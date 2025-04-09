National Park Service restores Harriet Tubman feature on webpage after criticism over removal

National Park Service restores Harriet Tubman feature on webpage after criticism over removal


(WASHINGTON) — A National Park Service webpage about the Underground Railroad has been restored to its original state months after it was changed to remove abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman from the top of the page.

The “What is the Underground Railroad?” page featured a photo of and quote from Tubman as leading elements on the page, followed by text explaining the significance of the Underground Railroad in transporting enslaved people to freedom and out of the South. The page was altered to remove Tubman in early February, per data from the Wayback Machine, replacing the image with a collage of Postal Service Underground Railroad commemorative stamps highlighting “Black/White Cooperation.”

The change also altered the text to market the Underground Railroad as a bridge for “the divides of race, religion, sectional differences, and nationality” rather than “resistance to enslavement through escape and flight.”

Mentions of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 were also deleted before the restoration, along with historical cards of enslaved peoples fighting to reach freedom and a mural of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first Black regiment made up of those raised in the North. All of these elements have since been added back in their original states.

“Changes to the Underground Railroad page on the National Park Service’s website were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership. The webpage was immediately restored to its original content,” the NPS said in a Tuesday statement to ABC News.

The NPS is a bureau of the Department of the Interior, and two anonymous NPS employees told the Washington Post that Interior Department political appointees directed senior career officials to identify webpages to change, which were then sent to management for consideration amid the Trump administration’s push against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. However, the employees told the Washington Post that they didn’t know whether the recommendations were the direct reason for any webpage removals.

“The removal of Harriet Tubman’s image and quote from the National Park Service’s ‘Underground Railroad’ webpage is concerning,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump posted on X while Tubman was still scrubbed from the page. “Tubman’s legacy and the resistance of enslaved people must never be diminished. We must stand in the truth of our history!”

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., argued the removal was “an attack on truth, an attempt to erase history that would help us improve society today, a refusal to be uncomfortable and engaged in changing harmful policies and practices.”

The Washington Post investigation published on Friday pointed out these changes and others from the NPS. Its analysis of thousands of NPS webpages found several changes in language to rebrand racially charged moments in American history or remove references to slavery entirely.

A page on Benjamin Franklin’s views on slavery was taken down, and some mentions of prominent figures such as Thomas Stone owning enslaved people were omitted.

This comes amid a larger effort from the Trump administration to purge DEI from government webpages.

Last month, the Department of Defense said it “mistakenly removed” Jackie Robinson’s Army service as well as other content, including a page that honored the 60th anniversary of U.S. troops, in its effort to remove DEI from its sites.

Actress Viola Davis, who is set to play Tubman in an untitled HBO biopic, took to Instagram on Monday to share comment on the situation, saying the edits were “downplaying Harriet Tubman and slavery.”

“Really?!! Harriet Tubman?!!” she wrote in the caption. “Elevating this icon of American History is being diminished?!!! Erased?! Man…..Lord….give us STRENGTH!!!!”

21-year-old allegedly plotted mass casualty attack on police
The booking photo for Seth “Andrea” Gregori, Feb. 24, 2025. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

(HOUSTON, TEXAS) — Authorities in Texas said on Monday that they have thwarted a “mass casualty attack” after arresting a suspect who allegedly made terroristic threats against police officers.

Seth “Andrea” Gregori was arrested on a terroristic threats warrant Monday morning, the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Gregori making terroristic threats against Corpus Christi Police Department Officers,” the police department said in a statement. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the threats and secured an arrest warrant for Gregori.”

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly planned an attack on police “similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush,” the FBI’s Houston office said.

In the 2016 incident referenced by the FBI, five Dallas police officers were killed and seven injured in an ambush-style shooting.

The shooter, Micah Xavier Johnson, told a hostage negotiator that he wanted to kill white people, especially police officers, and expressed anger for Black Lives Matter, police said. The ex-U.S. Army reservist was killed by police when they detonated a bomb delivered by a robot.

Police did not release any additional details on the case involving Gregori.

No charges have been filed yet in the case, the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office told ABC Corpus Christi affiliate KIII.

It is unclear if Gregori has an attorney at this time.

Man and his dog found stabbed to death in basement after reporting 2nd break in of the day
Kerem Yucel via Getty Images

(KENOSHA, WI) — A 52-year-old man and his dog have been stabbed to death in their own basement after an alleged intruder broke into their home, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at 11:42 a.m. when the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin responded to the 8500 block of 18th Avenue after the homeowner “called to report that someone possibly entered his home and that his back door was broken,” according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday evening.

Police checked the home but nobody was found inside, authorities said. A complaint was taken and evidence was collected before they left the scene.

However, less than three hours later, police found themselves back at the same home regarding another burglary complaint.

“Around 2:32 PM, the Kenosha Police Department responded back to the same home for another burglary complaint. The caller reportedly observed blood outside the back door and the door forced open,” police said. “After arriving on scene, officers discovered a deceased male in the basement, with an apparent knife wound. They also located a dog with a similar wound, that passed away shortly after officers arrived.”

The Kenosha Police Department immediately deployed SWAT team members to clear the house and ensure nobody was hiding inside.

“As soon as the officers discovered that the home was a crime scene several detectives and officers were sent to start a homicide investigation. [A 41-year-old male] of Kenosha was quickly identified as a person of interest,” police said.

It is unclear if the two men had any prior connection to each other.

Following a brief investigation and search, the suspect was arrested approximately four hours later after he was spotted walking in alley near 50th Street and 22nd Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 52-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for his family, authorities said following Tercek’s arrest.

“At the time of this release, the Kenosha Police Department is confident that there are no other persons of interest. The scene will continue to have a police presence for an undetermined amount of time,” the Kenosha Police Department said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Parts of Northeast and Southwest bracing for elevated fire danger
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions are expected to produce elevated fire danger in parts of the Southwest and Northeast on Tuesday following wildfires that erupted on New York’s Long Island over the weekend and in the Carolinas last week.

Red flag alerts were already in effect Tuesday morning for West Texas and southern New Mexico, where wind gusts are forecast to reach 40 mph and relative humidity is expected to plummet to as low as 5%. Combined with critically dry conditions on the ground, forecasters are warning of the potential of fast-moving wildfires.

“Any fires that develop may rapidly increase in size and intensity, move quickly, and be very difficult to control,” the National Weather Service office for Austin and San Antonio said in a forecast on Tuesday.

In the Northeast, elevated fire danger is forecast Tuesday for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and parts of southern New York. Winds gusts of up to 30 mph in the high-risk areas of the Northeast and the relative humidity is expected to fall to 30%.

Mild to above average temperatures are forecast to continue through this week across the eastern half of the country.

Daily record high temperatures are possible in Houston on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to get up to the mid-80s in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Memphis, Tennessee, is expected to reach the lower 80s on Friday.

The new fire danger warnings came even as firefighters continue to mop up from a series of brush fires that erupted on Saturday in New York’s Long Island.

The fires in Suffolk County, Long Island, ignited on Saturday amid northwest wind gusts of up to 45 mph and extremely dry vegetation.

At least four different fires broke out in Suffolk County, officials said. The fires quickly spread embers from Manorville to Eastport and into the publicly protected Pine Barrens region of West Hampton, officials said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and instituted a burn ban for Long Island, New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley.

The Long Island fires burned about 600 acres before officials reported Monday that the blazes were 100% contained. Two commercial structures were damaged in the fires. State and Army National Guard helicopters made water drops on the Long Island fires, which helped prevent the flames from reaching homes, officials said.

About 600 firefighters from more than 80 volunteer Suffolk County fire departments battled the blazes, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said Monday that the “operating theory” is that a fire was started at about 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday when a resident used cardboard to start a fire to make s’mores, a confection that includes toasted marshmallows and chocolate sandwiched between graham crackers.

The Long Island fires followed a rash of wildfires that ignited last week in South Carolina and North Carolina. Officials said 175 wildfires broke out near the border of both states, fueled by high winds and moderate drought conditions.

The fires in the Carolinas rapidly spread through the Carolina Forest in Horry County, South Carolina, burning over 2,000 acres and threatening the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon, and reaching the edge of Myrtle Beach before being extinguished, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

