Trump signs executive order to expand ‘clean’ coal, but there’s no such thing

Trump signs executive order to expand ‘clean’ coal, but there’s no such thing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to expand the mining and use of coal in the U.S., calling it “beautiful, clean coal.”

During a ceremony at the White House, surrounded by hard-hat-clad coal miners, Trump signed the “Unleashing American Energy” executive order that follows the president’s recent promises to oversee a boost of coal production in the U.S.

The action directs the Interior Department to facilitate coal leases for millions of acres of public lands. Trump’s order also directs the Energy Department and other agencies to research if coal can be used to supply electricity for artificial intelligence data centers.

The comments Tuesday follow plans announced last month for a sweeping rollback of longstanding regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency — which the Trump administration has called the “biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history.”

Several of the 31 actions announced by the agency in March targeted prior regulations meant to restrict emissions and pollution related to the use of coal. Chief among these was the announcement to “reconsider” President Joe Biden’s “Clean Power Plan 2.0,” which was a group of regulations targeting coal and natural gas power plants announced last year.

The “Clean Power Plan 2.0” tightened the emissions standards for coal-fired power plants for toxic metals like mercury and forced plants to control and clean coal ash released during their operations. But during his campaign, Trump spoke favorably about using more coal to power America’s energy needs.

Coal is an abundant, energy-dense resource with a higher concentration in the U.S. than any other country in the world, but it is also a fossil fuel and creates carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) when burned, which contributes to global warming and human-amplified climate change. Coal emissions can also lead to health issues, including respiratory illness, lung disease, acid rain, smog, and neurological and developmental damage.

While coal-fired electricity has become “cleaner than ever,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the fossil fuel is still responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and environment-polluting coal ash. So “clean coal” is a bit of a misnomer, sometimes referring to types of technology used to physically clean coal before it is burned or capture carbon related to its burning, according to Michelle Solomon, senior policy analyst at Energy Innovation.

“Burning coal could never be technically considered clean regardless of the treatment applied to it before combustion – it will always emit the largest concentration of greenhouse gases of any fossil fuel, and soil and water pollution from coal and coal ash (what’s left after it’s burned) will never go away,” Solomon said. “Even the best technologies that reduce air pollutants like sulfur and nitrogen oxides still allow many of these to get through.”

These technologies are also not widely used in the U.S. According to a December 2023 report from the Congressional Budget Office, 15 carbon capture and storage facilities are operating in the United States. And none of them are being used at coal-burning power plants. The CBO also found that the 15 facilities can capture “0.4% of percent of the United States’ total annual emissions of CO2.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the most significant factor in recent reductions of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. has been the decline in coal usage. In 2022, coal-fired electricity generation was largely replaced by other sources, primarily natural gas and renewables. As the production of cleaner alternatives continues to grow, the reliance on coal to meet the country’s energy needs continues to diminish.

ABC News’ Climate Unit contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Education Secretary Linda McMahon announces plans for department’s ‘final’ mission
Education Secretary Linda McMahon announces plans for department’s ‘final’ mission
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Education Secretary Linda McMahon has released what she calls the “final mission” for the Department of Education, as the Trump administration appears to be laying the groundwork for the agency’s dismantling.

The newly confirmed secretary’s plans for the coming months will result in what she calls a “historic overhaul” of the education department that “will profoundly impact staff, budgets, and agency operations here at the Department.”

In a brief list of goals guiding the department’s path forward that was posted to the Education Department’s website on Monday, McMahon, the former head of the Small Business Administration and Trump donor, stated, “Parents are the primary decision makers in their children’s education.”

She adds, “Taxpayer-funded education should refocus on meaningful learning in math, reading, science, and history—not divisive DEI programs and gender ideology.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, according to DEI experts, are intended to address and correct discriminatory policies or practices that may be found within an organization.

“Postsecondary education should be a path to a well-paying career aligned with workforce need,” McMahon adds in the list of goals.

Parental rights and “divisive” topics have been hot button issues on the state-level for years, quickly making their way to the national stage – with heated debate taking place in recent years over school voucher programs, content restrictions, book bans, and more.

McMahon’s plans follow President Donald Trump’s campaign proposals for education reform. One of these proposals — an expansion of school voucher programs — has been a key education talking point for the Trump administration, touted as an opportunity for parents to have more of a say in where their child goes to school.

School voucher programs allow families to use public school funds to pay for private school tuition, homeschooling, and similar education opportunities.

McMahon also echoed the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict the discussion of certain topics – like race, sex, gender and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) – in the K-12 classrooms as well as in higher education.

Trump signed an executive order in January that aims to find ways to cut federal funding to schools that teach certain topics related to race, sex, gender or politics.

Restricting DEI topics in schools has also been a cause championed by “parental rights” advocates who have been behind a wave of book banning attempts as well as pressures on certain curriculum requirements at the local and state level.

The department memo comes as sources tell ABC News the president is expected to sign an executive order as soon as this week calling for McMahon to diminish the education department and work with Congress to pass legislation that would eliminate it.

The Department of Education, which administers and coordinates federal education assistance including Title I and Pell grants, was established under President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and officially began operations in 1980. The department has long stated that education curriculum, as well as graduation and enrollment requirements, have been decided by states and local communities.

Trump’s “Agenda47” campaign proposed eliminating the department. “We are going to close the Department of Education in Washington, D.C. and send it back to the States, where it belongs, and let the States run our educational system as it should be run,” the proposal said.

The agency can only be dismantled by an act of Congress, but how the department is funded and its policy goals are much more within Trump’s immediate scope of executive powers.

In the memo, McMahon stated that under her oversight, “the Department of Education’s role in this new era of accountability is to restore the rightful role of state oversight in education and to end the overreach from Washington.”

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Education for further comment.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II has contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection next year
Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection next year
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Longtime Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection next year.

McConnell, who turned 83 today, was largely expected to end his Senate tenure at the conclusion of his term in January 2027 but made it official in a floor speech in which he reflected on his decades-long political career.

“Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between I have humbled by the trust they place in me to do their business, right here,” he said. “Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime.”

“I will not seek this honor for an eighth time,” he continued. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

The Kentucky lawmaker stepped down from his role as party leader last year after a record-breaking 18 years atop the GOP conference.

McConnell said Thursday that serving in the role was “a rare and, yes, rather specific childhood dream” come true.

Since ending his tenure as leader, McConnell has distinguished himself as one of few Republican senators willing to challenge President Donald Trump. He has voted against three of Trump’s Cabinet nominees so far, more than any other GOP lawmaker in the body.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary, to make briefing room debut
Karoline Leavitt, youngest White House press secretary, to make briefing room debut
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will make her debut at the first press briefing of President Donald Trump’s second term on Tuesday, making history as the youngest in her role to stand behind the podium.

“I look forward to taking the podium into answering questions from all of the voices in the media. They are welcome to cover this White House. We will give them honest and accurate information, and I look forward to doing that,” Leavitt said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

When Leavitt, 27, walks out into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Tuesday, she’ll be the youngest press secretary to do so, since Ronald Ziegler, who held the title in former President Ronald Reagan’s White House at age 29.

She’s said she would ditch the traditional notes binder that her predecessors in both Democratic and Republican administrations, including during Trump’s first term, would carry with them to press briefings.

“I might bring some notes with me, but my binder is in my brain because I know President Trump’s policies, and we have truth on our side at this White House,” she said on “Fox and Friends” the morning after Trump’s inauguration.

Leavitt most recently served as Trump’s spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and his transition and previously worked in his first administration and for GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, whom Trump has since named U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator,” Trump said in a November statement naming Leavitt press secretary. “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.”

Leavitt has not committed to daily briefings, which grew heated during the first Trump term, with a revolving door of press secretaries, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany, going back and forth with reporters. Stephanie Grisham did not hold a press briefing in the nine months she was press secretary.

“We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we’re not we’re not shy of the hostile media,” Leavitt said on Fox News in November.

Before joining Trump’s campaign in 2023, Leavitt ran for Congress in a competitive district in her home state of New Hampshire, winning a competitive Republican primary that included fellow Trump administration alum Matt Mowers. Leavitt went on to lose the general election to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas by nine points.

And at the start of the new Trump administration, Leavitt, in a flurry of new Federal Election Commission filings, revealed she accumulated more than $210,115 in donations that she not only failed to refund to her supporters for at least two years but also did not disclose the failure as required under federal election law.

Despite making history as America’s youngest press secretary, and vowing to buck some traditions, she joins the streak of moms serving as the U.S. president’s chief spokesperson, following Sanders, Grisham, McEnany, and President Joe Biden’s aides Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I wish her the best of luck. This is a great job, an amazing opportunity to be standing at this podium, behind this lectern, to go back and forth with all of you and– and speak on behalf of this president, the president of the United States,” Jean-Pierre said of Leavitt earlier this month during her last briefing. “There’s nothing like it. And, and I hope she enjoys the job.”

ABC News’ Soorin Kim contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.