend David Lynch, who died at age 78, his family announced on Facebook Thursday.

In a photo carousel shared to Instagram, MacLachlan posted pictures of himself with the acclaimed director alongside a lengthy caption.

“Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision,” MacLachlan began his tribute.

“What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to,” MacLachlan wrote. “Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met.”

The actor then detailed how in tune Lynch was with the universe, and that he was not interested in finding answers and instead focused on asking questions, because they “are the drive that make us who we are.”

“While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own,” MacLachlan wrote. “I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other.”

MacLachlan ended his tribute by saying he will miss Lynch more than the limits of language can tell and that his heart can bear.

“My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone,” MacLachlan wrote. “David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win
Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Demi Moore‘s daughters couldn’t have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting during the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night.

In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters’ Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement when they heard Moore’s name announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a bunch of crying emojis. When she reshared the video clip on her Instagram Story, she added, “I was weeping.”

“GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment.

“I love her so f****** much, I have no words,” Tallulah Willis added.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film The Substance.

After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was “so humbled and so grateful” by the honor, especially after she was labeled a “popcorn actress” in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn’t deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.

Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie Choices.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
CBS via Getty Images

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2024.

Its film selections for this year, which were announced on Tuesday, go back almost 130 years and span from the silent film era to a 2010 drama about the creation of Facebook.

Among the titles selected are Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Own Private Idaho, Spy Kids, No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. These 25 new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 900. They’ll either join the moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress or be preserved in coordination with copyright holders or different film archives.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 6,700 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2024 National Film Registry:
Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
Pride of the Yankees (1942)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
The Miracle Worker (1962)
The Chelsea Girls (1966)
Ganja and Hess (1973)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Will (1981)
Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
Powwow Highway (1989)
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
American Me (1992)
Mi Familia (1995)
Compensation (1999)
Spy Kids (2001)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
The Social Network (2010)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Directors talk ‘Moana 2’: ‘It was about how can we tell the best story for Moana’
Directors talk ‘Moana 2’: ‘It was about how can we tell the best story for Moana’
Courtesy of Disney

Fans of the 2016 Disney animated film Moana can revisit their favorite characters with the new sequel, Moana 2, which is in theaters Wednesday. The film picks up three years after the original film, with Moana, voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, setting out on a new journey with the demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Taking on the challenge of following up such a successful film are directors Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr. and Dana Ledoux Miller, who discussed their approach to the sequel with ABC Audio.

Derrick says one of the most important things in making this movie was “finding that universal connection that people have with Moana,” explaining, “I think when we came back to tell her story, it was just coming back with an old friend.” 

“I think Moana’s superpower is her empathy, and I think that’s an incredible characteristic, and it leads and guides all of her decisions,” Hand adds. “So we used that when we were making the sequel.” 

Hand also says it was important to maintain the relationships from the first movie: “Moana and Maui together is like magic. To see both Auliʻi and Dwayne come back into the booth and recreate that, that’s something … we definitely needed to have again.”

And Ledoux Miller says they didn’t really concern themselves with picking up specific elements from the original film.  

“It was really about how can we tell the best story for Moana,” she says. “It was really about pushing Moana to become a better leader and to help her grow up.” 

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t parts of the film that should feel familiar to fans of the original. 

“We’re fans of the first film,” she says, “so having Easter eggs and callbacks just kind of came naturally to us.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.