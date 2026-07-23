PSA considers new water lines, ongoing drought

The Henry County Public Service Authority is considering state financing for three water line extensions, including a long-planned project that would bring public drinking water to nearly 250 homes along Virginia 57 East and Stoney Mountain Road. The discussion comes amid worsening drought conditions. Philpott Reservoir is nearly two feet below its seasonal target, and the region is now in emergency status for precipitation, groundwater, streamflow and reservoir levels. All Henry County residents are affected by drought.