Kyle MacLachlan shares heartfelt tribute to David Lynch: ‘My world is that much fuller because I knew him’

Kyle MacLachlan is paying tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend David Lynch, who died at age 78, his family announced on Facebook Thursday.

In a photo carousel shared to Instagram, MacLachlan posted pictures of himself with the acclaimed director alongside a lengthy caption.

“Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision,” MacLachlan began his tribute.

“What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to,” MacLachlan wrote. “Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met.”

The actor then detailed how in tune Lynch was with the universe, and that he was not interested in finding answers and instead focused on asking questions, because they “are the drive that make us who we are.”

“While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own,” MacLachlan wrote. “I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other.”

MacLachlan ended his tribute by saying he will miss Lynch more than the limits of language can tell and that his heart can bear.

“My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone,” MacLachlan wrote. “David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale. Thank you for everything.”

